Explore Fort Tryon Park’s flora and fauna during a family scavenger hunt on Sat., Sept. 9th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Families will work together on a quest to identify the unique wildlife that is native to New York City and unlock clues to the park’s history along the way. Registration is required. To register, email RSVP@forttryonparktrust.org. The hunt will take place at the Billings Lawn. The entrance is located at Fort Washington Avenue and Cabrini Boulevard. For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Join the Muslim American Leadership Alliance (MALA) and Kitaabworld for a celebration of the United Nations’ 50th anniversary of International Literacy Day at the Inwood Library on Fri., Sept. 22nd at 3:30 p.m. Participate in a special reading of selected children’s books at the New York Public Library. Books will include best seller A Bucket of Blessings and books highlighting Malala Yousafzai. This event is intended for children aged 3 – 8 years old. The library is located at 4790 Broadway. For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org. Join contemporary artists and metalworkers at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) for a discussion on Tues., Sept. 26th at 6:30 p.m. Artists Ted Muehling, Myra Mimlitsch-Gray, and Preston Jones will discuss silver as an art form today alongside Wendy Goodman, Design Editor at New York Magazine. Muehling, Mimlitsch-Gray, and Jones are three of the 24 artists commissioned by the MCNY to create new works for the exhibition “New York Silver: Then and Now.” To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2wrpw8V. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street. For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org. Help maintain Roger Morris Park, found on the grounds of Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum, on Sun., Sept. 10th from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Get your hands dirty and enjoy a day working in the historic gardens in Roger Morris Park. Karen Waltuch will lead the Volunteer Day under the supervision of the NYC Parks Department. Gardening tools, gloves, and supplies are provided. No experience is necessary. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace. For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org. Join in a discussion of the causes, meanings and legacies that remained after the 1960’s Newark and Detroit rebellions held at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture at 6:00 p.m. A panel with Say Burgin, Mark Krasovic, and Junius Williams will delve into questions on racism, the National Guard, and civil unrest. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2wuqoYF. The library is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard. For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org. Explore la flora y la fauna de Fort Tryon Park durante una búsqueda del tesoro familiar el sábado 9 de septiembre de 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Las familias trabajarán juntas en una búsqueda para identificar la fauna única nativa de ciudad de Nueva York y desbloquear pistas sobre la historia del parque a lo largo del camino. Se requiere inscripción. Para inscribirse, envíe un correo electrónico RSVP@forttryonparktrust.org. La cacería tendrá lugar en Billings Lawn. La entrada se encuentra en la Avenida Fort Washington y el Bulevar Cabrini. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. Únase a la Alianza de Líderes Musulmanes Americanos (MALA, por sus siglas en inglés) y Kitaabworld para una celebración del 50 aniversario de las Naciones Unidas del Día Internacional de la Alfabetización en la Biblioteca Inwood el viernes 22 de septiembre a las 3:30 p.m. Participe en una lectura especial de libros para niños seleccionados en la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York. Los libros incluirán el best seller A Bucket of Blessings y libros destacando a Malala Yousafzai. Este evento está dirigido a niños de 3 a 8 años de edad. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 4790 de Broadway. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.942.2445 o visite www.nypl.org. Únase a artistas contemporáneos y metalúrgicos en el Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) para una discusión el martes 26 de septiembre a las 6:30 p.m. Los artistas Ted Muehling, Myra Mimlitsch-Gray y Preston Jones discutirán la plata como una forma de arte actual junto a Wendy Goodman, editora de diseño en New York Magazine. Muehling, Mimlitsch-Gray y Jones son tres de los 24 artistas encargados por el MCNY para crear nuevas obras para la exposición “New York Silver: Then and Now”. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2wrpw8V. El museo se encuentra en el No. 1220 de la Quinta Avenida y la Calle 103. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org. Ayude a mantener Roger Morris Park, que se encuentra en los terrenos del Museo Mansión Morris-Jumel, el domingo 10 de septiembre de 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Ensúciese las manos y disfrute de un día de trabajo en los jardines históricos de Roger Morris Park. Karen Waltuch dirigirá el Día de los Voluntarios bajo la supervisión del Departamento de Parques de NYC. Herramientas de jardinería, guantes y suministros serán proporcionados. No se necesita experiencia. El museo se encuentra en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite www.morrisjumel.org. Participe en una discusión de las causas, significados y legados que quedaron después de las rebeliones de Newark y Detroit de 1960, celebradas en el Centro Schomburg de Investigación de la Cultura Negra a las 6:00 p.m. Un panel con Say Burgin, Mark Krasovic y Junius Williams profundizará en preguntas sobre el racismo, la Guardia Nacional y los disturbios civiles. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2wuqoYF. La biblioteca se encuentra en el No. 515 del Bulevar Malcolm X. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.275.6975 o visite www.nypl.org.
Community News – 09.06.17
Scavenger Hunt
Literacy Celebration
Art Smithing
Garden Beautification
Newark and Detroit
Noticias Comunitarias – 09.06.17
Búsqueda del Tesoro
Celebración de alfabetización
Arte de herrería
Embellecimiento del jardín
Newark y Detroit
Explore Fort Tryon Park’s flora and fauna during a family scavenger hunt on Sat., Sept. 9th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Families will work together on a quest to identify the unique wildlife that is native to New York City and unlock clues to the park’s history along the way. Registration is required. To register, email RSVP@forttryonparktrust.org. The hunt will take place at the Billings Lawn. The entrance is located at Fort Washington Avenue and Cabrini Boulevard.
For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Join the Muslim American Leadership Alliance (MALA) and Kitaabworld for a celebration of the United Nations’ 50th anniversary of International Literacy Day at the Inwood Library on Fri., Sept. 22nd at 3:30 p.m. Participate in a special reading of selected children’s books at the New York Public Library. Books will include best seller A Bucket of Blessings and books highlighting Malala Yousafzai. This event is intended for children aged 3 – 8 years old. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.
For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.
Join contemporary artists and metalworkers at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) for a discussion on Tues., Sept. 26th at 6:30 p.m. Artists Ted Muehling, Myra Mimlitsch-Gray, and Preston Jones will discuss silver as an art form today alongside Wendy Goodman, Design Editor at New York Magazine. Muehling, Mimlitsch-Gray, and Jones are three of the 24 artists commissioned by the MCNY to create new works for the exhibition “New York Silver: Then and Now.” To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2wrpw8V. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.
For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.
Help maintain Roger Morris Park, found on the grounds of Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum, on Sun., Sept. 10th from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Get your hands dirty and enjoy a day working in the historic gardens in Roger Morris Park. Karen Waltuch will lead the Volunteer Day under the supervision of the NYC Parks Department. Gardening tools, gloves, and supplies are provided. No experience is necessary. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.
For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.
Join in a discussion of the causes, meanings and legacies that remained after the 1960’s Newark and Detroit rebellions held at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture at 6:00 p.m. A panel with Say Burgin, Mark Krasovic, and Junius Williams will delve into questions on racism, the National Guard, and civil unrest. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2wuqoYF. The library is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.
For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.
Explore la flora y la fauna de Fort Tryon Park durante una búsqueda del tesoro familiar el sábado 9 de septiembre de 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Las familias trabajarán juntas en una búsqueda para identificar la fauna única nativa de ciudad de Nueva York y desbloquear pistas sobre la historia del parque a lo largo del camino. Se requiere inscripción. Para inscribirse, envíe un correo electrónico RSVP@forttryonparktrust.org. La cacería tendrá lugar en Billings Lawn. La entrada se encuentra en la Avenida Fort Washington y el Bulevar Cabrini.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Únase a la Alianza de Líderes Musulmanes Americanos (MALA, por sus siglas en inglés) y Kitaabworld para una celebración del 50 aniversario de las Naciones Unidas del Día Internacional de la Alfabetización en la Biblioteca Inwood el viernes 22 de septiembre a las 3:30 p.m. Participe en una lectura especial de libros para niños seleccionados en la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York. Los libros incluirán el best seller A Bucket of Blessings y libros destacando a Malala Yousafzai. Este evento está dirigido a niños de 3 a 8 años de edad. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 4790 de Broadway.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.942.2445 o visite www.nypl.org.
Únase a artistas contemporáneos y metalúrgicos en el Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) para una discusión el martes 26 de septiembre a las 6:30 p.m. Los artistas Ted Muehling, Myra Mimlitsch-Gray y Preston Jones discutirán la plata como una forma de arte actual junto a Wendy Goodman, editora de diseño en New York Magazine. Muehling, Mimlitsch-Gray y Jones son tres de los 24 artistas encargados por el MCNY para crear nuevas obras para la exposición “New York Silver: Then and Now”. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2wrpw8V. El museo se encuentra en el No. 1220 de la Quinta Avenida y la Calle 103.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org.
Ayude a mantener Roger Morris Park, que se encuentra en los terrenos del Museo Mansión Morris-Jumel, el domingo 10 de septiembre de 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Ensúciese las manos y disfrute de un día de trabajo en los jardines históricos de Roger Morris Park. Karen Waltuch dirigirá el Día de los Voluntarios bajo la supervisión del Departamento de Parques de NYC. Herramientas de jardinería, guantes y suministros serán proporcionados. No se necesita experiencia. El museo se encuentra en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite www.morrisjumel.org.
Participe en una discusión de las causas, significados y legados que quedaron después de las rebeliones de Newark y Detroit de 1960, celebradas en el Centro Schomburg de Investigación de la Cultura Negra a las 6:00 p.m. Un panel con Say Burgin, Mark Krasovic y Junius Williams profundizará en preguntas sobre el racismo, la Guardia Nacional y los disturbios civiles. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2wuqoYF. La biblioteca se encuentra en el No. 515 del Bulevar Malcolm X.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.275.6975 o visite www.nypl.org.