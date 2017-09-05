Community News – 09.06.17

Scavenger Hunt

Explore Fort Tryon Park’s flora and fauna during a family scavenger hunt on Sat., Sept. 9th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Families will work together on a quest to identify the unique wildlife that is native to New York City and unlock clues to the park’s history along the way. Registration is required. To register, email RSVP@forttryonparktrust.org. The hunt will take place at the Billings Lawn. The entrance is located at Fort Washington Avenue and Cabrini Boulevard.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Literacy Celebration

Join the Muslim American Leadership Alliance (MALA) and Kitaabworld for a celebration of the United Nations’ 50th anniversary of International Literacy Day at the Inwood Library on Fri., Sept. 22nd at 3:30 p.m. Participate in a special reading of selected children’s books at the New York Public Library. Books will include best seller A Bucket of Blessings and books highlighting Malala Yousafzai. This event is intended for children aged 3 – 8 years old. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.

Art Smithing

Join contemporary artists and metalworkers at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) for a discussion on Tues., Sept. 26th at 6:30 p.m. Artists Ted Muehling, Myra Mimlitsch-Gray, and Preston Jones will discuss silver as an art form today alongside Wendy Goodman, Design Editor at New York Magazine. Muehling, Mimlitsch-Gray, and Jones are three of the 24 artists commissioned by the MCNY to create new works for the exhibition “New York Silver: Then and Now.” To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2wrpw8V. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Garden Beautification

Help maintain Roger Morris Park, found on the grounds of Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum, on Sun., Sept. 10th from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Get your hands dirty and enjoy a day working in the historic gardens in Roger Morris Park. Karen Waltuch will lead the Volunteer Day under the supervision of the NYC Parks Department. Gardening tools, gloves, and supplies are provided. No experience is necessary. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.

Newark and Detroit

Join in a discussion of the causes, meanings and legacies that remained after the 1960’s Newark and Detroit rebellions held at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture at 6:00 p.m. A panel with Say Burgin, Mark Krasovic, and Junius Williams will delve into questions on racism, the National Guard, and civil unrest. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2wuqoYF. The library is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.