Enjoy a free film screening at Inwood Hill Park on Wed., Sept. 6th from 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Star Wars: The Force Awakens, follows an ex-Storm Trooper, a scrappy desert dweller, and a droid companion as they embark on a journey that brings them face-to-face with heroes from the past in battle against a Fascist regime called the First Order. The entrance to the park peninsula is located at 218th Street and Indian Road. For more information, please visit www.nycgovparks.org. El Museo Del Barrio will host a special panel discussion about the migrant child experience on Sat., Sept. 9th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. The panel discussion is part of the museum’s month-long programming initiative focused on migration, in collaboration with Colectiva Infancias, and a network of social anthropologists and photographers. The discussion complements the museum’s new exhibition “Dreaming up North: Children on the Move Across the Americas.” Registration is required by emailing members@elmuseo.org. The panel will take place in El Café at 1230 Fifth Avenue. For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org. Witness the Prophets of Rage perform at the Apollo on Tues., Sept. 12th at 8:00 p.m. Inspired by the outcome of the 2016 elections, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine, Chuck D and DJ Lord of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill have joined together as Prophets of Rage. The self-titled album set to release in September, and seeks to exemplify the band’s commitment to creating a more decent and humane world. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2wbBIsJ. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street. For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org. Bideawee’s Mobile Adoption Van will be coming by the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine with pets for adoption on Sat., Sept. 2nd from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Experts will help guests find the right cat or dog to match their lifestyle. All animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, behaviorally-tested and ready to become the newest addition to the family. The church is located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue. For more information, please call 212.316.7540 or email info@stjohndivine.org. Learn the necessary skills necessary to manage a small business at the Bloomingdale Library on Thurs., Sept. 14that 5:30 p.m. The Small Business Association (SBA) will focus on the following aspects of a business plan: executive summary, business description and vision, definition of the market, description of products and services, organization and management, marketing and sales strategy, and much more. The library is located at 150 West 100th Street. For more information, please call 212.222.8030 or visit www.nypl.org. Disfrute de una proyección gratuita de películas en Inwood Hill Park el miércoles 6 de septiembre de 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Sigue a un ex Storm Trooper, un deshilvanado habitante del desierto y un compañero droid mientras se embarcan en un viaje que los lleva cara a cara con héroes del pasado en la batalla contra un régimen fascista llamado la Primera Orden. La entrada a la península del parque se encuentra en la calle 218 en Indian Road. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.nycgovparks.org. El Museo Del Barrio organizará una mesa redonda especial sobre la experiencia del niño migrante el sábado 9 de septiembre de 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 pm. El panel de discusión forma parte de la iniciativa de programación de un mes dedicada a la migración, en colaboración con Colectiva Infancias y una red de antropólogos sociales y fotógrafos. La discusión complementa la nueva exposición del museo “Soñando con el norte: niños en movimiento a través del continente americano”. Se requiere inscripción por correo electrónico a members@elmuseo.org. El panel se llevará a cabo en El Café, en el No. 1230 de la Quinta Avenida. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.831.7272 o visite www.elmuseo.org. Vea a Prophets of Rage actuar en el Apollo el martes 12 de septiembre a las 8:00 p.m. Inspirado por el resultado de las elecciones de 2016, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford y Brad Wilk de Rage Against The Machine, Chuck D y DJ Lord de Public Enemy y B-Real de Cypress Hill se han unido como Prophets de Rage. El álbum auto titulado se lanzará en septiembre y busca ejemplificar el compromiso de la banda para crear un mundo más decente y humano. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2wbBIsJ. El Apollo se encuentra en el No. 253 de la Calle 125 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.531.5300 o visite www.apollotheater.org. La van de adopción móvil Bideawee llegará a la iglesia catedral de San Juan El Divino con mascotas para adopción el sábado 2 de septiembre de 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 pm. Los expertos ayudarán a los visitantes a encontrar el gato o perro adecuado que coincida con su estilo de vida. Todos los animales están castrados/esterilizados, vacunados, probados conductualmente y listos para convertirse en la más reciente adición a la familia. La iglesia está ubicada en el No. 1047 de la Avenida Ámsterdam. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.316.7540 o envíe un correo electrónico a info@stjohndivine.org. Aprenda las habilidades necesarias para manejar un pequeño negocio en la Biblioteca Bloomingdale el jueves 14 de septiembre a las 5:30 p.m. La Asociación de Pequeños Negocios (SBA, por sus siglas en inglés) se centrará en los siguientes aspectos de un plan de negocios: resumen ejecutivo, descripción y visión del negocio, definición del mercado, descripción de productos y servicios, organización y administración, estrategia de mercado y ventas y mucho más. La biblioteca se encuentra en el No. 150 de la Calle 100 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.222.8030 o visite www.nypl.org.
Community News – 08.30.17
Park Wars
Migration Panel
Rage at the Apollo
Adoption Drive
Business Plan Writing
Noticias Comunitarias – 08.30.17
Park Wars
Mesa Redonda sobre Migración
Rage en el Apollo
Campaña de adopción
Su plan de negocios
Enjoy a free film screening at Inwood Hill Park on Wed., Sept. 6th from 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Star Wars: The Force Awakens, follows an ex-Storm Trooper, a scrappy desert dweller, and a droid companion as they embark on a journey that brings them face-to-face with heroes from the past in battle against a Fascist regime called the First Order. The entrance to the park peninsula is located at 218th Street and Indian Road.
For more information, please visit www.nycgovparks.org.
El Museo Del Barrio will host a special panel discussion about the migrant child experience on Sat., Sept. 9th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. The panel discussion is part of the museum’s month-long programming initiative focused on migration, in collaboration with Colectiva Infancias, and a network of social anthropologists and photographers. The discussion complements the museum’s new exhibition “Dreaming up North: Children on the Move Across the Americas.” Registration is required by emailing members@elmuseo.org. The panel will take place in El Café at 1230 Fifth Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.
Witness the Prophets of Rage perform at the Apollo on Tues., Sept. 12th at 8:00 p.m. Inspired by the outcome of the 2016 elections, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine, Chuck D and DJ Lord of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill have joined together as Prophets of Rage. The self-titled album set to release in September, and seeks to exemplify the band’s commitment to creating a more decent and humane world. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2wbBIsJ. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street.
For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.
Bideawee’s Mobile Adoption Van will be coming by the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine with pets for adoption on Sat., Sept. 2nd from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Experts will help guests find the right cat or dog to match their lifestyle. All animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, behaviorally-tested and ready to become the newest addition to the family. The church is located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.316.7540 or email info@stjohndivine.org.
Learn the necessary skills necessary to manage a small business at the Bloomingdale Library on Thurs., Sept. 14that 5:30 p.m. The Small Business Association (SBA) will focus on the following aspects of a business plan: executive summary, business description and vision, definition of the market, description of products and services, organization and management, marketing and sales strategy, and much more. The library is located at 150 West 100th Street.
For more information, please call 212.222.8030 or visit www.nypl.org.
Disfrute de una proyección gratuita de películas en Inwood Hill Park el miércoles 6 de septiembre de 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Sigue a un ex Storm Trooper, un deshilvanado habitante del desierto y un compañero droid mientras se embarcan en un viaje que los lleva cara a cara con héroes del pasado en la batalla contra un régimen fascista llamado la Primera Orden. La entrada a la península del parque se encuentra en la calle 218 en Indian Road.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.nycgovparks.org.
El Museo Del Barrio organizará una mesa redonda especial sobre la experiencia del niño migrante el sábado 9 de septiembre de 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 pm. El panel de discusión forma parte de la iniciativa de programación de un mes dedicada a la migración, en colaboración con Colectiva Infancias y una red de antropólogos sociales y fotógrafos. La discusión complementa la nueva exposición del museo “Soñando con el norte: niños en movimiento a través del continente americano”. Se requiere inscripción por correo electrónico a members@elmuseo.org. El panel se llevará a cabo en El Café, en el No. 1230 de la Quinta Avenida.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.831.7272 o visite www.elmuseo.org.
Vea a Prophets of Rage actuar en el Apollo el martes 12 de septiembre a las 8:00 p.m. Inspirado por el resultado de las elecciones de 2016, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford y Brad Wilk de Rage Against The Machine, Chuck D y DJ Lord de Public Enemy y B-Real de Cypress Hill se han unido como Prophets de Rage. El álbum auto titulado se lanzará en septiembre y busca ejemplificar el compromiso de la banda para crear un mundo más decente y humano. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2wbBIsJ. El Apollo se encuentra en el No. 253 de la Calle 125 Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.531.5300 o visite www.apollotheater.org.
La van de adopción móvil Bideawee llegará a la iglesia catedral de San Juan El Divino con mascotas para adopción el sábado 2 de septiembre de 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 pm. Los expertos ayudarán a los visitantes a encontrar el gato o perro adecuado que coincida con su estilo de vida. Todos los animales están castrados/esterilizados, vacunados, probados conductualmente y listos para convertirse en la más reciente adición a la familia. La iglesia está ubicada en el No. 1047 de la Avenida Ámsterdam.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.316.7540 o envíe un correo electrónico a info@stjohndivine.org.
Aprenda las habilidades necesarias para manejar un pequeño negocio en la Biblioteca Bloomingdale el jueves 14 de septiembre a las 5:30 p.m. La Asociación de Pequeños Negocios (SBA, por sus siglas en inglés) se centrará en los siguientes aspectos de un plan de negocios: resumen ejecutivo, descripción y visión del negocio, definición del mercado, descripción de productos y servicios, organización y administración, estrategia de mercado y ventas y mucho más. La biblioteca se encuentra en el No. 150 de la Calle 100 Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.222.8030 o visite www.nypl.org.