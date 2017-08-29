Community News – 08.30.17

Park Wars

Enjoy a free film screening at Inwood Hill Park on Wed., Sept. 6th from 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Star Wars: The Force Awakens, follows an ex-Storm Trooper, a scrappy desert dweller, and a droid companion as they embark on a journey that brings them face-to-face with heroes from the past in battle against a Fascist regime called the First Order. The entrance to the park peninsula is located at 218th Street and Indian Road.

For more information, please visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Migration Panel

El Museo Del Barrio will host a special panel discussion about the migrant child experience on Sat., Sept. 9th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. The panel discussion is part of the museum’s month-long programming initiative focused on migration, in collaboration with Colectiva Infancias, and a network of social anthropologists and photographers. The discussion complements the museum’s new exhibition “Dreaming up North: Children on the Move Across the Americas.” Registration is required by emailing members@elmuseo.org. The panel will take place in El Café at 1230 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.

Rage at the Apollo

Witness the Prophets of Rage perform at the Apollo on Tues., Sept. 12th at 8:00 p.m. Inspired by the outcome of the 2016 elections, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine, Chuck D and DJ Lord of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill have joined together as Prophets of Rage. The self-titled album set to release in September, and seeks to exemplify the band’s commitment to creating a more decent and humane world. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2wbBIsJ. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.

Adoption Drive

Bideawee’s Mobile Adoption Van will be coming by the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine with pets for adoption on Sat., Sept. 2nd from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Experts will help guests find the right cat or dog to match their lifestyle. All animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, behaviorally-tested and ready to become the newest addition to the family. The church is located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.316.7540 or email info@stjohndivine.org.

Business Plan Writing

Learn the necessary skills necessary to manage a small business at the Bloomingdale Library on Thurs., Sept. 14that 5:30 p.m. The Small Business Association (SBA) will focus on the following aspects of a business plan: executive summary, business description and vision, definition of the market, description of products and services, organization and management, marketing and sales strategy, and much more. The library is located at 150 West 100th Street.

For more information, please call 212.222.8030 or visit www.nypl.org.