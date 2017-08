Community News – 08.23.17

Salsa Spirit

Compare and contrast the sound of salsa from the 1960’s and today at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Sun., Sept. 17th at 2:00 p.m. From the fusion of mambo steps with street styles that composed salsa dancing in the 60’s, to the local movements played out in the city’s street and clubs, salsa has grown in a global phenomenon that has shaped the rhythms and culture of New York City. Join leading scholars, activists, artists, and community members to examine salsa today as both a cultural and commercial production. A musical performance by OLA FRESCA, exhibition viewing, and reception will follow. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2fSxL7W. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Movie Night

Celebrate the 80’s at the oldest house in Manhattan on Thurs., Aug. 24th from 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum will be screening the classic film The Goonies. The adventure/comedy film follows a band of kids, who in attempting to save their home from demolition, discover an old treasure map to the long lost fortune of a 17th-century pirate. The mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.

Harlem Film Fest

Explore Harlem’s film culture at Marcus Garvey Park on Sat., Sept. 9th from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. The Fits, directed by Anna Rose Holmer, follows an 11-year-old tomboy as she tries to fit in with her peers after joining an all-girl dance team. Post film entertainment will include music curated by Injoy Enterprises, featuring one of NYC’s hottest she-J’s, the Uptown Dance Academy, live music by an all-female band led by drummer extraordinaire Camille Gainer Jones with performances from independent artists Abby Dobson, Claudia Hayden, Toni Ann Semple, Vivian Sessoms and more. Marcus Garvey Park is located at West 122nd Street and Mount Morris Park West.

For more information, please call 212.408.0243 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Production Workshop

Learn the fundamentals of producing a show at the Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) on Wed., Aug. 30th from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. In addition to covering script writing and scheduling, the course will include information on the importance of obtaining licensing rights, permits and release forms. Guests will leave this workshop with the resources and skills they need to develop a production plan that’s tailored to their show. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2whleBU. The MNN Firehouse is located at 175 East 104th Street.

For more information, please call 212.757.2670 or visit www.mnn.org.

Skyline Sculptures

Be inspired by the New York City skyline at the Studio Museum on Sun., Sept. 3rd from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Explore how the city’s architecture influences an artist’s choice of materials through hands-on sculpture making. Select from among unconventional materials to mold together for your own take on the lines that shaped the city. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2vCJCuH. The museum is located at 144 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.864.4500 or visit www.studiomuseum.org.