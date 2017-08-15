Get to know the waters flowing around Inwood Hill Park on Sun., Aug. 20th from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Harlem River Community Rowing is hosting a set of free introductory rowing classes by the Columbia Boathouse Dock. The three classes will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. with a 15-minute interval between classes. The event will repeat every Sunday through Sun., Aug. 27th. The group will meet at 218th Street and Indian Road. For more information, please email info@harlemrivercr.org or visit www.harlemrivercommunityroqing.org. Learn, play, explore, and grow at The Coquí Club, El Museo Del Barrio’s bilingual program for children, on Wed., Sept. 6th from 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. On the first Wednesday of every month, families are invited to play, walk through the museum, create art, and enjoy storytelling. The program is intended for youths aged 1 – 4 years old. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue. For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org. Celebrate the Third Annual “First Friday: Carnival Edition” with the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Fri., Sept. 1st from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Guests are invited to explore a pop-up exhibit containing items from the library’s collection. The host for the night will be Dhalimu from Dhali’s Closet, who will partner with DJ Slyk, DJ JP and live performers to bring down the house. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2uA5g1p. Event is first come, first served. The museum is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard. For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org. Grammy-nominated Swedish Electronic Music band Little Dragon is taking the stage at the Apollo on Thurs., Aug. 31st at 8:00 p.m. The band will be playing music from its long-awaited album Season High, the first new music since the group’s acclaimed 2014 album, Nabuma Rubberband. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2fAN4lJ. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street. For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org. Brush up on your English skills at the Harlem Library starting Sat., Sept. 16th at 10:00 a.m. The library is hosting an information session for students seeking to improve their English language skills with free classes in the fall. Attendance at the information sessions is required. Space is limited. The library is located at 9 West 124th Street. For more information, please call 212.348.5620 or visit www.nypl.org. Conozca las aguas que fluyen alrededor de Inwood Hill Park el domingo 20 de agosto de 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Harlem River Community Rowing es el anfitrión de un conjunto de clases gratuitas de introducción al remo por Columbia Boathouse Dock. Las tres clases tendrán lugar entre las 9:00 a.m. y las 12:30 p.m. con un intervalo de 15 minutos entre ellas. El evento se repetirá todos los domingos hasta el 27 de agosto. El grupo se reunirá en la Calle 218 e Indian Road. Para obtener más información, por favor envíe un correo electrónico a info@harlemrivercr.org o visite www.harlemrivercommunityroqing.org. Aprende, juega, explora y crece en el Club Coquí, programa bilingüe para niños del Museo del Barrio, el miércoles 6 de septiembre de 9:30 a 12:00 p.m. El primer miércoles de cada mes, las familias están invitadas a jugar, pasear por el museo, crear arte, y disfrutar de la cuenta cuentos. El programa está dirigido a chicos de 1 a 4 años de edad. El museo está ubicado en el No. 1230 de la Quinta Avenida. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.831.7272 o visite www.elmuseo.org. Celebre el Tercer “Primer Viernes: Edición de Carnaval” Anual con el Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra el viernes 1º de septiembre de 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 pm. Los asistentes están invitados a explorar una exposición emergente que contiene elementos de la colección de la biblioteca. El anfitrión de la noche será Dhalimu de Dhali’s Closet, que se asociará con DJ Slyk, DJ JP y artistas en vivo para encender al público. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2uA5g1p. El lugar será en orden de llegada. El museo se encuentra en el No. 515 del Bulevar Malcolm X. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.275.6975 o visite www.nypl.org. La banda sueca de música electrónica Little Dragon se presentará en el Apollo el jueves 31 de agosto a las 8:00 p.m. La banda tocará música de su esperado álbum Season High, La primera música nueva desde el aclamado álbum del año 2014, Nabuma Rubberband. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2fAN4lJ. El Apollo se encuentra en el No. 253 de la Calle 125 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.531.5300 o visite www.apollotheater.org. Refresque sus conocimientos de inglés en la Biblioteca Harlem a partir del sábado 16 de septiembre a las 10:00 am La biblioteca organizará una sesión informativa para estudiantes que buscan mejorar sus habilidades en el idioma inglés con clases gratuitas en el otoño. Se requiere asistencia en las sesiones informativas. El espacio es limitado. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 9 de la Calle 124 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.348.5620 o visite www.nypl.org.
