Community News – 08.16.17

Inwood Row

Get to know the waters flowing around Inwood Hill Park on Sun., Aug. 20th from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Harlem River Community Rowing is hosting a set of free introductory rowing classes by the Columbia Boathouse Dock. The three classes will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. with a 15-minute interval between classes. The event will repeat every Sunday through Sun., Aug. 27th. The group will meet at 218th Street and Indian Road.

For more information, please email info@harlemrivercr.org or visit www.harlemrivercommunityroqing.org.

Coqui Club

Learn, play, explore, and grow at The Coquí Club, El Museo Del Barrio’s bilingual program for children, on Wed., Sept. 6th from 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. On the first Wednesday of every month, families are invited to play, walk through the museum, create art, and enjoy storytelling. The program is intended for youths aged 1 – 4 years old. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.

Labor Day Carnival

Celebrate the Third Annual “First Friday: Carnival Edition” with the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Fri., Sept. 1st from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Guests are invited to explore a pop-up exhibit containing items from the library’s collection. The host for the night will be Dhalimu from Dhali’s Closet, who will partner with DJ Slyk, DJ JP and live performers to bring down the house. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2uA5g1p. Event is first come, first served. The museum is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.

Little Dragon

Grammy-nominated Swedish Electronic Music band Little Dragon is taking the stage at the Apollo on Thurs., Aug. 31st at 8:00 p.m. The band will be playing music from its long-awaited album Season High, the first new music since the group’s acclaimed 2014 album, Nabuma Rubberband. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2fAN4lJ. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.

English Classes

Brush up on your English skills at the Harlem Library starting Sat., Sept. 16th at 10:00 a.m. The library is hosting an information session for students seeking to improve their English language skills with free classes in the fall. Attendance at the information sessions is required. Space is limited. The library is located at 9 West 124th Street.

For more information, please call 212.348.5620 or visit www.nypl.org.