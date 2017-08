Community News – 08.09.17

Salsa Sound Makers

Dance your way through the history of New York City’s salsa scene at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Tues., Aug. 15th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. In city streets and clubs, immigrant and migrant communities from Cuba and Puerto Rico developed salsa from a local movement to a global phenomenon. Discover how this up-tempo performance of percussive Latin music and Afro-Caribbean-infused dance grew by exploring sources from MCNY’s “Rhythm & Power: Salsa in New York” presentation. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Intro to Meditation

Learn a new way to destress through meditation at Inwood Hill Park on Fri., Aug. 11th from 8:00 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. Meditation has been shown to improve concentration, increase self-awareness and sense of happiness, as well as improved cardiovascular and immune system health. The class is designed to introduce beginners to the practice of meditation. Please bring your own mat or blanket to sit on. The class will take place at Pat’s Lawn on West 218th Street and Indian Road.

For more information, please call 212.569.4112 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Jazz Fest

Get into the swing of things at this year’s Jazz Festival at Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum on Sat., Aug. 19th from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Relax on the lawn of Manhattan’s oldest house and enjoy some tunes by local icon Marjorie Eliot and Parlor Entertainment. The second day of the event will feature even more local performances on Sun., Aug. 20th from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.

Movies and Music

Head to Marcus Garvey Park on Sat., Aug. 12th from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. for the 2017 Academy Award nominated documentary 13th, which takes an in-depth look at the prison system in the United States and the nation’s history of racial inequality. Afterwards, the Soul Train Tribute, now in in sixth consecutive year, will celebrate the soundtrack of American social movements with a tribute to Freedom Songs from the Soul Train Era. The park is located at Mount Morris Park West and 122nd Street.

For more information, please call 212.408.0243 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Splish Splash Beach Concert

Celebrate the summer with Presley and Melody at the Bloomingdale Library on Thurs., Aug. 17th from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The musical duo seeks to educate youths using music and visual aids and offers a creative interactive musical experience that transforms fans from spectators to participators with a wide assortment of props like guitars, maracas, dancing rainbows, and dream catchers. The library is located at 150 West 100th Street.

For more information, please call 212.222.8030 or visit www.nypl.org.