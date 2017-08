Community News – 08.02.17

The Great Eclipse

Learn how to view the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event known as the solar eclipse at the Inwood Library on Sat., Aug. 5th at 3:00 p.m. Astronomer Jason Kendall of the Amateur Astronomers Association of New York as will explain what a solar eclipse is, and how you can watch it safely in New York City. Space is limited. Free tickets will be distributed on the day of the event. First come, first served. The Inwood Library is located at 4790 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.

New Rican Soul

Witness Occupy Museum’s project “Debtfair Bundle: Artists affected by the Puerto Rican debt crisis” at El Museo Del Barrio on Wed., Aug 9th from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The project, first shown at the Whitney Museum’s Biennial 2017, is reconceived by the artists of Occupy Museums to focus on the Puerto Rican debt crisis and the art-related debt of artists on the island. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2tQuSLi. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.

Amateur Night

Aspiring musicians, singers, dancers, comedians, rappers and spoken word artists try their best to please the audience at the Apollo on Wed., Aug. 16th at 7:30 p.m. Winners from throughout the 2017 season will square off at the Top Dog competition and compete for the chance to move one step closer to the winning title. The audience will cheer or jeer as they decide who stays and who gets booted off stage. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2tQo2Fq. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.

The Wild Indoors

Join the staff of the New Canaan Nature Center for furry, scaly, and feathery adventures into the world of the animal kingdom at the Harlem Library on Fri., Aug. 18th at 1:00 p.m. Have a close look at a variety of animals and animal artifacts to help explain the creature’s adaptations. The event is intended for youths aged 4 years and older. The library is located at 9 West 124th Street.

For more information, please call 212.348.5620 or visit www.nypl.org.

Dominican Festival

Dominican Sunday Inc. Community Services invites all to the 13th Annual Dominican Festival for Health and Immigration. On Sat., Aug. 19th from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. music, local vendors, food, and arts and crafts will be available for families and residents to enjoy. The festival will take place at 108th Street between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.749.0781 or email info@dsinc.org.