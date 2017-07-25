Community News – 07.26.17

Magic in New York

All are invited to a free movie screening at Fort Tryon Park on Sat., July 29th from 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. The park will be screening Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Set 70 years before the time of Harry Potter, the film chronicles the adventures of magic creature expert and writer Newt Scamander, in New York’s secret wizarding community. Seating is first come, first served. For directions to the meeting location, visit http://bit.ly/2vIB7NJ.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.forttryonparktrust.org.

West African Dance

Join dancers of the community for a West African dance class on Mon., July 31st from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Learn about the traditional dances unique to West Africa. The dances are largely participatory, involving spectators in parts of the performance. Dancers of all levels are welcome. This event repeats every week on Mondays through Mon., Aug. 30th. The group will meet at 218th Street and Indian Road.

For more information, please call 212.569.4112 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

DIY Badge

Show support for your cause of choice at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Wed., Aug. 2nd from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. New Yorkers have long waged fights for equality in voting rights, wages, religious tolerance, and access to education, jobs, and housing. Discover key social movements, leading activists, and how ordinary New Yorkers have exercised their power to shape the city’s future in the exhibition “Activist New York.” Afterwards, join in creating a badge focused on a cause you care about. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Candle Making

Brighten up your day at Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum on Sat., Aug 12th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Learn how colonists read during the night before the lightbulb. Create your own wax candles complete with color, and with lavender and vanilla scents. Registration is highly recommended by emailing education@morrisjumel.org. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.

Hercules in the Park

Enjoy a fully-staged production of The Madness of Hercules presented by the American Thymele Theatre on Thurs., Aug. 3rd from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The tragedy depicts Hercules being driven insane by Madness and human beings trapped in a hostile world, sustained only by their love for one another and their sense of courage and nobility that cannot be defeated by authoritative forces. The theater is located inside Marcus Garvey Park at Mount Morris Park West and 122nd Street.

For more information, please call 917.797.9938 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.