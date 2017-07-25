All are invited to a free movie screening at Fort Tryon Park on Sat., July 29th from 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. The park will be screening Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Set 70 years before the time of Harry Potter, the film chronicles the adventures of magic creature expert and writer Newt Scamander, in New York’s secret wizarding community. Seating is first come, first served. For directions to the meeting location, visit http://bit.ly/2vIB7NJ. For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.forttryonparktrust.org. Join dancers of the community for a West African dance class on Mon., July 31st from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Learn about the traditional dances unique to West Africa. The dances are largely participatory, involving spectators in parts of the performance. Dancers of all levels are welcome. This event repeats every week on Mondays through Mon., Aug. 30th. All are invited to a free movie screening at Fort Tryon Park on Sat., July 29th from 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. The park will be screening Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Set 70 years before the time of Harry Potter, the film chronicles the adventures of magic creature expert and writer Newt Scamander, in New York’s secret wizarding community. Seating is first come, first served. For directions to the meeting location, visit http://bit.ly/2vIB7NJ.
For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.forttryonparktrust.org.
Join dancers of the community for a West African dance class on Mon., July 31st from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Learn about the traditional dances unique to West Africa. The dances are largely participatory, involving spectators in parts of the performance. Dancers of all levels are welcome. This event repeats every week on Mondays through Mon., Aug. 30th. The group will meet at 218th Street and Indian Road.
For more information, please call 212.569.4112 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Show support for your cause of choice at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Wed., Aug. 2nd from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. New Yorkers have long waged fights for equality in voting rights, wages, religious tolerance, and access to education, jobs, and housing. Discover key social movements, leading activists, and how ordinary New Yorkers have exercised their power to shape the city’s future in the exhibition “Activist New York.” Afterwards, join in creating a badge focused on a cause you care about. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.
For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.
Brighten up your day at Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum on Sat., Aug 12th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Learn how colonists read during the night before the lightbulb. Create your own wax candles complete with color, and with lavender and vanilla scents. Registration is highly recommended by emailing education@morrisjumel.org. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.
For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.
Enjoy a fully-staged production of The Madness of Hercules presented by the American Thymele Theatre on Thurs., Aug. 3rd from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The tragedy depicts Hercules being driven insane by Madness and human beings trapped in a hostile world, sustained only by their love for one another and their sense of courage and nobility that cannot be defeated by authoritative forces. The theater is located inside Marcus Garvey Park at Mount Morris Park West and 122nd Street.
For more information, please call 917.797.9938 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Todos están invitados a una proyección gratuita en Fort Tryon Park el sábado 29 de julio de 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. El parque proyectará Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Ambientada 70 años antes de la época de Harry Potter, la película narra las aventuras del experto en criaturas mágicas y escritor Newt Scamander, en la comunidad secreta de magos de Nueva York. El cupo se completará en orden de llegada. Para obtener instrucciones para llegar al lugar de reunión, visite http://bit.ly/2vIB7NJ.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.forttryonparktrust.org.
Únase a bailarines de la comunidad para una clase de baile africano occidental el lunes 31 de julio de 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Aprenda sobre las danzas tradicionales únicas de África Occidental, que son en gran parte participativas, involucrando a espectadores en partes de la presentación. Bailarines de todos los niveles son bienvenidos. Este evento se repite cada semana de lunes a lunes 30 de agosto. El grupo se reunirá en la Calle 218th e Indian Road.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.569.4112 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Muestre apoyo a su causa de elección en el Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) el miércoles 2 de agosto de 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Los neoyorquinos llevan tiempo luchando por la igualdad en los derechos al voto, los salarios, la tolerancia religiosa y el acceso a la educación, los empleos y la vivienda. Descubra los movimientos sociales clave, a los principales activistas y cómo los neoyorquinos ordinarios han ejercido su poder para moldear el futuro de la ciudad en la exposición “Activist New York”. Después, únase a la creación de una insignia centrada en una causa que le interese. El museo está ubicado en el No.1220 de la Quinta Avenida y la Calle 103.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org.
Ilumine su día en el Museo Mansión Morris-Jumel el sábado 12 de agosto de 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Aprenda cómo leían los colonos durante la noche antes a los focos. Cree sus propias velas de cera completas con color y con olor a lavanda y vainilla. La inscripción es muy recomendable por correo electrónico en education@morrisjumel.org. El museo está situado en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite www.morrisjumel.org.
Disfrute de una producción totalmente escenificada de The Madness of Hercules presentada por el Teatro Americano Thymele el jueves 3 de agosto de 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. La tragedia representa a Hércules vuelto loco y a los seres humanos atrapados en un mundo hostil, sostenido solamente por su amor entre ellos y su sentido del valor y de la nobleza, que no puede ser derrotado por fuerzas autoritarias. El teatro está situado dentro del parque Marcus Garvey, en Mount Morris Park West y la Calle 122.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.797.9938 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.