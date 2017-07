Community News – 07.19.17

Hands on With UNICEF

Build a better world with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) at the Inwood Library on Tues., July 25th at 3:00 p.m. UNICEF offers free workshops for children and teens on its life-saving programs in health, water, education, emergencies and much more. Through hands-on activities and interactive discussion, participants learn about UNICEF’s work, global activism, diversity, and inclusion as it relates to their peers throughout the world. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.

House in Harlem

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is hosting its fourth Annual “House Edition” of First Fridays from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Fri., Aug. 4th. House music will be played in honor of DJ Larry Levan, best known for his decade-long residency at the nightclub Paradise Garage. The event is 18 +, first come first serve and registration is required. To register for the event, please visit http://bit.ly/2uo5dsY. The Schomburg Center is located at 515 Malcom X Boulevard.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.

Summer Jazz

Get a taste for Latin Brazilian Jazz at The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum on Thurs., July 20th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Local musicians Annette A. Aguilar and the StringBeans will present a showcase that explores the rhythms of Latin Brazilian Jazz, which includes influences from Brazil, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and the U.S. Enjoy art-making work-shops, food trucks, and more. The museum is located at 898 St. Nicholas Avenue and 155th Street.

For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.

Teen Takeover

Join young artists at The Apollo Theater’s Teen Takeover on Fri., July 28th at 6:00 p.m. Curated by Apollo Theater Academy high school interns, the event brings together young NYC artists seeking to share and celebrate creativity. This year’s Teen Takeover will feature performing and visual artists who are using their creativity as a platform to build social awareness and tackle injustice. A valid high school I.D. must be presented at entry. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2tk4CUx. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.

Rogue One

NYC Parks and the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment will offer a free film screening at Highbridge Park. Rogue One will be shown on Jul., 22nd from 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. The long awaited prequel brings together a group of unlikely heroes who must embark on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. Seating is first come, first served. The park is located on 172nd Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.927.2012 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.