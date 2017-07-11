Community News – 07.12.17

Shelter Building

Build your own shelter at Inwood Hill Park on Sun., July 16th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Guests will learn tips and tricks that will enhance their knowledge of the natural world, and might just save their life. The skills taught will prepare explorers for extended journeys and emergency situations in the woods. This event is intended for families and children aged 8 years and older. The group will meet at 218th Street and Indian Road.

For more information, please call 212.628.2345 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Vegetation Walk

Join expert naturalist Mike Feller on a vegetation walk of Cabrini Woods on Sat., July 15th from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. The focus will be on the interplay of native and non-native plants, their relative contributions as habitat, and the chemical arms race between plants and insects. Space is limited. To register, please email RSVP@FortTryonParkTrust.org. Cabrini Woods is located at West 190th Street and Cabrini Boulevard.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Feeding the Fight

Savor a bite of culinary history at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Tues., July 18th at 6:30 p.m. Food historian Libby O’Connell, author of The American Plate: A Culinary History in 100 Bites, will delve into the food and drinks that defined the American experience during World War I. French 75s, a cocktail popular during the period named for the French 75 mm field gun, will be served courtesy of wine cocktail company Pampelonne. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Movie Night

Go full stream at Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum on Thurs., July 27th from 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. The museum is hosting a free screening of the 80’s film Ghostbusters. The film follows a team of scientists that decide to become “ghostbusters” after losing their university positions in New York City. While fighting the supernatural for profit, they encounter a gateway to another dimension that will release evil upon the city; it is up to them to stop it. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.

Theater in the Park

Sit back and enjoy a performance of The Three Musketeers at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater on Fri., July 14th from 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. A story of double crossings, kidnappings, and carefully guarded secrets, complete with lavish fights and sweeping romance, The Three Musketeers tells the tale of triumph through strength, courage and unity. The show is directed by Jenny Bennett, and choreographed by Tiffany Rae-Fisher and Manny Brown. The theater is located inside Marcus Garvey Park at Mount Morris Park West and 122nd Street.

For more information, please call 917.797.9938 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.