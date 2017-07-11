Build your own shelter at Inwood Hill Park on Sun., July 16th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Guests will learn tips and tricks that will enhance their knowledge of the natural world, and might just save their life. The skills taught will prepare explorers for extended journeys and emergency situations in the woods. This event is intended for families and children aged 8 years and older. The group will meet at 218th Street and Indian Road. For more information, please call 212.628.2345 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Join expert naturalist Mike Feller on a vegetation walk of Cabrini Woods on Sat., July 15th from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. The focus will be on the interplay of native and non-native plants, their relative contributions as habitat, and the chemical arms race between plants and insects. Space is limited. To register, please email RSVP@FortTryonParkTrust.org. Cabrini Woods is located at West 190th Street and Cabrini Boulevard. For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Savor a bite of culinary history at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Tues., July 18th at 6:30 p.m. Food historian Libby O’Connell, author of The American Plate: A Culinary History in 100 Bites, will delve into the food and drinks that defined the American experience during World War I. French 75s, a cocktail popular during the period named for the French 75 mm field gun, will be served courtesy of wine cocktail company Pampelonne. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street. For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org. Go full stream at Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum on Thurs., July 27th from 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. The museum is hosting a free screening of the 80’s film Ghostbusters. The film follows a team of scientists that decide to become “ghostbusters” after losing their university positions in New York City. While fighting the supernatural for profit, they encounter a gateway to another dimension that will release evil upon the city; it is up to them to stop it. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace. For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org. Sit back and enjoy a performance of The Three Musketeers at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater on Fri., July 14th from 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. A story of double crossings, kidnappings, and carefully guarded secrets, complete with lavish fights and sweeping romance, The Three Musketeers tells the tale of triumph through strength, courage and unity. The show is directed by Jenny Bennett, and choreographed by Tiffany Rae-Fisher and Manny Brown. The theater is located inside Marcus Garvey Park at Mount Morris Park West and 122nd Street. For more information, please call 917.797.9938 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Construya su propio refugio en Inwood Hill Park el domingo 16 de julio de 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Los participantes aprenderán consejos y trucos que mejorarán su conocimiento del mundo natural y podrían salvar su vida. Las habilidades enseñadas prepararán a los exploradores para viajes prolongados y situaciones de emergencia en el bosque. Este evento está dirigido a familias y niños de 8 años o más. El grupo se reunirá en la calle 218 e Indian Road. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.628.2345 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. Únase al experto naturalista Mike Feller en una caminata por la vegetación de Cabrini Woods el sábado 15 de julio de 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. El enfoque estará en la interacción de plantas nativas y no nativas, sus contribuciones relativas como hábitat y la clase de armas químicas entre las plantas y los insectos. El espacio es limitado. Para inscribirse, envíe un correo electrónico a RSVP@FortTryonParkTrust.org. Cabrini Woods está situado en la Calle 190 Oeste y el Bulevar Cabrini. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. Disfrute de un bocado de historia culinaria en el Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) el martes 18 de julio a las 6:30 p.m. La historiadora de alimentos Libby O’Connell, autora de The American Plate: A Culinary History in 100 Bites, se adentrará en la comida y las bebidas que definieron la experiencia americana durante la Primera Guerra Mundial. French 75s, un cóctel popular durante el período llamado así por el arma francesa de 75 mm, serán servidos por cortesía de la compañía de cócteles Pampelonne. El museo está ubicado en el No. 1220 de la Quinta Avenida y la Calle 103. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org. Vaya a la trasmisión completa en el Museo Mansión Morris-Jumel el jueves 27 de julio de 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. El museo está organizando una proyección gratuita de la película de los años 80 Ghostbusters. La película sigue a un equipo de científicos que deciden convertirse en “cazafantasmas” después de perder sus posiciones universitarias en la ciudad de Nueva York. Mientras combaten lo sobrenatural con fines de lucro, encuentran una puerta de entrada a otra dimensión que liberará el mal sobre la ciudad; depende de ellos detenerlo. El museo se encuentra en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite www.morrisjumel.org. Siéntese y disfrute de una actuación de Los Tres Mosqueteros en el Anfiteatro Richard Rodgers el viernes 14 de julio de 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Una historia de doble cruce, secuestros y secretos cuidadosamente guardados, con peleas espléndidas y romance arrebatador, Los Tres Mosqueteros narra la historia del triunfo a través de la fuerza, el coraje y la unidad. El espectáculo es dirigido por Jenny Bennett, y coreografiado por Tiffany Rae-Fisher y Manny Brown. El teatro está situado dentro de Marcus Garvey Park, en Morris Park West y la Calle 122. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.797.9938 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Community News – 07.12.17
Shelter Building
Vegetation Walk
Feeding the Fight
Movie Night
Theater in the Park
Noticias Comunitarias – 07.12.17
Construcción de refugios
Paseo por la vegetación
Alimentando la lucha
Noche de película
Teatro en el parque
