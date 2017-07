Community News – 07.05.17

Building with Bricks

Get your gears turning at the Fort Washington Library on Sat., July 8th at 2:00 p.m. The library will host a hands-on workshop for children aged 6 years and older. Students will utilize LEGO bricks, motors, and axles to tackle engineering and apply problem solving concepts. Youths will also have free play to expand their models. The program is limited to 20 participants. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.

For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.‎

Uptown Bounce

El Museo del Barrio is back with its summer block party series starting Wed., July 19th from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The museum is kicking off the series with Ashé, the African philosophical concept through which the Yoruba people of Nigeria conceive the power to make things happen and produce change. Guests will create their own wearable art inspired by the symbols found in the art of Belkis Ayón. DJ Bembona will spin some Latinx and Afro-Diasporadical sounds and food will be sold by Mofon-GO. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2rUYIcn. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.‎

For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.

Uptown! Triennial Project

Peel through layers of Harlem’s history using photography at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Thurs., July 13th at 6:00 p.m. Artist Dianne Smith juxtaposed images of Harlem culled from the Schomburg Center’s collections together with photographs Smith has taken of the neighborhood over the past 20 years. The result is a montage that blends video, visual graphics, and motion picture that tell the story of Harlem’s past, present, and future, as well as its landscape, culture, and people. Registration is required at ‎http://bit.ly/2sYYGmN. The center is located at 515 Malcom X Boulevard.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.

Zumba

Join Shape Up NYC at West Harlem Piers Park for free Zumba classes every Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. through Sat., Sept. 30th. Zumba is an aerobic fitness program composed of movements derived from various styles of Latin American dance. The event is open to dancers and participants of all levels and ages. The park is located at 125th Street and Marginal Street.

For more information, please visit www.nycgovparks.org or email summeronthehudson@gmail.com.

Gallery Tour

Explore community, self-determination and the complexities of black life at the Studio Museum on Sun., July 9th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. The gallery tour will take guests through a selection of photographic images spanning 25 years taken by Brooklyn-born street photographer Jamel Shabazz. The gallery contains work appropriate for all; adults, families, and youths of all ages are welcome. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2sJnQ8R. the museum is located at 144 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.864.4500 or visit www.studiomuseum.org.