Community News – 06.28.17

Community Yoga

Stretch and meditate with friends and neighbors at Fort Tryon Park on Wed., July 5th from 6:45 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Yoga classes will take place on Abby’s Lawn guided by a variety of certified local yoga instructors. Guests should bring their own towel or yoga mat and water. This event repeats every Wednesday through Aug. 30th. The entrance to the park is located at Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Street Art

Discover how graffiti shaped the city at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Thurs. July 6from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Observe how artists in this movement, called “writers,” used public spaces—such as subway trains and buildings—as a canvas for their art in the “New York at Its Core” exhibit. Guests will get to create a nickname or “tag” to add to the museum’s graffiti mural. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Who shot first?

Witness what an authentic duel was like on the grounds of the oldest house in Manhattan on Sat. July 8th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum is marking the anniversary of the notorious duel between Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton by reenacting the dramatic event that transpired. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.

Summer Camp

It’s that time of the year. The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum has opened up registration for its summer camp running from Mon., July 10th through Thurs., July 27th from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The summer camp, offered to children aged 3 – 8 years, will spend three weeks exploring the uses of light as a medium, studying light and shadow, translucency, and how we can tell stories using light as our source. To register, visit http://bit.ly/2iJ6DG6. The museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue and 155th Street.

For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.

Sing

Join NYC Parks and the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media Entertainment for a free film screening on Wed., July 19th from 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Highbridge Park will be screening Universal’s Sing, in which a koala impresario stages a gala singing competition in order to save his bankrupt theater. Guests should arrive by 8:00 p.m. to get their spots; first come, first served. The Screening will take place at 189th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.927.2012 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.