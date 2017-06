Community News – 06.21.17

Basic Canoeing

Tread the open waters of the Spuyten Duyvil Creek at Inwood Hill Park on Sat., July 15th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Guests aged 8 years and older are invited to ride the rhythm of the tides under the supervision of NYC Park Rangers in canoes. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. The program is first come first served. Attendees should enter the park at 218th Street and Indian Road.

For more information, please call 212.628.2345 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Sing, Dance and Play

The Fort Washington Library is hosting an afternoon of fun and games for families on Thurs., Aug. 10th starting at 4:30 p.m. Children will get to meet musician Meredith Lavande, creator of Monkey Monkey Music. Lavande has composed music for a host of shows including Sesame Street and Curious George. Youths will also enjoy a special appearance from a puppet named Moochachka. This even is intended for youths aged 3 – 12 years. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.

For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.

Latinas in Resistance

Learn the roles Latinas play in today’s political landscape at El Museo Del Barrio on Sat., June 24th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Join El Museo for an engaging panel discussion with Carmen Pérez, and Paola Mendoza, co- chairs of the National Women’s March, and Jessica González-Rojas of the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health. The speakers will discuss ever-changing policies on the environment, and health care, present film shorts that discuss the issues at hand and what can be done to get more people involved in the conversation. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2sxEs4s. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.com.

Coming to the Palace

Drop in for a special screening of Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America at The United Palace on Sun., June 25th from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The romantic comedy film stars Eddie Murphy as Akeem Joffer, the crown prince of the fictional African nation Zamunda who comes to the United States in hopes of finding a woman he can marry. Comedy troupe Room 28 will do a dramatic reading of the films famous barbershop scenes accompanied by music from American Idol Finalist Anwar Robinson. To purchase tickets, please visit http://bit.ly/2tsifkS. The palace is located at 4140 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.568.1157 or visit www.unitedpalace.org.

Bookmaking Workshop

Join The Studio Museum in Harlem to celebrate The New York Public Library Summer Reading Kickoff on Wed., June 28th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Guests will create visual journals and document their summer reading adventures during a hands-on bookmaking workshop. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2ts2xGx. The event will take place at the George Bruce Branch located at 518 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.864.4500 or visit www.studiomuseum.org.