Community News – 06.14.17

Beautification Day

Help spruce up Fort Tryon Park on Sun., June 25th form 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The Friends Committee of the Fort Tryon Park Trust seeks volunteers for its monthly beautification days. Activities will include painting, planting preparations, planting, weeding and more. Guests are asked to wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Tools and gloves will be provided. RSVP is required by emailing info@FortTryonParkTrust.org. The group will meet at Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

The World of Salsa

Challenge yourself this summer with the New York Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge. At the Inwood Library on Wed., June 21st at 3:00 p.m., turn the page on culture as you learn about instruments, music, and lyrics used in the African, Taino and Spanish Catholic rituals that provide a basis for the genre of salsa. This program is intended for youths aged 13 – 18 years. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.

Father’s Day Fun

Celebrate Father’s Day at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Sun., June 18th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Browse the digital interactive to learn about New York’s founding father Alexander Hamilton, the “Father of New York Finance,” and Andrew Haswell Green, the “Father of Greater New York.” Then create a Father’s Day card to show appreciation for your loved ones. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2sMc1gc. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Reds, Whites, and Bluegrass

Celebrate the nation’s freedom at the oldest house in Manhattan on Thurs., June 29th form 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum is hosting a bluegrass concert on its lawn performed by local musicians accompanied by a selection of red and white wines available for purchase for guests 21 and older. Tickets are available for purchase at http://bit.ly/2r9VHsx. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.

Video Editing Workshop

Thinking about starting your own YouTube channel? Beef up you editing skills at Manhattan Neighborhood Networks Firehouse on Wed., June 23rd from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. The course will teach students basic editing techniques to produce engaging, high-quality media using professional digital editing software. The course will explore navigating the interface, importing and exporting footage, trimming, audio editing and applying basic effects. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2raUHo0. The Firehouse is located at 175 East 104th Street.

For more information, please call 212.757.2670 or visit www.mnn.org.