Dream below the stars at Inwood Hill Park with an overnight camping experience held on Fri., June 23rd 6:00 p.m. through Sat., June 24th 7:00 a.m. Camping is a way to create lasting memories, connect with the natural world, and bond with family while getting away from the bustle of the city. Families will be chosen by lottery. Registration for the lottery begins on Wed., June 14th. The entrance to the park is located at Isham Street and Seaman Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.628.2345 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Celebrate with El Museo del Barrio at this year’s Museum Mile Festival on Tues., June 13th from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The festival will offer performances by Fogo Azul NYC, music by DJ Shabakkano, a special collaborative performance by Carlos Jesús Martínez Domínguez, Leslie Jiménez, and Lisette Santiago, and an art-making workshop. The festival also marks the opening day of Belkis Ayón’s “Nkame,” a landmark retrospective of the work of this Cuban artist who explored the myth of the Afro-Cuban fraternal society Abakuá. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.
Get a taste of Harlem’s history with tours conducted by the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Sat., June 10th at 11:00 a.m. and at 2:00 p.m. The tours will showcase Harlem sites associated with the Black Power and Civil Rights movements beginning in the 1960’s through today. They offer an educational and entertaining field experience to complement the center’s “Black Power!” exhibition, which explores the Black Power movement. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2qOSZnb. The center is located at 515 Malcom X Boulevard and 135thStreet.
For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.
Celebrate art and culture at Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of the Arts on Thurs., June 15th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Nights at Sugar Hill is a public program series dedicated to highlighting the history and legacy of the Sugar Hill neighborhood and Northern Manhattan. Take part in an evening of music, art-making work-shops, food trucks, and more. The museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue and 155th Street.
For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.
Visit Isham Park on Sat., June 17th from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m to hear the East Winds Ensemble present a program of Japanese string and flute music, known as koto and shakuhachi music. The ensemble has performed at various Japanese and international festivals and during its uptown concert, the group will present two masters of Japanese music, Masayo Ishigure and Marco Lienhard. The park is located at Broadway between West 214th Street and West 218th Street.
For more information, please visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Sueñe bajo las estrellas en Inwood Hill Park con una experiencia nocturna de campamento, del viernes 23 de junio a las 6:00 p.m. al sábado 24 de junio a las 7:00 a.m. Acampar es una manera de crear recuerdos duraderos, conectar con el mundo natural y fomentar vínculos con la familia mientras se aleja del bullicio de la ciudad. Las familias serán elegidas por sorteo. La inscripción a la lotería comienza el miércoles 14 de junio. La entrada al parque se encuentra en Ia calle Isham y la Avenida Seaman.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.628.2345 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Celebre con El Museo del Barrio con el Festival Mile del Museo el martes 13 de junio de 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. El festival contará con presentaciones de Fogo Azul NYC, música de DJ Shabakkano, una actuación colaborativa especial de Carlos Jesús Martínez Domínguez, Leslie Jiménez y Lisette Santiago, y talleres de creación de arte. El festival también celebra la inauguración de “Nkame”, de Belkis Ayón, una retrospectiva histórica de la obra de este artista cubano que exploró el mito de la sociedad fraternal afrocubana Abakuá. El museo se encuentra en el No. 1230 de la Quinta Avenida.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.831.7272 o visite www.elmuseo.org.
Disfrute de la historia de Harlem con recorridos dirigidos por el Centro Schomburg de Investigación sobre la Cultura Negra el sábado 10 de junio a las 11:00 a.m. y a las 2:00 p.m. Los recorridos mostrarán los sitios de Harlem asociados con los movimientos Black Power y de Derechos Civiles a partir de la década de 1960 y hasta la actualidad. Los recorridos ofrecen una experiencia de campo educativa y del mismo nombre. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2qOSZnb. El centro está ubicado en el No. 515 del Bulevar Malcolm X y la Calle 135.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.275.6975 o visite www.nypl.org.
Celebre el arte y la cultura en el Museo Infantil de las Artes Sugar Hill el jueves 15 de junio de 6:00 p.m. a 8:00 p.m. Las noches en Sugar Hill es una serie de programas públicos dedicados a destacar la historia y el legado del barrio Sugar Hill y del Norte de Manhattan. Participe en una noche de música, talleres de arte, camiones de comida y mucho más. El museo está ubicado en el No. 898 de la Avenida Saint Nicholas y la Calle 155.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.335.0004 o visite www.sugarhillmuseum.org.
Visite Isham Park el sábado 17 de junio de 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. para escuchar al Conjunto East Winds presentar un programa de música japonesa de cuerda y flauta, conocido como música koto y shakuhachi. El conjunto ha actuado en varios festivales japoneses e internacionales y durante su concierto en el norte del condado, el grupo presentará a dos maestros de la música japonesa: Masayo Ishigure y Marco Lienhard. El parque está situado en Broadway, entre las Calles 214 y 218 Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.nycgovparks.org.