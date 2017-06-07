Community News – 06.07.17

Family Camping

Dream below the stars at Inwood Hill Park with an overnight camping experience held on Fri., June 23rd 6:00 p.m. through Sat., June 24th 7:00 a.m. Camping is a way to create lasting memories, connect with the natural world, and bond with family while getting away from the bustle of the city. Families will be chosen by lottery. Registration for the lottery begins on Wed., June 14th. The entrance to the park is located at Isham Street and Seaman Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.628.2345 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Mile Festival

Celebrate with El Museo del Barrio at this year’s Museum Mile Festival on Tues., June 13th from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The festival will offer performances by Fogo Azul NYC, music by DJ Shabakkano, a special collaborative performance by Carlos Jesús Martínez Domínguez, Leslie Jiménez, and Lisette Santiago, and an art-making workshop. The festival also marks the opening day of Belkis Ayón’s “Nkame,” a landmark retrospective of the work of this Cuban artist who explored the myth of the Afro-Cuban fraternal society Abakuá. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.

Harlem Walking Tour

Get a taste of Harlem’s history with tours conducted by the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Sat., June 10th at 11:00 a.m. and at 2:00 p.m. The tours will showcase Harlem sites associated with the Black Power and Civil Rights movements beginning in the 1960’s through today. They offer an educational and entertaining field experience to complement the center’s “Black Power!” exhibition, which explores the Black Power movement. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2qOSZnb. The center is located at 515 Malcom X Boulevard and 135thStreet.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.

Summer at the Hill

Celebrate art and culture at Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of the Arts on Thurs., June 15th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Nights at Sugar Hill is a public program series dedicated to highlighting the history and legacy of the Sugar Hill neighborhood and Northern Manhattan. Take part in an evening of music, art-making work-shops, food trucks, and more. The museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue and 155th Street.

For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.

East Winds Ensemble

Visit Isham Park on Sat., June 17th from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m to hear the East Winds Ensemble present a program of Japanese string and flute music, known as koto and shakuhachi music. The ensemble has performed at various Japanese and international festivals and during its uptown concert, the group will present two masters of Japanese music, Masayo Ishigure and Marco Lienhard. The park is located at Broadway between West 214th Street and West 218th Street.

For more information, please visit www.nycgovparks.org.