Community News – 05.30.18

Intro to Meditation

Mind your meditation at Inwood Hill Park on Fri., Jun. 1st from 7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. A regular meditation practice is thought to help with stress reduction and improve concentration. This class is designed to introduce brand-new beginners to the practice. Bring a mat or blanket to sit on. The class will take place at West 218th Street and Indian Road.

For more information, please call 212.569.4112 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Artist Workshop

In partnership with the Harlem Dance Club, Pelham Fritz Recreation Center will host a series of master classes starting Sat., Jun. 2nd through Jun. 23rd, held from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Overseen by professional instructors from Alvin Ailey including Robin Dunn, ‎every Saturday afternoon session will spotlight a different genre. The first session will cover the fundamentals of hip hop. The classes will be held at the Pelham Fritz Recreation Center at West 122nd Street and Mount Morris Park West.

For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

An Activist History

Stroll through Harlem with the Museum of the City of New York’s (MCNY) “Radical Routes Tour” on Sat., Jun. 9th from 10:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Get to know the pioneering women of color who helped make Harlem a world-famous center of social activism, cultural experimentation, and progressive politics throughout the twentieth century. On this hop-on, hop-off multi-media bus tour, historian Dominique Jean-Louis brings to life the stories of visionary local heroines. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2Lsg1Mi. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.‎

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

A Story I’d Tell a Million Times

Explore your writing skills at Word Up Community Book Store on Sun., Jun. 10th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Examine the history of nonfiction stories in comics, and create your nonfiction comic from scratch. Writers should attend the class with ideas for a personal story – either a personal narrative or a specific cause they would like to discuss in comic form. The class is intended for youths aged 14 years and up. The store is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue.

For more information, please call 347.688.4456 or visit www.wordupbooks.wordpress.com.‎

Consecrating the Cosmos

Learn about masquerade, performance and spirituality in carnival traditions at the Schomburg Recreation Center for Research in Black Culture on Wed., Jun. 20th at 6:30 p.m. Nyugen E. Smith and D. Denenge Duyst-Akpem will discuss masquerade, performance and spirituality in the African Diaspora through the lens of carnival in Trinidad and Tobago. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/2IHA0bX. The center is located at 135th Street and Malcom X Boulevard.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.‎

‎