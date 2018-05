Community News – 05.23.18

Playdate Auditions

Take the stage at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum on Thurs., May 24th from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. for an exciting opportunity for a new production featuring child actors, dancers, singers, poets, and storytellers between the ages of 5 and 12 years. Children selected will need to be available for a brief rehearsal schedule occurring in June and July and be able to perform on July 14th. For additional information, please contact Cinzia Meneghello at 212.335.0004. The museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue at 155th Street.

For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.

Painting in the Park

Paint the extraordinary vistas at Fort Tryon Park on Sat., Jun. 2nd from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Led by landscape artist Elissa Gore, this free introductory watercolor painting class will focus on how to make small paintings using warm colors. The workshop will cover: planning a sketch, perspective, and basic watercolor techniques. No experience is required and all supplies will be provided. Registration is required by emailing rsvp@forttryonparktrust.org. The workshop will take place at the Billings Lawn located inside the park. The entrance to the park is located at Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Beats and Tones

Learn how music artists/producers make the hottest rap, hip-hop, pop and EDM songs at the Inwood Library on Mon., Jun. 4th at 4:00 p.m. Learn about and play real (and virtual) drum machines, synthesizers, effects and beat machines, and even apps on iPad Minis to combine and build on your own original beats to use in a live jam session. This event is intended for youths aged 13 – 18 years old. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.

History’s Hits

Join the Apollo Education Program for a motivating full day of professional learning about Harlem and the Apollo Theater on Thurs., Jun. 7th from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Participants will investigate early 20th-century arts through dance and theater and explore the complex historical, social and cultural context of entertainment in Harlem through hands-on and collaborative activities. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/2IunF6T. The theater is located at 253 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.

Museum Mile Festival

Drop into El Museo del Barrio during the Museum Mile Festival on Wed., Jun. 13th from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The annual festival takes place on Fifth Avenue between 105th and 82nd Streets with events all through the 23 car-free blocks. At El Museo, dance to music by DJ NEB, delve into art-making workshops, and enjoy a special performance by Los Pleneros de la 21, celebrating 35 years of bringing bomba y plena to the community. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.