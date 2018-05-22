- English
- Español
Community News – 05.16.18
Fun with Fungi
Join Paul Sadowski at the Payson Center as he presents a short visual presentation on Sat., May 26th from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Learn about autumn mushrooms common to Inwood Hill Park, and then head out on an exploration hike of the forest to seek out mushrooms introduced in the lecture. Registration is required by emailing RSVP@Forttryonparktrust.org. The Payson Center is located at Dyckman Street and Henshaw Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Focus on Film NoirPeer through the lens of world-renowned director Stanley Kubrick at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Tue., May 22nd from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Kubrick, recognized for films The Shining and Full Metal Jacket, started his career at 17 as a magazine photographer. Guests will be able to watch a screening of Kubrick’s first two films Day of the Fight (1951) and Killer’s Kiss (1955.) To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2KUnQdl. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.
For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.
Malcolm X Birthday
The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is celebrating the 18th Annual Commemoration of the Birthday of Malcolm X on Sat., May 19th at 6:30 p.m. This year the center will partner with Changing Perceptions Theater as they present Happy Birthday Malcolm and Lorraine! A new generation of black playwrights have interpreted portions of speeches, interviews and letters by Malcolm X and Lorraine Hansberry into short scenes to celebrate both figures. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2Kb7607. The center is located at 135th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.
For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.
“Focus Up”
Delve into how youth is affected by music, literature and film at the Pelham Fritz Recreation Center on Thurs., May 17th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Explore, listen to and dissect three forms of entertainment within which messages are often subtly presented: music, books and the big screen. Special artists are scheduled to give their input. The center is located at 122nd Street and Fifth Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovarks.org.
YouTube Workshop
Learn how to expand your digital audience at the Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) on Thurs., May 31st from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. This workshop will look to provide producers with the tools to design, manage and promote an existing or new YouTube page. The session will also focus on building a brand identity, building an audience, as well as the basics of setting up an account and uploading videos. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/2rC6MQd. The event will take place at the Firehouse at 175 East 104th Street.
For more information, please call 212.757.2670 or visit www.mnn.org.
Noticias Comunitarias – 05.16.18
Diversión con hongos
Únase a Paul Sadowski en el Centro Payson mientras realiza una breve presentación visual el sábado 26 de mayo de 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Aprenda sobre los hongos de otoño comunes en Inwood Hill Park, y luego diríjase a una caminata de exploración del bosque para buscar setas presentadas en la conferencia. Es necesario inscribirse enviando un correo electrónico a RSVP@Forttryonparktrust.org. El Centro Payson se encuentra en la calle Dyckman y la avenida Henshaw.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Enfoque en el cine negroMire a través del lente del mundialmente famoso director Stanley Kubrick en el Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) el martes 22 de mayo de 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Kubrick, reconocido por las películas The Shining y Full Metal Jacket, comenzó su carrera a los 17 años como fotógrafo de revistas. Los invitados podrán ver una proyección de las dos primeras películas de Kubrick Day of the Fight (1951) y Killer’s Kiss (1955.) Para comprar boletos, visite https://bit.ly/2KUnQdl. El museo se encuentra en el No. 1220 de la quinta avenida y la calle 103.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org.
Cumpleaños de Malcolm X
El Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra está celebrando la 18ª conmemoración anual del cumpleaños de Malcolm X el sábado 19 de mayo a las 6:30 p.m. Este año se están asociando con Changing Perceptions Theatre y presentarán Happy Birthday Malcolm and Lorraine! Una nueva generación de dramaturgos negros ha interpretado partes de discursos, entrevistas y cartas de Malcolm X y Lorraine Hansberry en escenas cortas para celebrar a ambas figuras. Para comprar boletos, visite https://bit.ly/2Kb7607. El centro se encuentra en la calle 135 y el bulevar Malcolm X.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.275.6975 o visite www.nypl.org.
“Focus Up”
Adéntrese en cómo la juventud se ve afectada por la música, la literatura y el cine en el Centro de Recreación Pelham Fritz el jueves, 17 de mayo de 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Explore, escuche y diseccione tres formas de entretenimiento dentro de las cuales los mensajes son sutilmente presentados: música, libros y la pantalla grande. Artistas especiales están programados para dar su opinión. El centro está ubicado en la calle 122 y la quinta avenida.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.860.1380 o visite www.nycgovarks.org.
Taller de YouTube
Aprenda cómo ampliar su audiencia digital en la Red de Vecindarios de Manhattan (MNN, por sus siglas en inglés) el jueves 31 de mayo de 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Este taller buscará proporcionar a los productores las herramientas para diseñar, administrar y promocionar una página de YouTube existente o nueva. La sesión también se enfocará en la construcción de una identidad de marca y de una audiencia, así como los aspectos básicos de la configuración de una cuenta y la carga de videos. Se requiere inscripción en https://bit.ly/2rC6MQd. El evento tendrá lugar en Firehouse, en el No. 175 de la calle 104 este.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.757.2670 o visite www.mnn.org.