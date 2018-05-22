Community News – 05.16.18

Fun with Fungi

Join Paul Sadowski at the Payson Center as he presents a short visual presentation on Sat., May 26th from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Learn about autumn mushrooms common to Inwood Hill Park, and then head out on an exploration hike of the forest to seek out mushrooms introduced in the lecture. Registration is required by emailing RSVP@Forttryonparktrust.org. The Payson Center is located at Dyckman Street and Henshaw Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Focus on Film Noir

Peer through the lens of world-renowned director Stanley Kubrick at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Tue., May 22from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Kubrick, recognized for films The Shining and Full Metal Jacket, started his career at 17 as a magazine photographer. Guests will be able to watch a screening of Kubrick’s first two films Day of the Fight (1951) and Killer’s Kiss (1955.) To purchase tickets, visit. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Malcolm X Birthday

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is celebrating the 18th Annual Commemoration of the Birthday of Malcolm X on Sat., May 19th at 6:30 p.m. This year the center will partner with Changing Perceptions Theater as they present Happy Birthday Malcolm and Lorraine! A new generation of black playwrights have interpreted portions of speeches, interviews and letters by Malcolm X and Lorraine Hansberry into short scenes to celebrate both figures. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2Kb7607. The center is located at 135th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.

“Focus Up”

Delve into how youth is affected by music, literature and film at the Pelham Fritz Recreation Center on Thurs., May 17th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Explore, listen to and dissect three forms of entertainment within which messages are often subtly presented: music, books and the big screen. Special artists are scheduled to give their input. The center is located at 122nd Street and Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovarks.org.

YouTube Workshop

Learn how to expand your digital audience at the Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) on Thurs., May 31st from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. This workshop will look to provide producers with the tools to design, manage and promote an existing or new YouTube page. The session will also focus on building a brand identity, building an audience, as well as the basics of setting up an account and uploading videos. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/2rC6MQd. The event will take place at the Firehouse at 175 East 104th Street.

For more information, please call 212.757.2670 or visit www.mnn.org.