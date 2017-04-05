Community News – 04-05-17

Native Inwood

Learn about the history of the Lenape people and Inwood on Sat., Apr. 15th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The Lenape Native Americans inhabited Inwood Hill for thousands of years. Join up with Urban Park Rangers and community members to learn how they used the local waterways, native plants, and wildlife to survive. See how the legacy of the Lenape people lives on today through their words and artifacts that are still being discovered. Registration is required at http://on.nyc.gov/2fkB1ar. Location details will be shared with registered participants.

For more information, please call 212.628.2345 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Build-A-Boat

Ever dreamed of making your own tiny floating vessel like the one in Stuart Little? Become a shipwright at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Wed., Apr. 12th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Some of the earliest forms of transportation in New York included canoes, ferries, and boats that travelled along the city’s rivers. Guests will learn about the challenges of water travel and consider solutions that helped improve transportation on the water. Participants will then use what they’ve learned to create a vessel of their own and test for buoyancy. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2nuvJJD. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Spring Cleaning

Volunteers are invited to help spruce up the grounds of the Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum on Fri., Apr. 7th from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Get your hands dirty with gardener Karen Waltuch and the NYC Parks Department for the monthly garden clean-up. All levels of experience are welcome to help keep Roger Morris Park in top shape for spring, and you can also enjoy a day of exercise and community. Gardening tools, gloves and supplies will be provided. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.

Sewing Class

Learn to sew beautiful, handmade napkins under the tutelage of Rachel on Sun., Apr. 9th from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The principal of Rachel’s House of Craft is a teacher and artist who has been sewing since early childhood and has incorporated her teaching in the classroom. The class will take place in the historic parlor room of the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum. There is a $5 materials fee. The museum is located at 4881 Broadway and 204th Street.

For more information, please call 212.304.9422 or visit www.dyckmanfarmhouse.org.

Clean-up Crew

Help clean up Highbridge Park on Sun., Apr. 23rd from 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Forest Crew is open to community members who wish to drop in and volunteer on a weekly, bimonthly, and monthly basis. College and high school students, environmental enthusiasts and those looking to enter the green-collar field are strongly encouraged to attend. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2oqSz9J. The group will meet at 190th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.333.2552 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.