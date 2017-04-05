Learn about the history of the Lenape people and Inwood on Sat., Apr. 15th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The Lenape Native Americans inhabited Inwood Hill for thousands of years. Join up with Urban Park Rangers and community members to learn how they used the local waterways, native plants, and wildlife to survive. See how the legacy of the Lenape people lives on today through their words and artifacts that are still being discovered. Registration is required at http://on.nyc.gov/2fkB1ar. Location details will be shared with registered participants. For more information, please call 212.628.2345 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Ever dreamed of making your own tiny floating vessel like the one in Stuart Little? Become a shipwright at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Wed., Apr. 12th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Some of the earliest forms of transportation in New York included canoes, ferries, and boats that travelled along the city’s rivers. Guests will learn about the challenges of water travel and consider solutions that helped improve transportation on the water. Participants will then use what they’ve learned to create a vessel of their own and test for buoyancy. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2nuvJJD. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street. For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org. Volunteers are invited to help spruce up the grounds of the Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum on Fri., Apr. 7th from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Get your hands dirty with gardener Karen Waltuch and the NYC Parks Department for the monthly garden clean-up. All levels of experience are welcome to help keep Roger Morris Park in top shape for spring, and you can also enjoy a day of exercise and community. Gardening tools, gloves and supplies will be provided. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace. For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org. Learn to sew beautiful, handmade napkins under the tutelage of Rachel on Sun., Apr. 9th from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The principal of Rachel’s House of Craft is a teacher and artist who has been sewing since early childhood and has incorporated her teaching in the classroom. The class will take place in the historic parlor room of the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum. There is a $5 materials fee. The museum is located at 4881 Broadway and 204th Street. For more information, please call 212.304.9422 or visit www.dyckmanfarmhouse.org. Help clean up Highbridge Park on Sun., Apr. 23rd from 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Forest Crew is open to community members who wish to drop in and volunteer on a weekly, bimonthly, and monthly basis. College and high school students, environmental enthusiasts and those looking to enter the green-collar field are strongly encouraged to attend. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2oqSz9J. The group will meet at 190th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. For more information, please call 212.333.2552 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Aprenda sobre la historia del pueblo Lenape y de Inwood el sábado, 15 de abril de 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Los nativos americanos lenape habitaron Inwood Hill por miles de años. Únase a los Urban Park Rangers y a miembros de la comunidad para aprender cómo usaban los canales locales, las plantas nativas y la vida silvestre para sobrevivir. Vea cómo el legado del pueblo Lenape vive hoy en día a través de sus palabras y artefactos que aún se están descubriendo. Se requiere inscripción en http://on.nyc.gov/2fkB1ar. Los detalles de la ubicación se compartirán con los participantes inscritos. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.628.2345 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. ¿Alguna vez ha soñado con hacer su propio pequeño barco flotante como el de Stuart Little? Conviértete en un constructor de buques en el Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY, por sus siglas en inglés) el miércoles 12 de abril de 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Algunas de las formas más tempranas de transporte en Nueva York incluyeron canoas, transbordadores y barcos que viajaron por los ríos de la ciudad. Los participantes aprenderán sobre los retos de viajar por el agua y considerarán las soluciones que ayudaron a mejorar el transporte acuático. Los participantes utilizarán lo que han aprendido para crear un buque propio y probar su flotabilidad. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2nuvJJD. El museo se encuentra en el No. 1220 de la Quinta Avenida y la Calle 103. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org. Los voluntarios están invitados a ayudar a arreglar los jardines del Museo Mansión Morris-Jumel el viernes 7 de abril de 10:00 a.m. a 1:00 p.m. Ensúciese las manos con la jardinera Karen Waltuch y el Departamento de Parques de NYC para la limpieza mensual del jardín. Todos los niveles de experiencia son bienvenidos para ayudar a mantener Roger Morris Park en la mejor forma para la primavera, y también puede disfrutar de un día de ejercicio y de la comunidad. Herramientas de jardinería, guantes y suministros serán proporcionados. El museo está situado en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite www.morrisjumel.org. Aprenda a coser hermosas servilletas hechas a mano bajo la guía de Rachel el domingo 9 de abril de 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. La directora de la Casa de Manualidades Rachel es una maestra y artista que ha estado cosiendo desde la infancia y ha incorporado su enseñanza en el aula. La clase tendrá lugar en la histórica sala de estar del Museo Dyckman. Hay una cuota de materiales de $5 dólares. El museo está situado en el No. 4881 de Broadway y la Calle 204. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.304.9422 o visite www.dyckmanfarmhouse.org. Ayude a limpiar Highbridge Park el domingo 23 de abril de 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Forest Crew está abierto a los miembros de la comunidad que desean ser voluntarios semanal, bimestral y mensualmente. Se anima a los estudiantes universitarios y de bachillerato, a entusiastas del medio ambiente y a aquellos que buscan entrar en el campo de cuello verde, a asistir. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2oqSz9J. El grupo se reunirá en la Calle 190 y la Avenida Ámsterdam. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.333.2552 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Community News – 04-05-17
Native Inwood
Build-A-Boat
Spring Cleaning
Sewing Class
Clean-up Crew
Noticias Comunitarias – 04-05-17
Nativos de Inwood
Construya un bote
Limpieza de primavera
Clase de costura
Equipo de limpieza
Learn about the history of the Lenape people and Inwood on Sat., Apr. 15th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The Lenape Native Americans inhabited Inwood Hill for thousands of years. Join up with Urban Park Rangers and community members to learn how they used the local waterways, native plants, and wildlife to survive. See how the legacy of the Lenape people lives on today through their words and artifacts that are still being discovered. Registration is required at http://on.nyc.gov/2fkB1ar. Location details will be shared with registered participants.
For more information, please call 212.628.2345 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Ever dreamed of making your own tiny floating vessel like the one in Stuart Little? Become a shipwright at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Wed., Apr. 12th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Some of the earliest forms of transportation in New York included canoes, ferries, and boats that travelled along the city’s rivers. Guests will learn about the challenges of water travel and consider solutions that helped improve transportation on the water. Participants will then use what they’ve learned to create a vessel of their own and test for buoyancy. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2nuvJJD. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.
For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.
Volunteers are invited to help spruce up the grounds of the Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum on Fri., Apr. 7th from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Get your hands dirty with gardener Karen Waltuch and the NYC Parks Department for the monthly garden clean-up. All levels of experience are welcome to help keep Roger Morris Park in top shape for spring, and you can also enjoy a day of exercise and community. Gardening tools, gloves and supplies will be provided. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.
For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.
Learn to sew beautiful, handmade napkins under the tutelage of Rachel on Sun., Apr. 9th from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The principal of Rachel’s House of Craft is a teacher and artist who has been sewing since early childhood and has incorporated her teaching in the classroom. The class will take place in the historic parlor room of the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum. There is a $5 materials fee. The museum is located at 4881 Broadway and 204th Street.
For more information, please call 212.304.9422 or visit www.dyckmanfarmhouse.org.
Help clean up Highbridge Park on Sun., Apr. 23rd from 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Forest Crew is open to community members who wish to drop in and volunteer on a weekly, bimonthly, and monthly basis. College and high school students, environmental enthusiasts and those looking to enter the green-collar field are strongly encouraged to attend. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2oqSz9J. The group will meet at 190th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.333.2552 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Aprenda sobre la historia del pueblo Lenape y de Inwood el sábado, 15 de abril de 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Los nativos americanos lenape habitaron Inwood Hill por miles de años. Únase a los Urban Park Rangers y a miembros de la comunidad para aprender cómo usaban los canales locales, las plantas nativas y la vida silvestre para sobrevivir. Vea cómo el legado del pueblo Lenape vive hoy en día a través de sus palabras y artefactos que aún se están descubriendo. Se requiere inscripción en http://on.nyc.gov/2fkB1ar. Los detalles de la ubicación se compartirán con los participantes inscritos.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.628.2345 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
¿Alguna vez ha soñado con hacer su propio pequeño barco flotante como el de Stuart Little? Conviértete en un constructor de buques en el Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY, por sus siglas en inglés) el miércoles 12 de abril de 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Algunas de las formas más tempranas de transporte en Nueva York incluyeron canoas, transbordadores y barcos que viajaron por los ríos de la ciudad. Los participantes aprenderán sobre los retos de viajar por el agua y considerarán las soluciones que ayudaron a mejorar el transporte acuático. Los participantes utilizarán lo que han aprendido para crear un buque propio y probar su flotabilidad. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2nuvJJD. El museo se encuentra en el No. 1220 de la Quinta Avenida y la Calle 103.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org.
Los voluntarios están invitados a ayudar a arreglar los jardines del Museo Mansión Morris-Jumel el viernes 7 de abril de 10:00 a.m. a 1:00 p.m. Ensúciese las manos con la jardinera Karen Waltuch y el Departamento de Parques de NYC para la limpieza mensual del jardín. Todos los niveles de experiencia son bienvenidos para ayudar a mantener Roger Morris Park en la mejor forma para la primavera, y también puede disfrutar de un día de ejercicio y de la comunidad. Herramientas de jardinería, guantes y suministros serán proporcionados. El museo está situado en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite www.morrisjumel.org.
Aprenda a coser hermosas servilletas hechas a mano bajo la guía de Rachel el domingo 9 de abril de 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. La directora de la Casa de Manualidades Rachel es una maestra y artista que ha estado cosiendo desde la infancia y ha incorporado su enseñanza en el aula. La clase tendrá lugar en la histórica sala de estar del Museo Dyckman. Hay una cuota de materiales de $5 dólares. El museo está situado en el No. 4881 de Broadway y la Calle 204.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.304.9422 o visite www.dyckmanfarmhouse.org.
Ayude a limpiar Highbridge Park el domingo 23 de abril de 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Forest Crew está abierto a los miembros de la comunidad que desean ser voluntarios semanal, bimestral y mensualmente. Se anima a los estudiantes universitarios y de bachillerato, a entusiastas del medio ambiente y a aquellos que buscan entrar en el campo de cuello verde, a asistir. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2oqSz9J. El grupo se reunirá en la Calle 190 y la Avenida Ámsterdam.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.333.2552 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.