Community News – 03.29.17



Garden Shearing

Join members of the uptown community for a Fort Tryon Park parade on Sat., Apr. 8th from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Bring your musical instruments and join the stroll through the Heather Garden. Learn why Fort Tryon Park has the largest heath and heather collection in the northeast, and learn how to propagate your own heathers with clippings from the shearing. Participate in a scavenger hunt, make flower-themed crafts, and get your face painted while enjoying the views. The Garden is located at Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.forttryonparktrust.org.

Branch History

Learn about the history of the Inwood Library Branch on Sun., Apr. 9th at 2:00 p.m. A presentation and slideshow on the branch’s history will be presented, with historical images and accounts from the New York Public Library’s permanent collection. Learn more how the local community fostered the vibrant site that exists today. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.‎

For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.

Beakers and Brushes

Flex your creative and scientific muscles at the Fort Washington Library on Sat., Apr. 15th at 2:00 p.m. Explore theoretical concepts through the lens of artists who express themselves using science. Take an in-depth look at how they use a variety of themes like physics, math and technology in their work. The event is intended for youths aged 5 and older. The library is located at 535 West 179‎th Street.

For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.‎

Film Screening

El Museo del Barrio welcomes guests for a film screening on Fri., Mar. 31st at 6:00 p.m. ‎We Like It Like That: The Story of Latin Boogaloo, tells the story of the Latin boogaloo, a colorful, musical expression of the 1960s Latino soul straight from the streets of New York. The film includes original interviews, music recordings, live performances, dancing and rare archival footage and images. There will be a musical Q-and-A moderated by Latin Jazz percussionist Bobby Sanabria, with Latin boogaloo artists Johnny Colon and Joe Bataan, and Latin percussionist Benny Bonilla. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2oa91YN. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit ‎www.elmuseo.org.

Invention and Imagination

Find out what it means to be a global citizen at Sugar Hill Children’s Museum on Thurs., Apr. 6th at 10:00 a.m. This season’s theme was “What does it mean to be a global citizen?” The museum conducted weekly workshops for pre-k and kindergarten students. Class content included storytelling through creative movement, rhythm and sound and exploring a variety of interesting and unusual materials. Visit Sugar Hill to discover new works and engage in the discussion. The museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue and 155th Street.

For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.