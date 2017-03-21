Community News – 03.22.17

Cold-Blooded Creepy Crawlies

Are you a fan of reptiles and amphibians? Gain a new appreciation for these creatures at Inwood Park on Tues., Apr. 1st from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Urban Park Rangers will educate guests about how reptiles and amphibians play an important role in our natural ecosystem, how these animals survive in their environment, and the key traits that sets reptiles and amphibians apart. The group will meet at Payson Avenue and Dyckman.

For more information, please call 212.628.2345 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Bling for Spring

Spring has sprung at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY). Learn about the flowers and plants that can be found blooming all over the city and explore images from its collection on Sat., Mar. 25th at 2:00 p.m. Guests will be treated to a flower knitting workshop where they will learn various techniques to knit special flower designs they can take home. Yarn will be provided by the museum. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2nNv0nc. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Chia Workshop

Celebrate spring at Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum on Sat., Apr. 8th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Participants will be able to create their own chia pets, the American-styled terracotta figurines used to sprout the flowering plant chia. Within a couple of weeks, the chia sprouts will resemble an animal’s hair or fur. Advanced registration is recommended by calling 212.923.8008. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.

Coffee with Levine

Converse over coffee with Councilmember Mark Levine on Sun., Mar. 26th from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Community residents are invited to spend some quality time and chat face-to-face with the Councilmember over coffee, tea and pastries. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2ni4YvL. The group will meet at Coffee Break, located at 929 Amsterdam Avenue between 105th and 106th Streets.

For more information, please call 212.928.6814 or visit www.marklevine.nyc.

Health and Wellness

Get a taste for Ayurvedic food at Bread and Yoga on Sat., Mar. 25th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Ayurveda means “the knowledge of life,” and this style of meal preparation is based on health and vibrancy, where proper digestion is key to staying well. Lisa Brenner will lead the workshop and will prepare kitchari, a nutrient rich dish. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2mAY1kW. Bread and Yoga is located at 5000 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.569.4112 or visit www.breadandyoga.com.