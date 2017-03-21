Are you a fan of reptiles and amphibians? Gain a new appreciation for these creatures at Inwood Park on Tues., Apr. 1st from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Urban Park Rangers will educate guests about how reptiles and amphibians play an important role in our natural ecosystem, how these animals survive in their environment, and the key traits that sets reptiles and amphibians apart. The group will meet at Payson Avenue and Dyckman. For more information, please call 212.628.2345 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Spring has sprung at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY). Learn about the flowers and plants that can be found blooming all over the city and explore images from its collection on Sat., Mar. 25th at 2:00 p.m. Guests will be treated to a flower knitting workshop where they will learn various techniques to knit special flower designs they can take home. Community News – 03.22.17
Cold-Blooded Creepy Crawlies
Bling for Spring
Chia Workshop
Coffee with Levine
Health and Wellness
Noticias Comunitarias – 03.22.17
Repulsivos insectos rastreros de sangre fría
Primavera ostentosa
Taller de chía
Café con Levine
Salud y bienestar
Are you a fan of reptiles and amphibians? Gain a new appreciation for these creatures at Inwood Park on Tues., Apr. 1st from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Urban Park Rangers will educate guests about how reptiles and amphibians play an important role in our natural ecosystem, how these animals survive in their environment, and the key traits that sets reptiles and amphibians apart. The group will meet at Payson Avenue and Dyckman.
For more information, please call 212.628.2345 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Spring has sprung at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY). Learn about the flowers and plants that can be found blooming all over the city and explore images from its collection on Sat., Mar. 25th at 2:00 p.m. Guests will be treated to a flower knitting workshop where they will learn various techniques to knit special flower designs they can take home. Yarn will be provided by the museum. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2nNv0nc. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.
Celebrate spring at Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum on Sat., Apr. 8th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Participants will be able to create their own chia pets, the American-styled terracotta figurines used to sprout the flowering plant chia. Within a couple of weeks, the chia sprouts will resemble an animal’s hair or fur. Advanced registration is recommended by calling 212.923.8008. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.
For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.
Converse over coffee with Councilmember Mark Levine on Sun., Mar. 26th from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Community residents are invited to spend some quality time and chat face-to-face with the Councilmember over coffee, tea and pastries. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2ni4YvL. The group will meet at Coffee Break, located at 929 Amsterdam Avenue between 105th and 106th Streets.
For more information, please call 212.928.6814 or visit www.marklevine.nyc.
Get a taste for Ayurvedic food at Bread and Yoga on Sat., Mar. 25th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Ayurveda means “the knowledge of life,” and this style of meal preparation is based on health and vibrancy, where proper digestion is key to staying well. Lisa Brenner will lead the workshop and will prepare kitchari, a nutrient rich dish. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2mAY1kW. Bread and Yoga is located at 5000 Broadway.
For more information, please call 212.569.4112 or visit www.breadandyoga.com.
¿Es usted un fan de los reptiles y anfibios? Gane un nuevo aprecio por estas criaturas en Inwood Park el martes 1º de abril de 2:00 p.m. a 3:30 p.m. Los Urban Park Rangers educarán a los participantes sobre el papel que los reptiles y los anfibios juegan en nuestro ecosistema natural, cómo sobreviven estos animales en su entorno y los rasgos clave que los distinguen. El grupo se reunirá en la avenida Payson y la calle Dyckman.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.628.2345 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
La primavera ha llegado al Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY). Aprenda sobre las flores y las plantas que se pueden encontrar floreciendo por toda la ciudad y explore las imágenes de su colección el sábado 25 de marzo a las 2:00 p.m. Los asistentes podrán participar en un taller de tejido de flores para aprender varias técnicas para tejer diseños especiales de flores que pueden llevarse a casa. El hilo será proporcionado por el museo. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2nNv0nc. El museo se encuentra en el No. 1220 de la Quinta Avenida.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org.
Celebre la primavera en el Museo Mansión Morris-Jumel el sábado 8 de abril de 11:00 a.m. a 1:00 p.m. Los participantes podrán crear sus propias mascotas de chía, las estatuillas de terracota de estilo americano utilizadas para germinar la planta de flores de chía. En un par de semanas, los brotes de chía se parecerán al pelo o piel de un animal. Se recomienda inscribirse con anticipación llamando al 212.923.8008. El museo se encuentra en 65 Jumel Terrace.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite www.morrisjumel.org.
Converse mientras toma café con el concejal Mark Levine el domingo 26 de marzo de 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Los residentes de la comunidad están invitados a pasar tiempo de calidad y a charlar cara a cara con el concejal disfrutando de café, té y galletas. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2ni4YvL. El grupo se reunirá en Coffee Break, que se encuentra en el No. 929 de la Avenida Ámsterdam, entre las Calles 105 y 106.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.928.6814 o visite www.marklevine.nyc.
Pruebe los alimentos ayurveda en Bread and Yoga el sábado 25 de marzo de 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Ayurveda significa “el conocimiento de la vida”, y este estilo de preparación de los alimentos se basa en la salud y la vitalidad, pues considera que la digestión adecuada es la clave para mantenerse bien. Lisa Brenner dirigirá el taller y preparará kitchari, un platillo nutritivo. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2mAY1kW. Bread and Yoga se encuentra en el No. 5000 de Broadway.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.569.4112 o visite www.breadandyoga.com.