Community News – 03.21.18

Musical Workshop

Learn something new at Inwood Hill Park’s Nature’s Workshop on Sat., Mar. 24th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Each program explores topics in depth, helps to develop skills, and offers hands-on projects. This workshop will explore musical instruments, and lead participants to discover which trees and natural materials are used to build modern and tribal musical instruments. Registration is required at ‎http://on.nyc.gov/1RYu5Ik. The group will meet at Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street.

For more information, please call 212.304.2277 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

State of the (Public) Art

Join leaders of the city’s public art projects and spaces at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Tues., Mar. 27th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Public art has powerfully transformed not only New York City’s public spaces, but also New Yorkers’ basic expectations of what art can be once it is “in the open” and outside the confines of museums and galleries. The roundtable discussion will focus on what’s next for public art and will be moderated by Emma Enderby, curator at The Shed and adjunct curator at Public Art Fund. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.‎

Book Launch

Celebrate with the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture at the launch of The Break Beat Poets Anthology: Black Girl Magic on Sat., Mar. 31st from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The anthology celebrates and canonizes the words of Black women across the diaspora. The afternoon will include selected readings of poems from both the anthology and Mahogany L. Browne’s illustrated long poem, “Black Girl Magic.” Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2FNjphi. The library is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard at 135th Street.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.

Jazz in the Park

Experience performer, vocalist and songwriter Whitney Marchelle at Marcus Garvey Park on Thurs., Mar. 29th from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Marchelle is a seasoned and award-winning vocalist, songwriter and pianist. In 2016 she received the Young Gifted and Black Crystal Award for jazz and blues, and performed alongside Danny Glover at the United Nations. Registration is required at http://on.nyc.gov/2tWHqkJ. The park is located at Mount Morris Park West and West 122ndStreet.

For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Satsang at Bread and Yoga

Satsang is a spiritual discourse or sacred gathering. Take part at Bread and Yoga on Fri., Mar. 23rd from 6:45 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. The group will discuss ways of taking the practice of yoga off the mat and into daily life. Bring yoga texts to share and questions to discuss. Students of all levels are welcome. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2p5lEGt. Bread and Yoga is located at 5000 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.569.4112 or visit www.breadandyoga.com.‎