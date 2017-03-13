Community News – 03.15.17

Beautify Tryon

Help prep Fort Tryon Park for the warm months ahead on Sun., Mar. 19th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Volunteer with Fort Tryon Park Trust to clear out winter clutter from slopes and planting beds, and prep soil for planting. Volunteers are asked to wear long pants, sturdy shoes and clothes that can be dirtied. Tolls and gloves will be provided. Guests can RSVP by emailing info@forttryonparktrust.org. Volunteers younger than 18 should be accompanied by an adult. The group will meet at the Margaret Corbin Circle located on 190th Street and Cabrini Boulevard.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.forttryonparktrust.org.

Dental Hygiene

Brush up on your dental hygiene knowledge at the Fort Washington Library on Sat., Mar. 25th at 2:00 p.m. The dental hygiene workshop will be presented by Dr. Keren Etzion, a pediatric dentist from Smiles 4 Kids. The workshop will focus on children aged 6 months to 4 years, and participants will learn about the right time their child should see a dentist; how to prevent tooth decay due to nursing or bottle usage; thumb and finger sucking; and when to start cleaning an infant’s teeth. The Library is located at 535 West 179th Street.

For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.

Paint Night

Celebrate Women’s History Month at High Bridge Park on Fri., Mar. 31st from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Join members of the community for a night of creativity and conversation. The painting session will draw its inspiration from the works of the famous American artist Georgia O’Keeffe. Registration is required by emailing Celine.Melendez@parks.nyc.gov. Painting supplies will be provided. The Highbridge Recreation Center is located at 2301 Amsterdam Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.927.2012 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Lost in Art

Bring your tots to the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling for an afternoon of adventure on Thurs., Mar. 16th from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The interactive installation, “Secret Garden Laughing Place” by Shinique Smith, encourages children to crawl and directly engage with the installation. The expansive labyrinth is filled with abstract paintings that contemplate the matter of transnational consumption and forms part of the museum’s year-long survey of the question “What does it mean to be a global citizen?” The museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue and 155th Street.

For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.

Super Mujeres

Join El Museo del Barrio as it celebrates Women’s History Month on Sat., Mar. 18th from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Guests will get to explore the latest exhibition by artist Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, with storytelling led by Caridad de la Luz, movement for the people by Preschool Rock and a finale performance by Legacy Women. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.