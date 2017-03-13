Help prep Fort Tryon Park for the warm months ahead on Sun., Mar. 19th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Volunteer with Fort Tryon Park Trust to clear out winter clutter from slopes and planting beds, and prep soil for planting. Volunteers are asked to wear long pants, sturdy shoes and clothes that can be dirtied. Tolls and gloves will be provided. Guests can RSVP by emailing info@forttryonparktrust.org. Volunteers younger than 18 should be accompanied by an adult. The group will meet at the Margaret Corbin Circle located on 190th Street and Cabrini Boulevard. For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.forttryonparktrust.org. Brush up on your dental hygiene knowledge at the Fort Washington Library on Sat., Mar. 25th at 2:00 p.m. The dental hygiene workshop will be presented by Dr. Keren Etzion, a pediatric dentist from Smiles 4 Kids. The workshop will focus on children aged 6 months to 4 years, and participants will learn about the right time their child should see a dentist; how to prevent tooth decay due to nursing or bottle usage; thumb and finger sucking; and when to start cleaning an infant’s teeth. The Library is located at 535 West 179th Street. For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org. Celebrate Women’s History Month at High Bridge Park on Fri., Mar. 31st from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Join members of the community for a night of creativity and conversation. The painting session will draw its inspiration from the works of the famous American artist Georgia O’Keeffe. Registration is required by emailing Celine.Melendez@parks.nyc.gov. Painting supplies will be provided. The Highbridge Recreation Center is located at 2301 Amsterdam Avenue. For more information, please call 212.927.2012 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Bring your tots to the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling for an afternoon of adventure on Thurs., Mar. 16th from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The interactive installation, “Secret Garden Laughing Place” by Shinique Smith, encourages children to crawl and directly engage with the installation. The expansive labyrinth is filled with abstract paintings that contemplate the matter of transnational consumption and forms part of the museum’s year-long survey of the question “What does it mean to be a global citizen?” The museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue and 155th Street. For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org. Join El Museo del Barrio as it celebrates Women’s History Month on Sat., Mar. 18th from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Guests will get to explore the latest exhibition by artist Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, with storytelling led by Caridad de la Luz, movement for the people by Preschool Rock and a finale performance by Legacy Women. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue. For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org. Ayude a preparar Fort Tryon Park para los meses calurosos que se avecinan el domingo 19 de marzo de 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Los voluntarios con el Fideicomiso de Fort Tryon Park limpiarán el desorden de invierno de las laderas y las camas de plantación, y prepararán el suelo. Se les pide a los voluntarios usar pantalones largos, zapatos resistentes y ropa que pueda ensuciarse. Se proporcionarán herramientas y guantes. Los invitados pueden confirmar su participación al correo electrónico info@forttryonparktrust.org. Los voluntarios menores de 18 años deben estar acompañados por un adulto. El grupo se reunirá en Margaret Corbin Circle, ubicado en la calle 190 y el Bulevar Cabrini. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.forttryonparktrust.org. Cepille sus conocimientos de higiene dental en la Biblioteca Fort Washington el sábado, 25 de marzo a las 2:00 p.m. El taller de higiene dental será presentado por la Dra. Keren Etzion, dentista pediátrica de Smiles 4 Kids. El taller se enfocará en niños de 6 meses a 4 años, y los participantes aprenderán sobre el momento adecuado en que su hijo debe ver a un dentista, cómo prevenir la caries dental debido a la lactancia o al uso de mamila, succión del pulgar y del dedo y cuándo comenzar a limpiar los dientes de un bebé. La Biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 535 de la Calle 179 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.927.3533 o visite www.nypl.org. Celebre el Mes de la Historia de las Mujeres en High Bridge Park el viernes, 31 de marzo de 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Únase a los miembros de la comunidad para una noche de creatividad y conversación. La sesión de pintura se inspirará en las obras de la famosa artista estadounidense Georgia O’Keeffe. Para inscribirse, envíe un correo electrónico a Celine.Melendez@parks.nyc.gov. Se proporcionarán suministros de pintura. El Centro Recreativo Highbridge se encuentra en el No. 2301 de la Avenida Ámsterdam. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.927.2012 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. Traiga a sus niños al Museo Infantil de Arte y Narración Sugar Hill para una tarde de aventura el jueves, 16 de marzo de 10:00 a.m. a 5:00 p.m. La instalación interactiva, “Jardín Secreto Lugar de Sonrisas” de Shinique Smith, fomenta que los niños se arrastren y se involucren directamente con la instalación. El extenso laberinto está lleno de pinturas abstractas que contemplan la cuestión del consumo transnacional y forma parte de la encuesta de un año de duración del museo sobre la pregunta “¿Qué significa ser un ciudadano global?”. El museo está ubicado en el No. 898 de la Avenida Saint Nicholas y la Calle 155. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.335.0004 o visite www.sugarhillmuseum.org. Únase a El Museo del Barrio para celebrar el Mes de la Historia de las Mujeres el sábado 18 de marzo de 12:00 p.m. a 5:00 p.m. Los invitados podrán explorar la última exposición de la artista Beatriz Santiago Muñoz con la narración de Caridad de la Luz, Movimiento para el pueblo por Preschool Rock y una actuación final de Legacy Women. El museo se encuentra en el No. 1230 de la Quinta Avenida. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.831.7272 o visite www.elmuseo.org.
Community News – 03.15.17
Beautify Tryon
Dental Hygiene
Paint Night
Lost in Art
Super Mujeres
Noticias Comunitarias – 03.15.17
Embellecer Tryon
Higiene dental
Noche de pinturas
Perdidos en el arte
Súper Mujeres
Help prep Fort Tryon Park for the warm months ahead on Sun., Mar. 19th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Volunteer with Fort Tryon Park Trust to clear out winter clutter from slopes and planting beds, and prep soil for planting. Volunteers are asked to wear long pants, sturdy shoes and clothes that can be dirtied. Tolls and gloves will be provided. Guests can RSVP by emailing info@forttryonparktrust.org. Volunteers younger than 18 should be accompanied by an adult. The group will meet at the Margaret Corbin Circle located on 190th Street and Cabrini Boulevard.
For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.forttryonparktrust.org.
Brush up on your dental hygiene knowledge at the Fort Washington Library on Sat., Mar. 25th at 2:00 p.m. The dental hygiene workshop will be presented by Dr. Keren Etzion, a pediatric dentist from Smiles 4 Kids. The workshop will focus on children aged 6 months to 4 years, and participants will learn about the right time their child should see a dentist; how to prevent tooth decay due to nursing or bottle usage; thumb and finger sucking; and when to start cleaning an infant’s teeth. The Library is located at 535 West 179th Street.
For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.
Celebrate Women’s History Month at High Bridge Park on Fri., Mar. 31st from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Join members of the community for a night of creativity and conversation. The painting session will draw its inspiration from the works of the famous American artist Georgia O’Keeffe. Registration is required by emailing Celine.Melendez@parks.nyc.gov. Painting supplies will be provided. The Highbridge Recreation Center is located at 2301 Amsterdam Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.927.2012 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Bring your tots to the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling for an afternoon of adventure on Thurs., Mar. 16th from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The interactive installation, “Secret Garden Laughing Place” by Shinique Smith, encourages children to crawl and directly engage with the installation. The expansive labyrinth is filled with abstract paintings that contemplate the matter of transnational consumption and forms part of the museum’s year-long survey of the question “What does it mean to be a global citizen?” The museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue and 155th Street.
For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.
Join El Museo del Barrio as it celebrates Women’s History Month on Sat., Mar. 18th from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Guests will get to explore the latest exhibition by artist Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, with storytelling led by Caridad de la Luz, movement for the people by Preschool Rock and a finale performance by Legacy Women. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.
Ayude a preparar Fort Tryon Park para los meses calurosos que se avecinan el domingo 19 de marzo de 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Los voluntarios con el Fideicomiso de Fort Tryon Park limpiarán el desorden de invierno de las laderas y las camas de plantación, y prepararán el suelo. Se les pide a los voluntarios usar pantalones largos, zapatos resistentes y ropa que pueda ensuciarse. Se proporcionarán herramientas y guantes. Los invitados pueden confirmar su participación al correo electrónico info@forttryonparktrust.org. Los voluntarios menores de 18 años deben estar acompañados por un adulto. El grupo se reunirá en Margaret Corbin Circle, ubicado en la calle 190 y el Bulevar Cabrini.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.forttryonparktrust.org.
Cepille sus conocimientos de higiene dental en la Biblioteca Fort Washington el sábado, 25 de marzo a las 2:00 p.m. El taller de higiene dental será presentado por la Dra. Keren Etzion, dentista pediátrica de Smiles 4 Kids. El taller se enfocará en niños de 6 meses a 4 años, y los participantes aprenderán sobre el momento adecuado en que su hijo debe ver a un dentista, cómo prevenir la caries dental debido a la lactancia o al uso de mamila, succión del pulgar y del dedo y cuándo comenzar a limpiar los dientes de un bebé. La Biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 535 de la Calle 179 Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.927.3533 o visite www.nypl.org.
Celebre el Mes de la Historia de las Mujeres en High Bridge Park el viernes, 31 de marzo de 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Únase a los miembros de la comunidad para una noche de creatividad y conversación. La sesión de pintura se inspirará en las obras de la famosa artista estadounidense Georgia O’Keeffe. Para inscribirse, envíe un correo electrónico a Celine.Melendez@parks.nyc.gov. Se proporcionarán suministros de pintura. El Centro Recreativo Highbridge se encuentra en el No. 2301 de la Avenida Ámsterdam.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.927.2012 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Traiga a sus niños al Museo Infantil de Arte y Narración Sugar Hill para una tarde de aventura el jueves, 16 de marzo de 10:00 a.m. a 5:00 p.m. La instalación interactiva, “Jardín Secreto Lugar de Sonrisas” de Shinique Smith, fomenta que los niños se arrastren y se involucren directamente con la instalación. El extenso laberinto está lleno de pinturas abstractas que contemplan la cuestión del consumo transnacional y forma parte de la encuesta de un año de duración del museo sobre la pregunta “¿Qué significa ser un ciudadano global?”. El museo está ubicado en el No. 898 de la Avenida Saint Nicholas y la Calle 155.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.335.0004 o visite www.sugarhillmuseum.org.
Únase a El Museo del Barrio para celebrar el Mes de la Historia de las Mujeres el sábado 18 de marzo de 12:00 p.m. a 5:00 p.m. Los invitados podrán explorar la última exposición de la artista Beatriz Santiago Muñoz con la narración de Caridad de la Luz, Movimiento para el pueblo por Preschool Rock y una actuación final de Legacy Women. El museo se encuentra en el No. 1230 de la Quinta Avenida.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.831.7272 o visite www.elmuseo.org.