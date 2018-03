Community News – 03.14.18

Spring Prep

Join the Friends Committee at Fort Tryon Park as they prepare the park for the upcoming season on Sun., Mar. 18th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Volunteers will assist in clearing out winter clutter from slopes, planting beds, and prepping soil for planting. Volunteers are advised to wear long pants and sturdy shoes or boots. Tools and gloves will be provided. Registration is required by emailing info@forttryonparktrust.org. The entrance to the park is located at Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Learning at the Library

Parents and caregivers are invited to explore the world of ABCmouse.com at the Fort Washington Library on Sat., Mar. 17th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ABCmouse.com is a digital learning resource for children aged 2 – 8 years, now available at New York Public Library (NYPL) locations. Guests will learn how to navigate the website in order to take advantage of this new resource for young learners. A pair of headphones is required for this workshop. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.

For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.

Signs in the City

Trace how outdoor advertising displays went from a “blight” and a “nuisance” to becoming official NYC landmarks in the city skyline at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Thurs., Mar. 22from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. When monumental billboards and illuminated signs appeared atop buildings at the turn of the 20th century, they provoked intense debate among architects, planners, artists, lawyers, and citizens about the changing nature of the cityscape. Registration is required at. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Radical Reproductive Justice

The newly released anthology Radical Reproductive Justice illustrates the ways in which the battle for reproductive rights is fundamentally linked to combating systemic oppression rooted in sexism and white supremacy. Join the conversation moderated by journalist and editor Linda Villarosa, together with book editors Loretta Ross and Lynn Roberts and doulas Morgane Richardson and Rina Crane, at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Tue., Mar. 20th at 6:30 p.m. A book signing will follow. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2FKL2uM. The library is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.

Easter Celebration

Put your hunting skills to the test at Highbridge Park on Sat., Mar. 24th from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. All are invited to attend this year’s Easter Celebration at the Highbridge Recreation Center and Park to meet the Easter Bunny, participate in an egg hunt, and show off creative skills at the arts and crafts table. The center is located at 2301 Amsterdam Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.927.2012 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.