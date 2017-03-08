Learn about becoming a U.S. citizen at the Inwood Library on Mon., Mar. 13th at 4:30 p.m. Citizenship attorneys will lead the information session on the benefits of becoming a citizen and offer some guidelines on financial counseling. The session will be available in English and Spanish. The Inwood Library Branch is located at 4790 Broadway. For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org. Join cartoonists and artists for a discussion on today’s political climate at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Thurs., Mar. 23rd at 2:30 p.m. Artists Barry Blitt, Felipe Galindo, White Taylor, Ann Telnaes, and Liza Donnelly will come together to discuss the artwork that has resulted from Donald Trump’s presidency. Each of the artists has created images commenting on and responding to President Trump’s vision of the world. To purchase tickets, please visit http://bit.ly/2mVatN9. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street. For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org. Celebrate Women’s History Month at Morris-Jumel Mansion on Sat., Mar. 18th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Guests will learn about the accomplishments of a host of women scientists who worked and studied during the 19th century. There will also be interactive activities inspired by these women’s experiments and exploration. Advanced registration is recommended at http://bit.ly/2lE9ksc, or by emailing education@morrisjumel.org. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace. For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org. Curious about the criminal justice process? Join other members of the community for an overview of the process at the Harlem Library Branch on Thurs., Mar. 23rd at 6:00 p.m. The presentation will cover the role of the District Attorney and the criminal justice process in New York County, including what happens from arrest through sentencing. The library is located at 9 West 124th Street. For more information, please call 212.348.5620 or visit www.nypl.org. The office of Councilmember Mark Levine will host an information workshop on rodent control on Mon., Mar. 20th from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Topics include safe and effective rat control measures and ridding your building, garbage area, and tree malls of rodents. To register, please visit http://bit.ly/2mmWjrW. The workshop will take place at St. John’s Baptist Church, located at 488 West 152nd Street. For more information, please call 212.928.6814 or visit www.marklevine.nyc. Aprenda cómo convertirse en un ciudadano estadounidense en la Biblioteca Inwood el lunes 13 de marzo a las 4:30 p.m. Abogados de ciudadanía guiarán la sesión de información sobre los beneficios de convertirse en ciudadanos y ofrecerán algunas pautas sobre asesoría financiera. La sesión estará disponible en inglés y español. La sucursal de la biblioteca de Inwood está situada en el No. 4790 de Broadway. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.942.2445 o visite www.nypl.org. Únase a caricaturistas y artistas para una discusión sobre el clima político actual en el Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) el jueves 23 de marzo a las 2:30 p.m. Los artistas Barry Blitt, Felipe Galindo, White Taylor, Ann Telnaes y Liza Donnelly se reunirán para discutir las obras de arte que han resultado de la presidencia de Donald Trump. Cada uno de los artistas ha creado imágenes comentando y respondiendo a la visión del mundo del presidente Trump. Para comprar boletos, por favor visite http://bit.ly/2mVatN9. El museo está ubicado en el No. 1220 de la Quinta Avenida y la Calle 103. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org. Celebre el Mes de la Historia de las Mujeres en la Mansión Morris-Jumel el sábado 18 de marzo de 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Los asistentes aprenderán sobre los logros de una gran cantidad de mujeres científicas que trabajaron y estudiaron durante el siglo XIX. También habrá actividades interactivas inspiradas en los experimentos y la exploración de estas mujeres. Se recomienda inscripción anticipada en http://bit.ly/2lE9ksc, o por correo electrónico a education@morrisjumel.org. El museo se encuentra en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite www.morrisjumel.org. ¿Curioso sobre el proceso de justicia penal? Únase a otros miembros de la comunidad para obtener una visión general del proceso en la sucursal de la Biblioteca de Harlem el jueves 23 de marzo a las 6:00 p.m. La presentación cubrirá el papel del fiscal de distrito y el proceso de justicia penal en el condado de Nueva York, incluyendo Qué sucede desde la detención hasta la sentencia. La Biblioteca se encuentra en el No. 9 de la Calle 124 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.348.5620 o visite www.nypl.org. La oficina del concejal Mark Levine organizará un taller de información sobre el control de roedores el lunes 20 de marzo de 6:30 p.m. a 7:30 p.m. Los temas incluyen medidas seguras y efectivas de control de ratas y sacar a los roedores de su edificio, área de basura y árboles. Para inscribirse, por favor visite http://bit.ly/2mmWjrW. El taller se realizará en la Iglesia Bautista St. John, ubicada en el No. 488 de la Calle 152 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.928.6814 o visite www.marklevine.nyc.
Community News – 03.08.17
Citizenship Workshop
Illustrating Reality
Women in Science
From Arrest to Sentence
Rodent Control
Noticias Comunitarias – 03.08.17
Taller de Ciudadanía
Ilustrando la realidad
Mujeres en la ciencia
Del arresto a la sentencia
Control de roedores
