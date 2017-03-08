Community News – 03.08.17

Citizenship Workshop

Learn about becoming a U.S. citizen at the Inwood Library on Mon., Mar. 13th at 4:30 p.m. Citizenship attorneys will lead the information session on the benefits of becoming a citizen and offer some guidelines on financial counseling. The session will be available in English and Spanish. The Inwood Library Branch is located at 4790 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.

Illustrating Reality

Join cartoonists and artists for a discussion on today’s political climate at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Thurs., Mar. 23rd at 2:30 p.m. Artists Barry Blitt, Felipe Galindo, White Taylor, Ann Telnaes, and Liza Donnelly will come together to discuss the artwork that has resulted from Donald Trump’s presidency. Each of the artists has created images commenting on and responding to President Trump’s vision of the world. To purchase tickets, please visit http://bit.ly/2mVatN9. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Women in Science

Celebrate Women’s History Month at Morris-Jumel Mansion on Sat., Mar. 18th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Guests will learn about the accomplishments of a host of women scientists who worked and studied during the 19th century. There will also be interactive activities inspired by these women’s experiments and exploration. Advanced registration is recommended at http://bit.ly/2lE9ksc, or by emailing education@morrisjumel.org. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.

From Arrest to Sentence

Curious about the criminal justice process? Join other members of the community for an overview of the process at the Harlem Library Branch on Thurs., Mar. 23rd at 6:00 p.m. The presentation will cover the role of the District Attorney and the criminal justice process in New York County, including what happens from arrest through sentencing. The library is located at 9 West 124th Street.

For more information, please call 212.348.5620 or visit www.nypl.org.

Rodent Control

The office of Councilmember Mark Levine will host an information workshop on rodent control on Mon., Mar. 20th from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Topics include safe and effective rat control measures and ridding your building, garbage area, and tree malls of rodents. To register, please visit http://bit.ly/2mmWjrW. The workshop will take place at St. John’s Baptist Church, located at 488 West 152nd Street.

For more information, please call 212.928.6814 or visit www.marklevine.nyc.