Learn how to properly administer CPR with the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) at the Harlem Library on Wed., Mar. 7th from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The Be 911 CPR Program is a free, 30-minute class on compressions-only CPR. The classes are taught by certified FDNY EMS personnel. The program has successfully trained thousands of New Yorkers in this lifesaving technique. The workshop is first come, first served. The library is located at 9 West 124th Street. For more information, please call 212.348.5620 or visit ww.nypl.org. Show off your painting skills at Pop and Pour on Sun., Mar. 25th from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Pop and Pour is hosting an evening of wine sipping and painting. Guests will be provided with an array of art materials to use along with a complimentary glass of bubbly. Artists may purchase more and order from the menu if they please. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2ownO1M. The restaurant is located at 200 Dyckman Street. For more information, please call 646.998.3766 or visit www.poppournyc.com. Make your family weekend a little sweeter at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of the Arts on Sun., Mar. 18th from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Activities include the museum’s interactive production of BIBLIOBANDIDO: Story Eater, where a story bandit eats stories and terrifies young children and the JEWEL-BRIGHT: Kaleidoscope of Neighborhood Gems, where guests will step into a room-sized kaleidoscope, and much more. The museum is located at 898 St. Nicholas Avenue at 155th Street. For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org. Get weird at the Apollo on Thurs., Mar. 22nd at 8:00 p.m. “Weird Al” Yankovic burst onto the scene over three decades ago and never looked back. For the first time in his storied career, the world’s foremost musical satirist and four-time Grammy-winner foregoes his usual high-octane, big-production show for an intimate evening of music, focusing on original (non-parody) songs from his 14-album catalog. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2F1MhSA. The theater is located at 253 West 125th Street. For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org. Volunteer with NYC Parks in caring for the Orange and Blue Trails at Inwood Hill Park on Sat., Mar. 17th from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Help make the 4.2-mile trails of Inwood Hill Park safer, more accessible, and sustainable through trail blazing, corridor clearing, and debris removal. The group will focus on the closure of desire lines along the Blue Trail near the Beak Street entrance to the park. Registration is required by emailing ryan.ruiz@parks.nyc.gov. The group will meet at Dyckman Street and Payson Avenue. For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Aprenda cómo administrar adecuadamente la RCP con el Departamento de Bomberos de Nueva York (FDNY, por sus siglas en inglés) en la Biblioteca Harlem el miércoles 7 de marzo de 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. El programa de RCP Be 911 es una clase gratuita de 30 minutos sobre RCP solo con compresiones. Las clases son impartidas por personal certificado de FDNY EMS. El programa ha capacitado con éxito a miles de neoyorquinos en esta técnica de salvar vidas. El taller se otorga en orden de llegada. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 9 de la calle 124 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.348.5620 o visite ww.nypl.org. Demuestre sus habilidades de pintura en Pop and Pour el domingo 25 de marzo de 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Pop and Pour organiza una noche de vino bebiendo y pintando. Los participantes recibirán una variedad de materiales de arte para usar junto con una copa de champán gratuita. Los artistas pueden comprar más y ordenar del menú si lo desean. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2ownO1M. El restaurante se encuentra en el No. 200 de la calle Dyckman. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 646.998.3766 o visite www.poppournyc.com. Haga que su fin de semana familiar sea un poco más dulce en el Museo de Arte Infantil Sugar Hill el domingo 18 de marzo de 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Las actividades incluyen la producción interactiva del museo de BIBLIOBANDIDO: Story Eater, donde un bandido de historias come cuentos y aterroriza a los niños pequeños, y el JEWEL-BRIGHT: Kaleidoscope of Neighborhood Gems, donde los invitados entrarán en un caleidoscopio del tamaño de una habitación, y mucho más. El museo está ubicado en el No. 898 de la avenida St. Nicholas y la calle 155. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.335.0004 o visite www.sugarhillmuseum.org. Vuélvase weird en el Apollo el jueves 22 de marzo a las 8:00 p.m. “Weird Al” Yankovic irrumpió en la escena hace más de tres décadas y nunca miró hacia atrás. Por primera vez en su carrera, el principal satírico musical y ganador de cuatro premios Grammy prescinde de su espectáculo habitual de alto octanaje y gran producción para una velada íntima de música, centrándose en canciones originales (sin parodia) de su catálogo de 14 álbumes. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2F1MhSA. El teatro está ubicado en el No. 253 de la calle 125 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.531.5300 o visite www.apollotheater.org. Sea voluntario de Parques de NYC para cuidar los senderos Naranja y Azul de Inwood Hill Park el sábado 17 de marzo de 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Ayúdenos a hacer que los senderos de 4.2 millas de Inwood Hill Park sean más seguros, accesibles y sostenibles a través del deslave, la limpieza de corredores y la remoción de escombros. El grupo se enfocará en el cierre de las líneas deseadas a lo largo del sendero Azul, cerca de la entrada de la calle Beak al parque. Es necesario inscribirse enviando un correo electrónico ryan.ruiz@parks.nyc.gov. El grupo se reunirá en la calle Dyckman y la avenida Payson. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Community News – 03.07.17
Noticias Comunitarias – 03.07.17
