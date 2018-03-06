Community News – 03.07.17

CPR Program Workshop

Learn how to properly administer CPR with the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) at the Harlem Library on Wed., Mar. 7th from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The Be 911 CPR Program is a free, 30-minute class on compressions-only CPR. The classes are taught by certified FDNY EMS personnel. The program has successfully trained thousands of New Yorkers in this lifesaving technique. The workshop is first come, first served. The library is located at 9 West 124th Street.

For more information, please call 212.348.5620 or visit ww.nypl.org.

Paint and Sip

Show off your painting skills at Pop and Pour on Sun., Mar. 25th from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Pop and Pour is hosting an evening of wine sipping and painting. Guests will be provided with an array of art materials to use along with a complimentary glass of bubbly. Artists may purchase more and order from the menu if they please. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2ownO1M. The restaurant is located at 200 Dyckman Street.

For more information, please call 646.998.3766 or visit www.poppournyc.com.

Third Sundays

Make your family weekend a little sweeter at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of the Arts on Sun., Mar. 18th from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Activities include the museum’s interactive production of BIBLIOBANDIDO: Story Eater, where a story bandit eats stories and terrifies young children and the JEWEL-BRIGHT: Kaleidoscope of Neighborhood Gems, where guests will step into a room-sized kaleidoscope, and much more. The museum is located at 898 St. Nicholas Avenue at 155th Street.

For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.

Al at the Apollo

Get weird at the Apollo on Thurs., Mar. 22nd at 8:00 p.m. “Weird Al” Yankovic burst onto the scene over three decades ago and never looked back. For the first time in his storied career, the world’s foremost musical satirist and four-time Grammy-winner foregoes his usual high-octane, big-production show for an intimate evening of music, focusing on original (non-parody) songs from his 14-album catalog. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2F1MhSA. The theater is located at 253 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.

Stewardship Day

Volunteer with NYC Parks in caring for the Orange and Blue Trails at Inwood Hill Park on Sat., Mar. 17th from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Help make the 4.2-mile trails of Inwood Hill Park safer, more accessible, and sustainable through trail blazing, corridor clearing, and debris removal. The group will focus on the closure of desire lines along the Blue Trail near the Beak Street entrance to the park. Registration is required by emailing ryan.ruiz@parks.nyc.gov. The group will meet at Dyckman Street and Payson Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.