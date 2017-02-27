Community News – 03.01.17

Spark in the Park

Improve your survival skills at Inwood Hill Park on Sun., Mar. 5th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The fire-making workshop, led by Urban Park Rangers, will educate amateur survivalists on primitive and modern methods on making fire safely and responsibly while exploring the great outdoors. Registration is required at http://on.nyc.gov/1RYu5Ik. The group will meet at Isham Street and Seaman Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.628.2345 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Seuss Session

Read to succeed at the Fort Washington Library on Thurs, Mar. 2nd at 4:30 p.m. The library will host and interactive “read and sing” workshops led by Presley and Melody, a musical duo that educates youths using music and visual aids. The live music program will include reading, singing and audience participation, allowing children to transform from spectators to performers. The event is intended for youths aged 18 months – 12 years. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.

For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.

Twelfth Night

Experience the Public Theater’s production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night on Fri., Mar. 31st from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The comedy is directed by Saheem Ali, and is set to the rhythms of house, Cuban and 90’s beats. The theater’s mobile unit travels to homeless shelters, prisons, community centers and more. This season, the unit celebrates 60 years of igniting dialogue and fostering new connections. Registration is required by emailing manhattan.acf@parks.nyc.gov. The unit will perform at Marcus Garvey Park located at Mount Morris Park West and 122nd Street.

For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Jazz it Up

Get a taste for Latin Brazilian Jazz at The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum on Thurs., Mar. 16th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Local musicians Annette A. Aguilar and the StringBeans will present a showcase that explores the rhythms of Latin Brazilian Jazz, which includes influences from Brazil, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and the U.S. Guests can participate following the main performance. Musicians of all levels are welcome. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2lNURxB. The museum is located at 898 St. Nicholas Avenue and 155th Street.

For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.

Music Café

Rapper, singer, songwriter LaJune will perform at The Apollo on Fri., Mar. 3rd at 10:00 p.m. LaJune has performed on BET’s 106 and Park television show and became the first female to be inducted into the Freestyle Friday Hall of Fame. Since moving to New York City, she has honed her skills and performed original jingles for the Emmy award-winning hit morning show Big Morning Buzz Live. To purchase tickets, please visit http://bit.ly/2kUNzJi. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.