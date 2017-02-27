Improve your survival skills at Inwood Hill Park on Sun., Mar. 5th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The fire-making workshop, led by Urban Park Rangers, will educate amateur survivalists on primitive and modern methods on making fire safely and responsibly while exploring the great outdoors. Registration is required at http://on.nyc.gov/1RYu5Ik. The group will meet at Isham Street and Seaman Avenue. For more information, please call 212.628.2345 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Read to succeed at the Fort Washington Library on Thurs, Mar. 2nd at 4:30 p.m. The library will host and interactive “read and sing” workshops led by Presley and Melody, a musical duo that educates youths using music and visual aids. The live music program will include reading, singing and audience participation, allowing children to transform from spectators to performers. The event is intended for youths aged 18 months – 12 years. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street. For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org. Experience the Public Theater’s production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night on Fri., Mar. 31st from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The comedy is directed by Saheem Ali, and is set to the rhythms of house, Cuban and 90’s beats. The theater’s mobile unit travels to homeless shelters, prisons, community centers and more. This season, the unit celebrates 60 years of igniting dialogue and fostering new connections. Registration is required by emailing manhattan.acf@parks.nyc.gov. The unit will perform at Marcus Garvey Park located at Mount Morris Park West and 122nd Street. For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Get a taste for Latin Brazilian Jazz at The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum on Thurs., Mar. 16th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Local musicians Annette A. Aguilar and the StringBeans will present a showcase that explores the rhythms of Latin Brazilian Jazz, which includes influences from Brazil, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and the U.S. Guests can participate following the main performance. Musicians of all levels are welcome. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2lNURxB. The museum is located at 898 St. Nicholas Avenue and 155th Street. For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org. Rapper, singer, songwriter LaJune will perform at The Apollo on Fri., Mar. 3rd at 10:00 p.m. LaJune has performed on BET’s 106 and Park television show and became the first female to be inducted into the Freestyle Friday Hall of Fame. Since moving to New York City, she has honed her skills and performed original jingles for the Emmy award-winning hit morning show Big Morning Buzz Live. To purchase tickets, please visit http://bit.ly/2kUNzJi. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street. For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org. Mejore sus habilidades de supervivencia en Inwood Hill Park el domingo 5 de marzo, de 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. El taller de fabricación de fuego, dirigido por Urban Park Rangers, educará a aficionados sobrevivientes sobre métodos primitivos y modernos en la fabricación de fuego de forma segura y responsable mientras exploran el aire libre. Se requiere inscripción en http://on.nyc.gov/1RYu5Ik. El grupo se reunirá en la Calle Isham y la Avenida Seaman. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.628.2345 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. Lea para tener éxito en la Biblioteca Fort Washington el jueves 2 de marzo a las 4:30 p.m. La biblioteca organizará talleres interactivos de “leer y cantar” dirigidos por Presley y Melody, un dúo musical que educa a los jóvenes con música y ayudas visuales. El programa de música en vivo incluirá lectura, canto y participación de la audiencia, permitiendo a los niños transformarse de espectadores a intérpretes. El evento está dirigido a jóvenes de 18 meses a 12 años. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 535 de la Calle 179 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.927.3533 o visite www.nypl.org. Experimente la producción del Teatro Público de Twelfth Night, de Shakespeare, el viernes 31 de marzo de 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. La comedia es dirigida por Saheem Ali, y se ajusta a los ritmos house, cubanos y de los años 90. La unidad móvil del teatro viaja a refugios sin hogar, prisiones, centros comunitarios y más. Esta temporada, la unidad celebra 60 años de encender el diálogo y fomentar nuevas conexiones. Es necesario inscribirse enviando un correo electrónico a manhattan.acf@parks.nyc.gov. La unidad se presentará en el Parque Marcus Garvey ubicado en Mount Morris Park Oeste y la Calle 122. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.860.1380 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. Experimente el jazz latino brasileño en el Museo Infantil Sugar Hill el jueves 16 de marzo de 6:00 p.m. a 8:00 p.m. Los músicos locales Annette A. Aguilar y los StringBeans presentarán un espectáculo que explora los ritmos del jazz latino brasileño, que incluye influencias de Brasil, Cuba, Puerto Rico, el Caribe y los Estados Unidos. Los invitados pueden participar siguiendo la actuación principal. Los músicos de todos los niveles son bienvenidos. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2lNURxB. El museo se encuentra en el No. 898 de la Avenida St. Nicholas y la Calle 155. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.335.0004 o visite www.sugarhillmuseum.org. La rapera, cantante y compositora LaJune tocará en el Apollo el viernes 3 de marzo a las 10:00 p.m. LaJune ha actuado en el programa de televisión de BET, 106 and Park, Y se convirtió en la primera mujer en ser incluida en el Salón de la Fama Freestyle Friday. Desde que se mudó a la ciudad de Nueva York, ha perfeccionado sus habilidades e interpretado jingles originales para exitoso programa matutino, ganador del premio Emmy, Big Morning Buzz Live. Para comprar boletos, por favor visite http://bit.ly/2kUNzJi. El Apollo se encuentra en el No. 253 de la Calle 125 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.531.5300 o visite www.apollotheater.org.
Community News – 03.01.17
Spark in the Park
Seuss Session
Twelfth Night
Jazz it Up
Music Café
Noticias Comunitarias – 03.01.17
Chispa en el parque
Sesión de Seuss
Twelfth Night
Alegrarlo
Música y café
Improve your survival skills at Inwood Hill Park on Sun., Mar. 5th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The fire-making workshop, led by Urban Park Rangers, will educate amateur survivalists on primitive and modern methods on making fire safely and responsibly while exploring the great outdoors. Registration is required at http://on.nyc.gov/1RYu5Ik. The group will meet at Isham Street and Seaman Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.628.2345 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Read to succeed at the Fort Washington Library on Thurs, Mar. 2nd at 4:30 p.m. The library will host and interactive “read and sing” workshops led by Presley and Melody, a musical duo that educates youths using music and visual aids. The live music program will include reading, singing and audience participation, allowing children to transform from spectators to performers. The event is intended for youths aged 18 months – 12 years. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.
For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.
Experience the Public Theater’s production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night on Fri., Mar. 31st from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The comedy is directed by Saheem Ali, and is set to the rhythms of house, Cuban and 90’s beats. The theater’s mobile unit travels to homeless shelters, prisons, community centers and more. This season, the unit celebrates 60 years of igniting dialogue and fostering new connections. Registration is required by emailing manhattan.acf@parks.nyc.gov. The unit will perform at Marcus Garvey Park located at Mount Morris Park West and 122nd Street.
For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Get a taste for Latin Brazilian Jazz at The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum on Thurs., Mar. 16th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Local musicians Annette A. Aguilar and the StringBeans will present a showcase that explores the rhythms of Latin Brazilian Jazz, which includes influences from Brazil, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and the U.S. Guests can participate following the main performance. Musicians of all levels are welcome. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2lNURxB. The museum is located at 898 St. Nicholas Avenue and 155th Street.
For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.
Rapper, singer, songwriter LaJune will perform at The Apollo on Fri., Mar. 3rd at 10:00 p.m. LaJune has performed on BET’s 106 and Park television show and became the first female to be inducted into the Freestyle Friday Hall of Fame. Since moving to New York City, she has honed her skills and performed original jingles for the Emmy award-winning hit morning show Big Morning Buzz Live. To purchase tickets, please visit http://bit.ly/2kUNzJi. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street.
For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.
Mejore sus habilidades de supervivencia en Inwood Hill Park el domingo 5 de marzo, de 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. El taller de fabricación de fuego, dirigido por Urban Park Rangers, educará a aficionados sobrevivientes sobre métodos primitivos y modernos en la fabricación de fuego de forma segura y responsable mientras exploran el aire libre. Se requiere inscripción en http://on.nyc.gov/1RYu5Ik. El grupo se reunirá en la Calle Isham y la Avenida Seaman.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.628.2345 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Lea para tener éxito en la Biblioteca Fort Washington el jueves 2 de marzo a las 4:30 p.m. La biblioteca organizará talleres interactivos de “leer y cantar” dirigidos por Presley y Melody, un dúo musical que educa a los jóvenes con música y ayudas visuales. El programa de música en vivo incluirá lectura, canto y participación de la audiencia, permitiendo a los niños transformarse de espectadores a intérpretes. El evento está dirigido a jóvenes de 18 meses a 12 años. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 535 de la Calle 179 Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.927.3533 o visite www.nypl.org.
Experimente la producción del Teatro Público de Twelfth Night, de Shakespeare, el viernes 31 de marzo de 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. La comedia es dirigida por Saheem Ali, y se ajusta a los ritmos house, cubanos y de los años 90. La unidad móvil del teatro viaja a refugios sin hogar, prisiones, centros comunitarios y más. Esta temporada, la unidad celebra 60 años de encender el diálogo y fomentar nuevas conexiones. Es necesario inscribirse enviando un correo electrónico a manhattan.acf@parks.nyc.gov. La unidad se presentará en el Parque Marcus Garvey ubicado en Mount Morris Park Oeste y la Calle 122.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.860.1380 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Experimente el jazz latino brasileño en el Museo Infantil Sugar Hill el jueves 16 de marzo de 6:00 p.m. a 8:00 p.m. Los músicos locales Annette A. Aguilar y los StringBeans presentarán un espectáculo que explora los ritmos del jazz latino brasileño, que incluye influencias de Brasil, Cuba, Puerto Rico, el Caribe y los Estados Unidos. Los invitados pueden participar siguiendo la actuación principal. Los músicos de todos los niveles son bienvenidos. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2lNURxB. El museo se encuentra en el No. 898 de la Avenida St. Nicholas y la Calle 155.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.335.0004 o visite www.sugarhillmuseum.org.
La rapera, cantante y compositora LaJune tocará en el Apollo el viernes 3 de marzo a las 10:00 p.m. LaJune ha actuado en el programa de televisión de BET, 106 and Park, Y se convirtió en la primera mujer en ser incluida en el Salón de la Fama Freestyle Friday. Desde que se mudó a la ciudad de Nueva York, ha perfeccionado sus habilidades e interpretado jingles originales para exitoso programa matutino, ganador del premio Emmy, Big Morning Buzz Live. Para comprar boletos, por favor visite http://bit.ly/2kUNzJi. El Apollo se encuentra en el No. 253 de la Calle 125 Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.531.5300 o visite www.apollotheater.org.