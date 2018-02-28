Community News – 02.28.18

Signs of Spring

Join a walking tour of the Heather Garden in Fort Tryon Park with horticulturist Madeline Byrne on Sun., Mar. 4th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Guests will learn about the plants currently in bloom and the garden’s history and compare the Heather Garden with the plants found at the New York Botanical Garden, where Madeline Byrne has over 15 years of experience. The entrance to the garden is located at Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Portrait Workshop

Flex your photography skills at the Fort Washington Library on Tues., Mar. 13th at 4:00 p.m. The library is partnering up with the International Center for Photography to teach students how to use Fuji Instax cameras and create instant photographs focusing on a pre-selected theme. Each student will get to take home two images. This program is intended for youths aged 13 – 18 years. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.

For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.

Hamilton’s Disco

Show off your moves at the Museum of the City of New York’s (MCNY) Alexander Hamilton Disco on Fri., Mar. 2nd from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The centerpiece of the evening will be Alexander Hamilton’s Disco, where young guests and their parents will groove to the music from the hit Broadway show Hamilton and other pop dance masterpieces spun by the house DJ. Families can also take part in a scavenger hunt through New York City history in the Museum’s permanent exhibition “New York at Its Core.” To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2GyI615. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

2018 Women’s Jazz Festival

Honor Women’s History Month with the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture’s Jazz Festival on Mon., Mar. 5th at 7:00 p.m. The festival features some of the best-known as well as unsung female performers in jazz today. This year’s festival will celebrate the continued influence of women on the evolution of jazz. For a list of upcoming dates, visit http://on.nypl.org/2ohQ3Bb. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2EMSciA. The library is located at 135th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.

Historic New York



Learn the history of the Highbridge and the Croton Aqueduct at Highbridge Park on Sun., Mar. 11th from 1:00 p.m. During New York’s early years, clean water was especially important to the success of the great metropolis. The Croton Aqueduct brought the water needed to combat the cholera epidemic of the 1830’s. Urban Park Rangers will lead the historic walk where explorers will learn how the city’s oldest bridge, completed in 1848, brought water from the Bronx to Manhattan, and helped the city thrive. The group will meet at West 174th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.360.1444 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.