Join a walking tour of the Heather Garden in Fort Tryon Park with horticulturist Madeline Byrne on Sun., Mar. 4th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Guests will learn about the plants currently in bloom and the garden’s history and compare the Heather Garden with the plants found at the New York Botanical Garden, where Madeline Byrne has over 15 years of experience. The entrance to the garden is located at Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Flex your photography skills at the Fort Washington Library on Tues., Mar. 13th at 4:00 p.m. The library is partnering up with the International Center for Photography to teach students how to use Fuji Instax cameras and create instant photographs focusing on a pre-selected theme. Each student will get to take home two images. This program is intended for youths aged 13 – 18 years. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street. For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org. Show off your moves at the Museum of the City of New York’s (MCNY) Alexander Hamilton Disco on Fri., Mar. 2nd from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The centerpiece of the evening will be Alexander Hamilton’s Disco, where young guests and their parents will groove to the music from the hit Broadway show Hamilton and other pop dance masterpieces spun by the house DJ. Families can also take part in a scavenger hunt through New York City history in the Museum’s permanent exhibition “New York at Its Core.” To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2GyI615. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street. For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org. Honor Women’s History Month with the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture’s Jazz Festival on Mon., Mar. 5th at 7:00 p.m. The festival features some of the best-known as well as unsung female performers in jazz today. This year’s festival will celebrate the continued influence of women on the evolution of jazz. For a list of upcoming dates, visit http://on.nypl.org/2ohQ3Bb. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2EMSciA. The library is located at 135th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard. For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org. Learn the history of the Highbridge and the Croton Aqueduct at Highbridge Park on Sun., Mar. 11th from 1:00 p.m. During New York’s early years, clean water was especially important to the success of the great metropolis. The Croton Aqueduct brought the water needed to combat the cholera epidemic of the 1830’s. Urban Park Rangers will lead the historic walk where explorers will learn how the city’s oldest bridge, completed in 1848, brought water from the Bronx to Manhattan, and helped the city thrive. The group will meet at West 174th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. For more information, please call 212.360.1444 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Únase a un recorrido a pie por el Jardín Heather en Fort Tryon Park con la horticultora Madeline Byrne el domingo 4 de marzo de 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Los visitantes aprenderán sobre las plantas actualmente floreciendo y la historia del jardín, y lo compararán con las plantas que se encuentran en el Jardín Botánico de Nueva York, donde Madeline Byrne tiene más de 15 años de experiencia. La entrada al jardín se encuentra en el Bulevar Cabrini y la avenida Fort Washington. Para obtener más información, por favor llame 212.795.1388 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. Demuestre sus habilidades fotográficas en la Biblioteca Fort Washington el martes 13 de marzo a las 4:00 p.m. La biblioteca se está asociando con el Centro Internacional de Fotografía para enseñar a los estudiantes a usar las cámaras Fuji Instax y crear fotografías instantáneas enfocándose en un tema preseleccionado. Cada estudiante podrá llevarse a casa dos imágenes. Este programa está dirigido a jóvenes de 13 a 18 años. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 535 de la calle 179 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.927.3533 o visite www.nypl.org. Presuma sus movimientos en la Disco Alexander Hamilton del Museo de la ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) el viernes 2 de marzo de 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. La pieza central de la noche será la Disco Alexander Hamilton, donde los jóvenes invitados y sus padres disfrutarán de la música del exitoso espectáculo de Broadway Hamilton y otras obras maestras del baile pop tocados por el DJ de casa. Las familias también pueden participar en una búsqueda del tesoro a través de la historia de la ciudad de Nueva York en la exposición permanente del museo “New York at Its Core”. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2GyI615. El museo se encuentra en el No. 1220 de la quinta avenida y la calle 103. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org. Honre el Mes de la Historia de las Mujeres con el Festival de Jazz del Centro Schomburg de Investigación de la Cultura Negra el lunes 5 de marzo a las 7:00 p.m. El festival presenta a algunas de las artistas más conocidas y no reconocidas en el jazz actual. El festival de este año celebrará la influencia continua de las mujeres en la evolución del jazz. Para obtener una lista de las próximas fechas, visite http://on.nypl.org/2ohQ3Bb. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2EMSciA. La biblioteca se encuentra en la calle 135 y el Bulevar Malcolm X. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.275.6975 o visite www.nypl.org. Conozca la historia de Highbridge y el acueducto Croton en Highbridge Park el domingo 11 de marzo a partir de la 1:00 p.m. Durante los primeros años de Nueva York, el agua limpia era especialmente importante para el éxito de la gran metrópolis. El acueducto Croton trajo el agua necesaria para combatir la epidemia de cólera de la década de 1830. Los Urban Park Rangers liderarán el paseo histórico donde los exploradores aprenderán cómo el puente más antiguo de la ciudad, completado en 1848, trajo agua del Bronx a Manhattan y ayudó a la ciudad a prosperar. El grupo se reunirá en la calle 174 Oeste y la avenida Ámsterdam. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.360.1444 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Community News – 02.28.18
Signs of Spring
Portrait Workshop
Hamilton’s Disco
2018 Women’s Jazz Festival
Historic New York
Noticias Comunitarias – 02.28.18
Señales de primavera
Taller de retratos
Disco Hamilton
Festival de Mujeres del Jazz 2018
Nueva York histórica
Join a walking tour of the Heather Garden in Fort Tryon Park with horticulturist Madeline Byrne on Sun., Mar. 4th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Guests will learn about the plants currently in bloom and the garden’s history and compare the Heather Garden with the plants found at the New York Botanical Garden, where Madeline Byrne has over 15 years of experience. The entrance to the garden is located at Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Flex your photography skills at the Fort Washington Library on Tues., Mar. 13th at 4:00 p.m. The library is partnering up with the International Center for Photography to teach students how to use Fuji Instax cameras and create instant photographs focusing on a pre-selected theme. Each student will get to take home two images. This program is intended for youths aged 13 – 18 years. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.
For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.
Show off your moves at the Museum of the City of New York’s (MCNY) Alexander Hamilton Disco on Fri., Mar. 2nd from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The centerpiece of the evening will be Alexander Hamilton’s Disco, where young guests and their parents will groove to the music from the hit Broadway show Hamilton and other pop dance masterpieces spun by the house DJ. Families can also take part in a scavenger hunt through New York City history in the Museum’s permanent exhibition “New York at Its Core.” To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2GyI615. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.
For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.
Honor Women’s History Month with the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture’s Jazz Festival on Mon., Mar. 5th at 7:00 p.m. The festival features some of the best-known as well as unsung female performers in jazz today. This year’s festival will celebrate the continued influence of women on the evolution of jazz. For a list of upcoming dates, visit http://on.nypl.org/2ohQ3Bb. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2EMSciA. The library is located at 135th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.
For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.
Learn the history of the Highbridge and the Croton Aqueduct at Highbridge Park on Sun., Mar. 11th from 1:00 p.m. During New York’s early years, clean water was especially important to the success of the great metropolis. The Croton Aqueduct brought the water needed to combat the cholera epidemic of the 1830’s. Urban Park Rangers will lead the historic walk where explorers will learn how the city’s oldest bridge, completed in 1848, brought water from the Bronx to Manhattan, and helped the city thrive. The group will meet at West 174th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.360.1444 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Únase a un recorrido a pie por el Jardín Heather en Fort Tryon Park con la horticultora Madeline Byrne el domingo 4 de marzo de 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Los visitantes aprenderán sobre las plantas actualmente floreciendo y la historia del jardín, y lo compararán con las plantas que se encuentran en el Jardín Botánico de Nueva York, donde Madeline Byrne tiene más de 15 años de experiencia. La entrada al jardín se encuentra en el Bulevar Cabrini y la avenida Fort Washington.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame 212.795.1388 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Demuestre sus habilidades fotográficas en la Biblioteca Fort Washington el martes 13 de marzo a las 4:00 p.m. La biblioteca se está asociando con el Centro Internacional de Fotografía para enseñar a los estudiantes a usar las cámaras Fuji Instax y crear fotografías instantáneas enfocándose en un tema preseleccionado. Cada estudiante podrá llevarse a casa dos imágenes. Este programa está dirigido a jóvenes de 13 a 18 años. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 535 de la calle 179 Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.927.3533 o visite www.nypl.org.
Presuma sus movimientos en la Disco Alexander Hamilton del Museo de la ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) el viernes 2 de marzo de 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. La pieza central de la noche será la Disco Alexander Hamilton, donde los jóvenes invitados y sus padres disfrutarán de la música del exitoso espectáculo de Broadway Hamilton y otras obras maestras del baile pop tocados por el DJ de casa. Las familias también pueden participar en una búsqueda del tesoro a través de la historia de la ciudad de Nueva York en la exposición permanente del museo “New York at Its Core”. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2GyI615. El museo se encuentra en el No. 1220 de la quinta avenida y la calle 103.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org.
Honre el Mes de la Historia de las Mujeres con el Festival de Jazz del Centro Schomburg de Investigación de la Cultura Negra el lunes 5 de marzo a las 7:00 p.m. El festival presenta a algunas de las artistas más conocidas y no reconocidas en el jazz actual. El festival de este año celebrará la influencia continua de las mujeres en la evolución del jazz. Para obtener una lista de las próximas fechas, visite http://on.nypl.org/2ohQ3Bb. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2EMSciA. La biblioteca se encuentra en la calle 135 y el Bulevar Malcolm X.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.275.6975 o visite www.nypl.org.
Conozca la historia de Highbridge y el acueducto Croton en Highbridge Park el domingo 11 de marzo a partir de la 1:00 p.m. Durante los primeros años de Nueva York, el agua limpia era especialmente importante para el éxito de la gran metrópolis. El acueducto Croton trajo el agua necesaria para combatir la epidemia de cólera de la década de 1830. Los Urban Park Rangers liderarán el paseo histórico donde los exploradores aprenderán cómo el puente más antiguo de la ciudad, completado en 1848, trajo agua del Bronx a Manhattan y ayudó a la ciudad a prosperar. El grupo se reunirá en la calle 174 Oeste y la avenida Ámsterdam.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.360.1444 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.