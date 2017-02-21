The Inwood Library welcomes expecting and new mothers for an informational workshop on breastfeeding on Mon., Feb. 27that 10:30 a.m. The workshop will be led by La Leche League, a non-profit whose mission is to educate mothers on breastfeeding through support and education and to promote a better understanding of nursing as an important element in the healthy development of mother and child. The meeting is open to all women, and guests are encouraged to bring any questions. The library is located at 4790 Broadway. For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org. Get inspired by the Museum of the City of New York’s exhibit, “New York at its Core,” and create a Pollock of your own on Sun., Feb. 26th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The family workshop will provide guests with unique materials like water pipettes to mimic the dripping techniques and chaotic strings the artist is known for. Guests can register by visiting http://bit.ly/2kTZGC4. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street. For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org. Learn about the history of Morris-Jumel Mansion and its surrounding neighborhood on Sat., Feb. 25th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Morris-Jumel docent and historian Gregory Washington will lead the tour detailing the African presence at the house. These will include some of the enslaved persons who lived in the mansion including Ann Northup and her children who resided there from 1841 to 1843, and the African Americans who have lived in the historic district since 1930. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace. For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org. Take part in the guest artist dance workshops at the Pelham Fritz Recreation Center on Sat., Feb. 25th from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Master dance class workshops are taught by experts in their field, who will showcase such skills as hip hop dancing, popping and locking, and “voguing.” Dancers of all levels and backgrounds are invited to attend. The center is located at 18 Mount Morris Park West. For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Get your taxes done at the Harlem Library on Fridays and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. AARP tax aid volunteers will prepare both federal and state returns for people of all ages. All taxes will be submitted online. Taxpayers will be taken on a first come, first served basis. For a list of the necessary materials needed to file your taxes and important dates, please visit http://on.nypl.org/2luabPB. The free tax preparation will be available through April 15th. The library is located at 9 West 124thStreet. For more information, please call 212.348.5620 or visit www.nypl.org. La Biblioteca Inwood da la bienvenida a las madres nuevas y embarazadas para un taller de información sobre lactancia materna el lunes 27 de febrero a las 10:30 a.m. El taller será dirigido La Leche League, una organización sin fines de lucro cuya misión es educar a las madres sobre la lactancia materna a través del apoyo y la educación para promover una mejor comprensión de la lactancia materna como un elemento importante en el desarrollo saludable de la madre y el niño. La reunión está abierta a todas las mujeres y se invita a las participantes a realizar cualquier pregunta que tengan acerca de la lactancia materna. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 4790 de Broadway. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.942.2445 o visite www.nypl.org. Inspírese en la exposición del Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York: “New York at its Core”, Y crear un Pollock propio el domingo 26 de febrero de 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. El taller familiar proporcionará a los invitados materiales únicos, como pipetas de agua y cuerdas caóticas para imitar las técnicas de goteo por las que artista es conocido. Los participantes pueden inscribirse visitando http://bit.ly/2kTZGC4. El museo se encuentra en el No. 1220 de la Quinta Avenida y la Calle 103. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org. Conozca la historia de la Mansión Morris-Jumel y su vecindario circundante el sábado 25 de febrero de 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Gregory Washington, docente e historiador de Morris-Jumel, dirigirá el recorrido detallando la presencia africana en la casa, que incluye a algunas de las personas esclavizadas que vivieron en la mansión, como Ann Northup y sus hijos, quienes residieron allí entre 1841 y 1843, y los afroamericanos que han vivido en el distrito histórico desde 1930. El museo se encuentra en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite www.morrisjumel.org. Participe en los talleres de danza de artistas invitados en el Centro de Recreación Pelham Fritz el sábado 25 de febrero de 1:30 p.m. a 3:00 p.m. Los talleres maestros de danza son impartidos por expertos en su campo, quienes enseñarán habilidades como baile hip hop, popping and locking, y “voguing”. Los bailarines de todos los niveles y orígenes están invitados a asistir. El centro se encuentra en el No. 18 de Mount Morris Park Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.860.1380 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. Obtenga su declaración de impuestos en la Biblioteca Harlem los viernes y sábado de 10 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Voluntarios de ayuda de impuestos de AARP prepararán las declaraciones de impuestos federales y estatales para personas de todas las edades. Todos los impuestos serán presentados en línea. Los contribuyentes serán tomados por orden de llegada. Para obtener una lista de los materiales necesarios para presentar sus impuestos y las fechas importantes, por favor visite http://on.nypl.org/2luabPB. La preparación gratuita de impuestos estará disponible hasta el 15 de abril. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 9 de la Calle 124 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.348.5620 o visite www.nypl.org
Community News – 02.22.17
Breastfeeding Workshop
Project your Pollock
History Tour
Dance Workshop
Income Tax Prep
Noticias Comunitarias – 02.22.17
Taller de lactancia materna
Proyecte a su Pollock
Recorrido histórico
Taller de danza
Preparación para el impuesto sobre la renta
The Inwood Library welcomes expecting and new mothers for an informational workshop on breastfeeding on Mon., Feb. 27that 10:30 a.m. The workshop will be led by La Leche League, a non-profit whose mission is to educate mothers on breastfeeding through support and education and to promote a better understanding of nursing as an important element in the healthy development of mother and child. The meeting is open to all women, and guests are encouraged to bring any questions. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.
For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.
Get inspired by the Museum of the City of New York’s exhibit, “New York at its Core,” and create a Pollock of your own on Sun., Feb. 26th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The family workshop will provide guests with unique materials like water pipettes to mimic the dripping techniques and chaotic strings the artist is known for. Guests can register by visiting http://bit.ly/2kTZGC4. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.
For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.
Learn about the history of Morris-Jumel Mansion and its surrounding neighborhood on Sat., Feb. 25th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Morris-Jumel docent and historian Gregory Washington will lead the tour detailing the African presence at the house. These will include some of the enslaved persons who lived in the mansion including Ann Northup and her children who resided there from 1841 to 1843, and the African Americans who have lived in the historic district since 1930. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.
For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.
Take part in the guest artist dance workshops at the Pelham Fritz Recreation Center on Sat., Feb. 25th from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Master dance class workshops are taught by experts in their field, who will showcase such skills as hip hop dancing, popping and locking, and “voguing.” Dancers of all levels and backgrounds are invited to attend. The center is located at 18 Mount Morris Park West.
For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Get your taxes done at the Harlem Library on Fridays and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. AARP tax aid volunteers will prepare both federal and state returns for people of all ages. All taxes will be submitted online. Taxpayers will be taken on a first come, first served basis. For a list of the necessary materials needed to file your taxes and important dates, please visit http://on.nypl.org/2luabPB. The free tax preparation will be available through April 15th. The library is located at 9 West 124thStreet.
For more information, please call 212.348.5620 or visit www.nypl.org.
La Biblioteca Inwood da la bienvenida a las madres nuevas y embarazadas para un taller de información sobre lactancia materna el lunes 27 de febrero a las 10:30 a.m. El taller será dirigido La Leche League, una organización sin fines de lucro cuya misión es educar a las madres sobre la lactancia materna a través del apoyo y la educación para promover una mejor comprensión de la lactancia materna como un elemento importante en el desarrollo saludable de la madre y el niño. La reunión está abierta a todas las mujeres y se invita a las participantes a realizar cualquier pregunta que tengan acerca de la lactancia materna. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 4790 de Broadway.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.942.2445 o visite www.nypl.org.
Inspírese en la exposición del Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York: “New York at its Core”, Y crear un Pollock propio el domingo 26 de febrero de 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. El taller familiar proporcionará a los invitados materiales únicos, como pipetas de agua y cuerdas caóticas para imitar las técnicas de goteo por las que artista es conocido. Los participantes pueden inscribirse visitando http://bit.ly/2kTZGC4. El museo se encuentra en el No. 1220 de la Quinta Avenida y la Calle 103.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org.
Conozca la historia de la Mansión Morris-Jumel y su vecindario circundante el sábado 25 de febrero de 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Gregory Washington, docente e historiador de Morris-Jumel, dirigirá el recorrido detallando la presencia africana en la casa, que incluye a algunas de las personas esclavizadas que vivieron en la mansión, como Ann Northup y sus hijos, quienes residieron allí entre 1841 y 1843, y los afroamericanos que han vivido en el distrito histórico desde 1930. El museo se encuentra en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite www.morrisjumel.org.
Participe en los talleres de danza de artistas invitados en el Centro de Recreación Pelham Fritz el sábado 25 de febrero de 1:30 p.m. a 3:00 p.m. Los talleres maestros de danza son impartidos por expertos en su campo, quienes enseñarán habilidades como baile hip hop, popping and locking, y “voguing”. Los bailarines de todos los niveles y orígenes están invitados a asistir. El centro se encuentra en el No. 18 de Mount Morris Park Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.860.1380 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Obtenga su declaración de impuestos en la Biblioteca Harlem los viernes y sábado de 10 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Voluntarios de ayuda de impuestos de AARP prepararán las declaraciones de impuestos federales y estatales para personas de todas las edades. Todos los impuestos serán presentados en línea. Los contribuyentes serán tomados por orden de llegada. Para obtener una lista de los materiales necesarios para presentar sus impuestos y las fechas importantes, por favor visite http://on.nypl.org/2luabPB. La preparación gratuita de impuestos estará disponible hasta el 15 de abril. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 9 de la Calle 124 Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.348.5620 o visite www.nypl.org