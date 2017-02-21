Community News – 02.22.17

Breastfeeding Workshop

The Inwood Library welcomes expecting and new mothers for an informational workshop on breastfeeding on Mon., Feb. 27that 10:30 a.m. The workshop will be led by La Leche League, a non-profit whose mission is to educate mothers on breastfeeding through support and education and to promote a better understanding of nursing as an important element in the healthy development of mother and child. The meeting is open to all women, and guests are encouraged to bring any questions. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.

Project your Pollock

Get inspired by the Museum of the City of New York’s exhibit, “New York at its Core,” and create a Pollock of your own on Sun., Feb. 26th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The family workshop will provide guests with unique materials like water pipettes to mimic the dripping techniques and chaotic strings the artist is known for. Guests can register by visiting http://bit.ly/2kTZGC4. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

History Tour

Learn about the history of Morris-Jumel Mansion and its surrounding neighborhood on Sat., Feb. 25th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Morris-Jumel docent and historian Gregory Washington will lead the tour detailing the African presence at the house. These will include some of the enslaved persons who lived in the mansion including Ann Northup and her children who resided there from 1841 to 1843, and the African Americans who have lived in the historic district since 1930. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.

Dance Workshop

Take part in the guest artist dance workshops at the Pelham Fritz Recreation Center on Sat., Feb. 25th from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Master dance class workshops are taught by experts in their field, who will showcase such skills as hip hop dancing, popping and locking, and “voguing.” Dancers of all levels and backgrounds are invited to attend. The center is located at 18 Mount Morris Park West.

For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Income Tax Prep

Get your taxes done at the Harlem Library on Fridays and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. AARP tax aid volunteers will prepare both federal and state returns for people of all ages. All taxes will be submitted online. Taxpayers will be taken on a first come, first served basis. For a list of the necessary materials needed to file your taxes and important dates, please visit http://on.nypl.org/2luabPB. The free tax preparation will be available through April 15th. The library is located at 9 West 124thStreet.

For more information, please call 212.348.5620 or visit www.nypl.org.