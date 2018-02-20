Community News – 02.21.18

Forest Restoration

Volunteer with the Stewardship Team to protect forested areas in Inwood Hill Park on Sat., Feb. 24th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Volunteers will learn how to identify and safely remove invasive plants in order to help restore the forest and create a healthier ecosystem as well as clearing trail corridors along the Orange Trail. Volunteers should wear sturdy boots or shoes, long pants, clothing that can get dirty and bring their own water bottles. The group will meet at Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street.

For more information, please call 718.392.5232 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Jiggy Tots

Learn some new moves with Urban Stages at the Inwood Library on Thurs., Mar. 8th at 4:00 p.m. Jiggy Tots is an Irish pre-dance and movement class developed for youths aged 2-5 partnered with participating adults. Each class works on building strength, developing gross motor skills, coordination, body awareness, and movement creativity through dance and educational games, utilizing counting and colors. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.

For more information, please call, 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.

Art Workshop

Explore your creativity with El Museo del Barrio and Union Settlement on Wed., Feb. 28th from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Youths aged 13 – 21 years are invited to join the museum’s teaching artists in creating art inspired by the permanent collection of more than 8,000 works of art. Art-making workshops will vary among printing, marble drawing and comic book-making sessions. The event will take place at the Union Settlement Jefferson Site, located at 2205 First Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.

BIBLIOBANDIDO

Celebrate the opening of the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art’s new spring show “BIBLIOBANDIDO: Story Eater!” on Thurs., Mar. 1st from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The show is a participatory, multimedia installation that unfolds the story world of Bibliobandido, a story bandit that eats stories and terrifies children into offering him stories they’ve written. The museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue at 155th Street.

For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.

Africa Now!

Take part in the Sixth Annual Africa Now! Concert at the Apollo Theater on Sat., Mar. 3rd at 8:00 p.m. The concert celebrates the best of today’s African music scene. This year’s concert spotlights the continent’s contemporary trends in electronic music featuring Black Coffee, Tony Allen and Jeff Mills, Ayo and Pierre Kwenders. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2GjlgKQ. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.