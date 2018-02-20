- English
Community News – 02.21.18
Forest Restoration
Volunteer with the Stewardship Team to protect forested areas in Inwood Hill Park on Sat., Feb. 24th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Volunteers will learn how to identify and safely remove invasive plants in order to help restore the forest and create a healthier ecosystem as well as clearing trail corridors along the Orange Trail. Volunteers should wear sturdy boots or shoes, long pants, clothing that can get dirty and bring their own water bottles. The group will meet at Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street.
For more information, please call 718.392.5232 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Jiggy Tots
Learn some new moves with Urban Stages at the Inwood Library on Thurs., Mar. 8th at 4:00 p.m. Jiggy Tots is an Irish pre-dance and movement class developed for youths aged 2-5 partnered with participating adults. Each class works on building strength, developing gross motor skills, coordination, body awareness, and movement creativity through dance and educational games, utilizing counting and colors. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.
For more information, please call, 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.
Art Workshop
Explore your creativity with El Museo del Barrio and Union Settlement on Wed., Feb. 28th from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Youths aged 13 – 21 years are invited to join the museum’s teaching artists in creating art inspired by the permanent collection of more than 8,000 works of art. Art-making workshops will vary among printing, marble drawing and comic book-making sessions. The event will take place at the Union Settlement Jefferson Site, located at 2205 First Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.
BIBLIOBANDIDO
Celebrate the opening of the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art’s new spring show “BIBLIOBANDIDO: Story Eater!” on Thurs., Mar. 1st from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The show is a participatory, multimedia installation that unfolds the story world of Bibliobandido, a story bandit that eats stories and terrifies children into offering him stories they’ve written. The museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue at 155th Street.
For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.
Africa Now!
Take part in the Sixth Annual Africa Now! Concert at the Apollo Theater on Sat., Mar. 3rd at 8:00 p.m. The concert celebrates the best of today’s African music scene. This year’s concert spotlights the continent’s contemporary trends in electronic music featuring Black Coffee, Tony Allen and Jeff Mills, Ayo and Pierre Kwenders. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2GjlgKQ. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street.
For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.
Noticias Comunitarias – 02.21.18
Restauración del bosque
Sea voluntario con el equipo de administración para proteger las áreas boscosas en Inwood Hill Park el sábado 24 de febrero de 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Los voluntarios aprenderán cómo identificar y eliminar de forma segura las plantas invasoras para ayudar a restaurar el bosque y crear un ecosistema más saludable, así como a limpiar los senderos de corredores a lo largo de la pista Orange. Los voluntarios deben usar botas o zapatos resistentes, pantalones largos, ropa que se pueda ensuciar y traer sus propias botellas de agua. El grupo se reunirá en la avenida Payson y la calle Dyckman.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 718.392.5232 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Jiggy Tots
Aprenda algunos nuevos pasos con Urban Stages en la Biblioteca Inwood el jueves 8 de marzo a las 4:00 p.m. Jiggy Tots es una clase irlandesa de baile y pre-danza desarrollada para jóvenes de entre 2 y 5 años en asociación con adultos participantes. Cada clase trabaja en la construcción de fuerza, el desarrollo de habilidades motoras gruesas, la coordinación, la conciencia corporal y la creatividad del movimiento a través de la danza y juegos educativos, utilizando números y colores. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 4790 de Broadway.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.942.2445 o visite www.nypl.org.
Taller de arte
Explore su creatividad con El Museo del Barrio y Union Settlement el miércoles 28 de febrero de 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Los jóvenes de entre 13 y 21 años están invitados a unirse a los artistas maestros de museos para crear arte inspirado en la colección permanente de más de 8,000 obras de arte. Los talleres de creación artística variarán entre impresión, dibujo jaspeado y sesiones de creación de historietas. El evento tendrá lugar en el sitio de Union Settlement Jefferson, ubicado en el No. 2205 de la primera avenida.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.831.7272 o visite www.elmuseo.org.
BIBLIOBANDIDO
Celebre la apertura del nuevo espectáculo primaveral del Museo de Arte Infantil Sugar Hill “BIBLIOBANDIDO: Story Eater!” el jueves 1 de marzo de 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. El espectáculo es una instalación participativa y multimedia que despliega el mundo de la historia de Bibliobandido, un bandido de cuentos que come historias y aterroriza a los niños pequeños para que le ofrezcan historias que han escrito. El museo está ubicado en el No. 898 de la avenida Saint Nicholas y la calle 155.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.335.0004 o visite www.sugarhillmuseum.org.
Africa Now!
Participe en el sexto concierto anual Africa Now! en el teatro Apollo el sábado 3 de marzo a las 8:00 p.m. El concierto celebra lo mejor de la escena musical africana de hoy. El concierto de este año destaca las tendencias contemporáneas del continente en música electrónica con Black Coffee, Tony Allen y Jeff Mills, Ayo y Pierre Kwenders. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2GjlgKQ. El Apollo se encuentra en el No. 253 de la calle 125 Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.531.5300 o visite www.apollotheater.org.