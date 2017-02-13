Spot the national bird at Inwood Park on Sat., Feb. 18th from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Join Urban Park Rangers and fellow birdwatchers on one of the many hikes and birding tours offered by NYC Parks. Winter is an optimal time to spot birds of prey due to their migration down south for food and the lack of leaves in the trees. The rangers will guide guests to the best viewing spots. Please bring binoculars and field guides. The group will meet at the Payson Center located at Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street. For more information, please call 212.628.2345 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Flex your creative muscles at the Fort Washington Library on Sat., Feb. 25th from12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Kids aged 3 – 12 years are invited to get their creative juices flowing by expressing themselves through art. The work in the program will be self-directed, allowing youths to explore their own interests. The pieces created may end up in exhibition in the library’s children’s room. Art supplies will be provided. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street. For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org. Meet best-selling novelist Julia Álvarez at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum on Sat., Mar. 4th from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Álvarez will share her new book, Where do they go?, which seeks to address the emotional side of death. The book is illustrated by Vermont woodcut artist Sabra Field. Álvarez probes the questions young readers may have on losing loved ones. The museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue and 155th Street. For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org. The Apollo will present ”Apollo Uptown Hall –Trial By Jury: The Case of the N-Word” on Sun., Feb. 26th at 3:00 p.m. The interactive community conversation aims to investigate the provocative, polarizing, and debated word rooted in America’s history. The staged program includes a fictional case with the audience serving as a jury to decide the outcome. Special guests including radio personality EMEZ, psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere, comedienne Stephanie McRae, CCNY Black Studies Director Dr. Cheryl Sterling, filmmaker Darryl Stith and writer Touré will also be part of the discussion. Guests can RSVP by visiting http://bit.ly/2l2bPb9. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street. For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org. Drop by the Studio Museum of Harlem for a glimpse of Harlem history on Sun., Feb. 19th from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Historian and preservationist John Reddick will present posters and memorabilia from different times in Harlem’s history. Reddick, one of the most knowledgeable purveyors of the neighborhood’s past, has written on Harlem’s architecture and culture and is currently researching its Black and Jewish music culture from 1890 – 1903. The museum is located at 144 West 125th Street. For more information, please call 212.864.4500 or visit www.studiomuseum.org. Detecte al ave nacional en Inwood Park el sábado 18 de febrero de 9 a.m. a 10:30 a.m. Únase a los Urban Park Rangers y a compañeros de observadores de aves en una de las muchas caminatas y recorridos de aves ofrecidos por Parques de NYC. El invierno es un momento óptimo para detectar a las aves de presa debido a su migración hacia el sur por alimentos y la falta de hojas en los árboles. Los guardabosques guiarán a los participantes a los mejores lugares de observación. Por favor, traiga binoculares y guías de campo. El grupo se reunirá en el Centro Payson, ubicado en la Avenida Payson y la Calle Dyckman. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.628.2345 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. Flexione sus músculos creativos en la Biblioteca Fort Washington el sábado 25 de febrero de 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Los niños de 3 a 12 años están invitados a dejar fluir sus jugos creativos expresándose a través del arte. El trabajo en el programa será auto dirigido, permitiendo a los jóvenes explorar sus propios intereses. Las piezas creadas pueden terminar exhibiéndose en el salón infantil de la biblioteca. Se proporcionarán los materiales de arte. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 535 de la Calle 179 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.927.3533 o visite www.nypl.org. Conozca a la novelista con mejores ventas Julia Álvarez en el Museo Infantil Sugar Hill el sábado 4 de marzo de 2:00 p.m. a 4:00 p.m. Álvarez compartirá su nuevo libro, Where do they go?, el cual busca abordar el lado emocional de la muerte. El libro está ilustrado por Sabra Field, artista de Vermont que graba en madera. Álvarez examina las preguntas que los lectores jóvenes pueden tener sobre perder a sus seres queridos. El museo está ubicado en el No. 898 de la Avenida Saint Nicholas y la Calle 155. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.335.0004 o visite www.sugarhillmuseum.org. El Apollo presentará ”Apollo Uptown Hall – Trial By Jury: The Case of the N-Word” el domingo 26 de febrero a las 3:00 p.m. La conversación interactiva comunitaria tiene como objetivo investigar la palabra provocativa, polarizadora y debatida enraizada en la historia de América. El programa escenificado incluye un caso de ficción con la audiencia fungiendo como jurado para decidir el resultado. Los invitados especiales incluyen a la personalidad de radio EMEZ, el psicólogo Dr. Jeff Gardere, la comediante Stephanie McRae, la directora de Estudios Negros de CCNY, Dra. Cheryl Sterling, el cineasta Darryl Stith y el escritor Touré, quienes también formarán parte de la discusión. Los participantes pueden confirmar su asistencia visitando http://bit.ly/2l2bPb9. El Apollo se encuentra en el No. 253 de la Calle 125 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.531.5300 o visite www.apollotheater.org. Pase por el Estudio Museo de Harlem para echar un vistazo de la historia de Harlem el domingo 19 de febrero de 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. El historiador de Harlem y conservacionista John Reddick, presentará carteles y recuerdos de diferentes épocas en la historia de Harlem. Reddick, uno de los proveedores más conocedores del barrio, ha escrito sobre la arquitectura y la cultura de Harlem y actualmente está investigando su cultura musical negra y judía entre 1890 y 1903. El museo está ubicado en el No. 144 de la Calle 125 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.864.4500 o visite www.studiomuseum.org.
