Community News – 02.15.17

Eagle Spotting

Spot the national bird at Inwood Park on Sat., Feb. 18th from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Join Urban Park Rangers and fellow birdwatchers on one of the many hikes and birding tours offered by NYC Parks. Winter is an optimal time to spot birds of prey due to their migration down south for food and the lack of leaves in the trees. The rangers will guide guests to the best viewing spots. Please bring binoculars and field guides. The group will meet at the Payson Center located at Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street.

For more information, please call 212.628.2345 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.‎

Painting at Fort Washington

Flex your creative muscles at the Fort Washington Library on Sat., Feb. 25th from12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Kids aged 3 – 12 years are invited to get their creative juices flowing by expressing themselves through art. The work in the program will be self-directed, allowing youths to explore their own interests. The pieces created may end up in exhibition in the library’s children’s room. Art supplies will be provided. The library is located at 535 West 179‎th Street.

For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.‎

Reading and Book Signing

Meet best-selling novelist Julia Álvarez at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum on Sat., Mar. 4th from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Álvarez will share her new book, Where do they go?, which seeks to address the emotional side of death. The book is illustrated by Vermont woodcut artist Sabra Field. Álvarez probes the questions young readers may have on losing loved ones. The museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue and 155th Street.

For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.

The Case of the N-Word

The Apollo will present ‎”Apollo Uptown Hall –Trial By Jury: The Case of the N-Word” on Sun., Feb. 26th at 3:00 p.m. The interactive community conversation aims to investigate the provocative, polarizing, and debated word rooted in America’s history. The staged program includes a fictional case with the audience serving as a jury to decide the outcome. Special guests including radio personality EMEZ, psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere, comedienne Stephanie McRae, CCNY Black Studies Director Dr. Cheryl Sterling, filmmaker Darryl Stith and writer Touré will also be part of the discussion. Guests can RSVP by visiting http://bit.ly/2l2bPb9. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.

Trunk Show

Drop by the Studio Museum of Harlem for a glimpse of Harlem history on Sun., Feb. 19th from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Historian and preservationist John Reddick will present posters and memorabilia from different times in Harlem’s history. Reddick, one of the most knowledgeable purveyors of the neighborhood’s past, has written on Harlem’s architecture and culture and is currently researching its Black and Jewish music culture from 1890 – 1903. The museum is located at 144 West 125th Street.‎

For more information, please call 212.864.4500 or visit www.studiomuseum.org.