Community News – 02.14.18

Manhattan Rocks! Hike

Learn about the ancient earth-shaking and earth-shaping events of the city at Fort Tryon Park on Sun., Feb. 18th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The bedrock that anchors the city’s skyscrapers tells a story of a place going back more than a billion years. The island of Manhattan is built on three strata known as Manhattan Schist, Inwood Marble, and Fordham Gneiss. Urban Park Rangers will guide guests through the city’s geological history. The group will meet at Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.304.2277 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Sword Dance

Celebrate the 33rd Annual New York Sword Dance Festival at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Sat., Feb. 17th at 3:30 p.m. The museum will host a sword dance family performance that brings an ancient winter celebration to life. The dancers are linked in a ring by swords as they weave complex figures in this modern display of skill. Registration is suggested at http://bit.ly/2G03WKC. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Harlem Riot of 1964

Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, NYWT&S Collection, [LC-USZ62-136895]

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture presents a panel discussion about the Harlem Riot of 1964 on Wed., Feb. 21st at 6:30 p.m. Topics include the aftermath of the police shooting of ninth grader James Powell and the “law-and-order” policies championed by presidential contenders on the campaign trail of ’64. The Harlem Riot solicited a variety of responses from community stakeholders and precipitated a summer of urban unrest around the country. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2BkqQNK. The library is located at 135th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.

Winter Swing

Celebrate one of Harlem’s most famous dance genres — The Lindy Hop – at Marcus Garvey Park on Sat., Feb. 24th from 3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Hosted in partnership with The Harlem Swing Dance Society, the event will introduce novice dancers to legendary Harlem jazz greats as they learn swing dance steps and then practice those moves to live DJ music. Registration is highly encouraged at http://on.nyc.gov/2Ec7yN0. The park is located at West 122nd Street and Mount Morris Park West.

For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

President’s Day Concert

Celebrate President’s Day in a truly jazz fashion at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem on Mon., Feb. 19th at 7:00 p.m. The museum will honor the popular music genre by presenting music inspired by “The Prez” – Lester Young. Saxophonist/composer Kevin Sun brings his contemporary reflections on Young’s music. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2G237Ry. The museum is located at 58 West 129th Street.

For more information, please call 212.348.8300 or visit www.jazzmuseuminharlem.org.