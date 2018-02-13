Learn about the ancient earth-shaking and earth-shaping events of the city at Fort Tryon Park on Sun., Feb. 18th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The bedrock that anchors the city’s skyscrapers tells a story of a place going back more than a billion years. The island of Manhattan is built on three strata known as Manhattan Schist, Inwood Marble, and Fordham Gneiss. Urban Park Rangers will guide guests through the city’s geological history. The group will meet at Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. For more information, please call 212.304.2277 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Celebrate the 33rd Annual New York Sword Dance Festival at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Sat., Feb. 17th at 3:30 p.m. The museum will host a sword dance family performance that brings an ancient winter celebration to life. The dancers are linked in a ring by swords as they weave complex figures in this modern display of skill. Registration is suggested at http://bit.ly/2G03WKC. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street. For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org. Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, NYWT&S Collection, [LC-USZ62-136895] The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture presents a panel discussion about the Harlem Riot of 1964 on Wed., Feb. 21st at 6:30 p.m. Topics include the aftermath of the police shooting of ninth grader James Powell and the “law-and-order” policies championed by presidential contenders on the campaign trail of ’64. The Harlem Riot solicited a variety of responses from community stakeholders and precipitated a summer of urban unrest around the country. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2BkqQNK. The library is located at 135th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard. For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org. Celebrate one of Harlem’s most famous dance genres — The Lindy Hop – at Marcus Garvey Park on Sat., Feb. 24th from 3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Hosted in partnership with The Harlem Swing Dance Society, the event will introduce novice dancers to legendary Harlem jazz greats as they learn swing dance steps and then practice those moves to live DJ music. Registration is highly encouraged at http://on.nyc.gov/2Ec7yN0. The park is located at West 122nd Street and Mount Morris Park West. For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Celebrate President’s Day in a truly jazz fashion at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem on Mon., Feb. 19th at 7:00 p.m. The museum will honor the popular music genre by presenting music inspired by “The Prez” – Lester Young. Saxophonist/composer Kevin Sun brings his contemporary reflections on Young’s music. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2G237Ry. The museum is located at 58 West 129th Street. For more information, please call 212.348.8300 or visit www.jazzmuseuminharlem.org. Aprenda sobre antiguos eventos de la ciudad que sacudieron y dieron forma a la tierra en Fort Tryon Park el domingo 18 de febrero de 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. El lecho de roca que ancla los rascacielos de la ciudad cuenta la historia de un lugar que se remonta a más de mil millones de años. La isla de Manhattan está construida en tres estratos conocidos como Manhattan Schist, Inwood Marble y Fordham Gneiss. Los Urban Park Rangers guiarán a los visitantes a través de la historia geológica de la ciudad. El grupo se reunirá en el Bulevar Cabrini y la avenida Fort Washington. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.304.2277 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. Celebre el 33° festival anual de Danza de Espadas de Nueva York en el Museo de la ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) el sábado 17 de febrero a las 3:30 p.m. El museo albergará un espectáculo familiar de danza de espadas que da vida a una antigua celebración de invierno. Los bailarines están unidos en un anillo por espadas, mientras tejen figuras complejas en esta muestra moderna de habilidad. Se sugiere inscribirse en http://bit.ly/2G03WKC. El museo se encuentra en el No. 1220 de la quinta avenida y la calle 103. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org. Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, NYWT&S Collection, [LC-USZ62-136895] El Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra presenta una mesa redonda sobre los disturbios de Harlem de 1964 el miércoles 21 de febrero a las 6:30 p.m. Los temas incluyen las secuelas del tiroteo policial del estudiante de noveno grado James Powell y las políticas de “ley y orden” defendidas por contendientes presidenciales en la campaña del ’64. Los disturbios de Harlem solicitaron una variedad de respuestas de los interesados de la comunidad y precipitó un verano de agitación urbana en todo el país. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2BkqQNK. La biblioteca se encuentra en la calle 135 y el Bulevar Malcolm X. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.275.6975 o visite www.nypl.org. Celebre uno de los géneros de baile más famosos de Harlem, el Lindy Hop, en Marcus Garvey Park el sábado 24 de febrero de 3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Organizado en asociación con la Sociedad de Baile Swing de Harlem, el evento presentará a bailarines novatos con las grandes leyendas del jazz de Harlem mientras aprenden pasos de baile swing y luego practican esos movimientos con música de DJ en vivo. Se recomienda inscribirse en http://on.nyc.gov/2Ec7yN0. El parque se encuentra en la calle 122 Oeste y Mount Morris Park Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.860.1380 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. Celebre el Día del Presidente de una forma verdadera de jazz en el Museo Nacional del Jazz en Harlem el lunes 19 de febrero a las 7:00 p.m. El museo honrará el género musical popular presentando música inspirada por “The Prez” – Lester Young. El saxofonista/compositor Kevin Sun aporta sus reflexiones contemporáneas sobre la música de Young. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2G237Ry. El museo se encuentra en el No. 58 de la calle 129 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.348.8300 o visite www.jazzmuseuminharlem.org.
Community News – 02.14.18
Manhattan Rocks! Hike
Sword Dance
Harlem Riot of 1964
Winter Swing
President’s Day Concert
Noticias Comunitarias – 02.14.18
Excursión Manhattan Rocks!
Danza de espadas
Disturbios de Harlem de 1964
Swing invernal
Concierto del Día del Presidente
Learn about the ancient earth-shaking and earth-shaping events of the city at Fort Tryon Park on Sun., Feb. 18th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The bedrock that anchors the city’s skyscrapers tells a story of a place going back more than a billion years. The island of Manhattan is built on three strata known as Manhattan Schist, Inwood Marble, and Fordham Gneiss. Urban Park Rangers will guide guests through the city’s geological history. The group will meet at Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.304.2277 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Celebrate the 33rd Annual New York Sword Dance Festival at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Sat., Feb. 17th at 3:30 p.m. The museum will host a sword dance family performance that brings an ancient winter celebration to life. The dancers are linked in a ring by swords as they weave complex figures in this modern display of skill. Registration is suggested at http://bit.ly/2G03WKC. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.
For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.
Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, NYWT&S Collection, [LC-USZ62-136895]
The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture presents a panel discussion about the Harlem Riot of 1964 on Wed., Feb. 21st at 6:30 p.m. Topics include the aftermath of the police shooting of ninth grader James Powell and the “law-and-order” policies championed by presidential contenders on the campaign trail of ’64. The Harlem Riot solicited a variety of responses from community stakeholders and precipitated a summer of urban unrest around the country. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2BkqQNK. The library is located at 135th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.
For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.
Celebrate one of Harlem’s most famous dance genres — The Lindy Hop – at Marcus Garvey Park on Sat., Feb. 24th from 3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Hosted in partnership with The Harlem Swing Dance Society, the event will introduce novice dancers to legendary Harlem jazz greats as they learn swing dance steps and then practice those moves to live DJ music. Registration is highly encouraged at http://on.nyc.gov/2Ec7yN0. The park is located at West 122nd Street and Mount Morris Park West.
For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Celebrate President’s Day in a truly jazz fashion at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem on Mon., Feb. 19th at 7:00 p.m. The museum will honor the popular music genre by presenting music inspired by “The Prez” – Lester Young. Saxophonist/composer Kevin Sun brings his contemporary reflections on Young’s music. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2G237Ry. The museum is located at 58 West 129th Street.
For more information, please call 212.348.8300 or visit www.jazzmuseuminharlem.org.
Aprenda sobre antiguos eventos de la ciudad que sacudieron y dieron forma a la tierra en Fort Tryon Park el domingo 18 de febrero de 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. El lecho de roca que ancla los rascacielos de la ciudad cuenta la historia de un lugar que se remonta a más de mil millones de años. La isla de Manhattan está construida en tres estratos conocidos como Manhattan Schist, Inwood Marble y Fordham Gneiss. Los Urban Park Rangers guiarán a los visitantes a través de la historia geológica de la ciudad. El grupo se reunirá en el Bulevar Cabrini y la avenida Fort Washington.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.304.2277 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Celebre el 33° festival anual de Danza de Espadas de Nueva York en el Museo de la ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) el sábado 17 de febrero a las 3:30 p.m. El museo albergará un espectáculo familiar de danza de espadas que da vida a una antigua celebración de invierno. Los bailarines están unidos en un anillo por espadas, mientras tejen figuras complejas en esta muestra moderna de habilidad. Se sugiere inscribirse en http://bit.ly/2G03WKC. El museo se encuentra en el No. 1220 de la quinta avenida y la calle 103.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org.
Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, NYWT&S Collection, [LC-USZ62-136895]
El Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra presenta una mesa redonda sobre los disturbios de Harlem de 1964 el miércoles 21 de febrero a las 6:30 p.m. Los temas incluyen las secuelas del tiroteo policial del estudiante de noveno grado James Powell y las políticas de “ley y orden” defendidas por contendientes presidenciales en la campaña del ’64. Los disturbios de Harlem solicitaron una variedad de respuestas de los interesados de la comunidad y precipitó un verano de agitación urbana en todo el país. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2BkqQNK. La biblioteca se encuentra en la calle 135 y el Bulevar Malcolm X.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.275.6975 o visite www.nypl.org.
Celebre uno de los géneros de baile más famosos de Harlem, el Lindy Hop, en Marcus Garvey Park el sábado 24 de febrero de 3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Organizado en asociación con la Sociedad de Baile Swing de Harlem, el evento presentará a bailarines novatos con las grandes leyendas del jazz de Harlem mientras aprenden pasos de baile swing y luego practican esos movimientos con música de DJ en vivo. Se recomienda inscribirse en http://on.nyc.gov/2Ec7yN0. El parque se encuentra en la calle 122 Oeste y Mount Morris Park Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.860.1380 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Celebre el Día del Presidente de una forma verdadera de jazz en el Museo Nacional del Jazz en Harlem el lunes 19 de febrero a las 7:00 p.m. El museo honrará el género musical popular presentando música inspirada por “The Prez” – Lester Young. El saxofonista/compositor Kevin Sun aporta sus reflexiones contemporáneas sobre la música de Young. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2G237Ry. El museo se encuentra en el No. 58 de la calle 129 Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.348.8300 o visite www.jazzmuseuminharlem.org.