Learn about the flowers, trees, the birds and the bees at Fort Tryon Park on Sat., Feb. 18th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Join naturalist and author Leslie Day for an ecological tour of the Heather Garden. Day will explain the co-dependent relationship between plants, animals and the process of pollination. Space is limited. Guests can register by emailing rsvp@forttryonparktrust.org. The group will meet at the Payson Center located at Dyckman Street and Payson Avenue. For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.forttryonparktrust.org. Celebrate theater and women’s rights at the Inwood Library on Sat., Feb. 11th from 3:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Shakespeare Saturdays examines gender equality issues in theater. On this Saturday, writer, historian, dramaturg and resident composer Donna Stearns, together with fellow female directors, costumers and fight choreographers will tell their stories and will showcase attire and weaponry found in Shakespeare productions. The library is located at 4790 Broadway. For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org. Get your graffiti game up at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Sun., Feb. 12th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The museum will host an art workshop where artists of all levels and backgrounds can try their hand at graffiti styles found in notebooks, canvases, and trains in the exhibition “New York at Its Core.” Guests will then design their own signature style of writing on paper with special markers. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street. For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org. Experience the uptown version of Humans of New York at the Dyckman Farm House on Fri., Feb 10th. Local photographer Emmanuel Abreu will highlight the untold stories of local residents, the quiet streets and the soul of Washington Heights and Inwood. The award-winning photographer recently completed a project with local eighth grade students on how they saw the neighborhood. The museum is located at 4881 Broadway and 204th Street. For more information, please call 212.304.9422 or visit www.dyckmanfarmhouse.org. On Wed., Feb. 15th, a small business workshop will be held at Hosteling International from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The NYC Department of Small Business Services will offer information on financing and program opportunities for small businesses and MWBEs. The Department of Sanitation will also speak to participants on frequently asked questions and how to avoid fines. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2jLSOJ9. Hosteling International is located at 891 Amsterdam Avenue between 103rd Street and 104th Street. For more information, please call 212.928.6814 or visit www.marklevine.nyc. Aprenda sobre las flores, los árboles, los pájaros y las abejas en Fort Tryon Park el sábado 18 de febrero de 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Únase al naturalista y autor Leslie Day para una excursión ecológica por el jardín Heather. Day explicará la relación co dependiente entre plantas, animales y el proceso de polinización. El espacio es limitado. Los invitados pueden inscribirse enviando un correo electrónico a rsvp@forttryonparktrust.org. El grupo se reunirá en el Centro Payson ubicado en la Calle Dyckman y la Avenida Payson. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.forttryonparktrust.org. Celebre el teatro y los derechos de las mujeres en la Biblioteca Inwood el sábado 11 de febrero de 3:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Los sábados de Shakespeare examinan las cuestiones de igualdad de género en el teatro. En este sábado, la escritora, historiadora, dramaturga y compositora residente Donna Stearns, junto con compañeras directoras, vestuaristas y coreógrafas, contarán sus historias y exhibirán trajes y una colección de armas encontradas en producciones de Shakespeare. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 4790 de Broadway. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.942.2445 o visite www.nypl.org. Logre que su grafiti participe en el Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) el domingo 12 de febrero de 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. El museo organizará un taller de arte en el que los artistas de todos los niveles y orígenes pueden probar suerte con estilos de grafiti que se encuentran en cuadernos, lienzos y trenes, en la exposición “New York at Its Core”. Los participantes entonces podrán diseñar su propio estilo de firma en papel con marcadores especiales. El museo se encuentra en el No. 1220 de la Quinta Avenida y la Calle 103. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org. Experimente la versión del norte del condado de Humans of New York en la Granja Dyckman el viernes 10 de febrero. El fotógrafo local Emmanuel Abreu destacará las historias de los residentes locales, las tranquilas calles y el alma de Washington Heights e Inwood. El galardonado fotógrafo recientemente completó un proyecto con estudiantes locales del octavo grado sobre cómo ven el barrio. El museo está situado en el No. 4881 de Broadway y la Calle 204. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.304.9422 o visite www.dyckmanfarmhouse.org. El miércoles 15 de febrero se llevará a cabo un taller de pequeños negocios en Hosteling International de 9:30 a.m. a 11:30 a.m. El Departamento de Servicios para Pequeños Negocios NYC ofrecerá información sobre financiamiento y oportunidades de programas para pequeñas empresas y MWBE. El Departamento de Recogida de Basura también hablará con los participantes sobre preguntas frecuentes y cómo evitar multas. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2jLSOJ9. Hosteling International se encuentra en el No. 891 de la Avenida Ámsterdam, entre las Calles 103 y 104. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.928.6814 o visite www.marklevine.nyc.
Community News – 02.08.17
Pollination Presentation
Shakespeare Show
Graffiti in the City
In Inwood
Small Business Workshop
Noticias Comunitarias – 02.08.17
Presentación de la polinización
Espectáculo de Shakespeare
Grafiti en la ciudad
En Inwood
Taller de pequeños negocios
Learn about the flowers, trees, the birds and the bees at Fort Tryon Park on Sat., Feb. 18th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Join naturalist and author Leslie Day for an ecological tour of the Heather Garden. Day will explain the co-dependent relationship between plants, animals and the process of pollination. Space is limited. Guests can register by emailing rsvp@forttryonparktrust.org. The group will meet at the Payson Center located at Dyckman Street and Payson Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.forttryonparktrust.org.
Celebrate theater and women’s rights at the Inwood Library on Sat., Feb. 11th from 3:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Shakespeare Saturdays examines gender equality issues in theater. On this Saturday, writer, historian, dramaturg and resident composer Donna Stearns, together with fellow female directors, costumers and fight choreographers will tell their stories and will showcase attire and weaponry found in Shakespeare productions. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.
For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.
Get your graffiti game up at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Sun., Feb. 12th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The museum will host an art workshop where artists of all levels and backgrounds can try their hand at graffiti styles found in notebooks, canvases, and trains in the exhibition “New York at Its Core.” Guests will then design their own signature style of writing on paper with special markers. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.
For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.
Experience the uptown version of Humans of New York at the Dyckman Farm House on Fri., Feb 10th. Local photographer Emmanuel Abreu will highlight the untold stories of local residents, the quiet streets and the soul of Washington Heights and Inwood. The award-winning photographer recently completed a project with local eighth grade students on how they saw the neighborhood. The museum is located at 4881 Broadway and 204th Street.
For more information, please call 212.304.9422 or visit www.dyckmanfarmhouse.org.
On Wed., Feb. 15th, a small business workshop will be held at Hosteling International from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The NYC Department of Small Business Services will offer information on financing and program opportunities for small businesses and MWBEs. The Department of Sanitation will also speak to participants on frequently asked questions and how to avoid fines. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2jLSOJ9. Hosteling International is located at 891 Amsterdam Avenue between 103rd Street and 104th Street.
For more information, please call 212.928.6814 or visit www.marklevine.nyc.
Aprenda sobre las flores, los árboles, los pájaros y las abejas en Fort Tryon Park el sábado 18 de febrero de 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Únase al naturalista y autor Leslie Day para una excursión ecológica por el jardín Heather. Day explicará la relación co dependiente entre plantas, animales y el proceso de polinización. El espacio es limitado. Los invitados pueden inscribirse enviando un correo electrónico a rsvp@forttryonparktrust.org. El grupo se reunirá en el Centro Payson ubicado en la Calle Dyckman y la Avenida Payson.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.forttryonparktrust.org.
Celebre el teatro y los derechos de las mujeres en la Biblioteca Inwood el sábado 11 de febrero de 3:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Los sábados de Shakespeare examinan las cuestiones de igualdad de género en el teatro. En este sábado, la escritora, historiadora, dramaturga y compositora residente Donna Stearns, junto con compañeras directoras, vestuaristas y coreógrafas, contarán sus historias y exhibirán trajes y una colección de armas encontradas en producciones de Shakespeare. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 4790 de Broadway.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.942.2445 o visite www.nypl.org.
Logre que su grafiti participe en el Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) el domingo 12 de febrero de 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. El museo organizará un taller de arte en el que los artistas de todos los niveles y orígenes pueden probar suerte con estilos de grafiti que se encuentran en cuadernos, lienzos y trenes, en la exposición “New York at Its Core”. Los participantes entonces podrán diseñar su propio estilo de firma en papel con marcadores especiales. El museo se encuentra en el No. 1220 de la Quinta Avenida y la Calle 103.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org.
Experimente la versión del norte del condado de Humans of New York en la Granja Dyckman el viernes 10 de febrero. El fotógrafo local Emmanuel Abreu destacará las historias de los residentes locales, las tranquilas calles y el alma de Washington Heights e Inwood. El galardonado fotógrafo recientemente completó un proyecto con estudiantes locales del octavo grado sobre cómo ven el barrio. El museo está situado en el No. 4881 de Broadway y la Calle 204.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.304.9422 o visite www.dyckmanfarmhouse.org.
El miércoles 15 de febrero se llevará a cabo un taller de pequeños negocios en Hosteling International de 9:30 a.m. a 11:30 a.m. El Departamento de Servicios para Pequeños Negocios NYC ofrecerá información sobre financiamiento y oportunidades de programas para pequeñas empresas y MWBE. El Departamento de Recogida de Basura también hablará con los participantes sobre preguntas frecuentes y cómo evitar multas. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2jLSOJ9. Hosteling International se encuentra en el No. 891 de la Avenida Ámsterdam, entre las Calles 103 y 104.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.928.6814 o visite www.marklevine.nyc.