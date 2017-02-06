Community News – 02.08.17

Pollination Presentation

Learn about the flowers, trees, the birds and the bees at Fort Tryon Park on Sat., Feb. 18th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Join naturalist and author Leslie Day for an ecological tour of the Heather Garden. Day will explain the co-dependent relationship between plants, animals and the process of pollination. Space is limited. Guests can register by emailing rsvp@forttryonparktrust.org. The group will meet at the Payson Center located at Dyckman Street and Payson Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.forttryonparktrust.org.

Shakespeare Show

Celebrate theater and women’s rights at the Inwood Library on Sat., Feb. 11th from 3:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Shakespeare Saturdays examines gender equality issues in theater. On this Saturday, writer, historian, dramaturg and resident composer Donna Stearns, together with fellow female directors, costumers and fight choreographers will tell their stories and will showcase attire and weaponry found in Shakespeare productions. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.

Graffiti in the City

Get your graffiti game up at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Sun., Feb. 12th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The museum will host an art workshop where artists of all levels and backgrounds can try their hand at graffiti styles found in notebooks, canvases, and trains in the exhibition “New York at Its Core.” Guests will then design their own signature style of writing on paper with special markers. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

In Inwood

Experience the uptown version of Humans of New York at the Dyckman Farm House on Fri., Feb 10th. Local photographer Emmanuel Abreu will highlight the untold stories of local residents, the quiet streets and the soul of Washington Heights and Inwood. The award-winning photographer recently completed a project with local eighth grade students on how they saw the neighborhood. The museum is located at 4881 Broadway and 204th Street.

For more information, please call 212.304.9422 or visit www.dyckmanfarmhouse.org.

Small Business Workshop

On Wed., Feb. 15th, a small business workshop will be held at Hosteling International from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The NYC Department of Small Business Services will offer information on financing and program opportunities for small businesses and MWBEs. The Department of Sanitation will also speak to participants on frequently asked questions and how to avoid fines. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2jLSOJ9. Hosteling International is located at 891 Amsterdam Avenue between 103rd Street and 104th Street.

For more information, please call 212.928.6814 or visit www.marklevine.nyc.