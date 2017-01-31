Community News – 02.01.17

Restoration Volunteers

Help restore Inwood Park’s forest on Sat., Feb. 11th from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Join the Stewardship Team and help protect the park’s plant life by learning care practices for trees, identifying invasive vegetation, and vine removal techniques. Volunteers are asked to wear boots, long pants and clothes that can get dirty. Volunteers may register at http://on.nyc.gov/2k876o5. The group will meet at the Payson Park House Located at Dyckman Street and Payson Avenue.

For more information, please call 718.392.5232 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Concert in El Barrio

Experience Roberto Sierra’s “Concierto Nocturnal” at El Museo del Barrio on Tues., Jan. 28th at 7:30 p.m. Joel Sachs, the internationally acclaimed master of contemporary music, will lead harpsichordist Robert Fleitz and members of the New Juilliard Ensemble as they perform. The musical performance will be accompanied by a video display of artwork created by artist Nitza Tufiño. The 40 pieces of art were all created especially for this program as she listened to the concierto. For tickets, please visit http://bit.ly/2k6EIlX. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.

Commerce of Chocolate

Get a taste of Morris-Jumel Mansion’s new exhibit on Fri., Feb. 17th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. “ATaste For Chocolate” explores the role of cacao and chocolate as a commodity through the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. The exhibit revolves around the Morris and Jumel family’s merchant background and their involvement in the importation of chocolate. Registration is required by emailing publicprograms@morrisjumel.org. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrijumel.org.

Swing Time

Swing by the Pelham Fritz Recreation Center for a night of culture and entertainment on Sat., Feb 25th from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The Harlem Renaissance Orchestra will perform live jazz and swing music accompanied by The Harlem Swing Dance Society. Guests are welcome to arrive early for beginner dance lessons and to mingle with other dancers and performers. Registration is required at http://on.nyc.gov/2jxNo4c. The center is located at West 122nd Street and Mount Morris Park West.

For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Sugar Hill Tango

Dip yourself into the world of tango at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art on Thurs., Feb. 16th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Step passionately with your partner to tunes performed by musical duo Daniel Binelli and Polly Ferman. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2k1b1AI. The museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue and 155th Street.

For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.