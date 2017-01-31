Help restore Inwood Park’s forest on Sat., Feb. 11th from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Join the Stewardship Team and help protect the park’s plant life by learning care practices for trees, identifying invasive vegetation, and vine removal techniques. Volunteers are asked to wear boots, long pants and clothes that can get dirty. Volunteers may register at http://on.nyc.gov/2k876o5. The group will meet at the Payson Park House Located at Dyckman Street and Payson Avenue. For more information, please call 718.392.5232 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Experience Roberto Sierra’s “Concierto Nocturnal” at El Museo del Barrio on Tues., Jan. 28th at 7:30 p.m. Joel Sachs, the internationally acclaimed master of contemporary music, will lead harpsichordist Robert Fleitz and members of the New Juilliard Ensemble as they perform. The musical performance will be accompanied by a video display of artwork created by artist Nitza Tufiño. The 40 pieces of art were all created especially for this program as she listened to the concierto. For tickets, please visit http://bit.ly/2k6EIlX. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue. For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org. Get a taste of Morris-Jumel Mansion’s new exhibit on Fri., Feb. 17th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. “ATaste For Chocolate” explores the role of cacao and chocolate as a commodity through the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. The exhibit revolves around the Morris and Jumel family’s merchant background and their involvement in the importation of chocolate. Registration is required by emailing publicprograms@morrisjumel.org. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace. For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrijumel.org. Swing by the Pelham Fritz Recreation Center for a night of culture and entertainment on Sat., Feb 25th from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The Harlem Renaissance Orchestra will perform live jazz and swing music accompanied by The Harlem Swing Dance Society. Guests are welcome to arrive early for beginner dance lessons and to mingle with other dancers and performers. Registration is required at http://on.nyc.gov/2jxNo4c. The center is located at West 122nd Street and Mount Morris Park West. For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Dip yourself into the world of tango at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art on Thurs., Feb. 16th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Step passionately with your partner to tunes performed by musical duo Daniel Binelli and Polly Ferman. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2k1b1AI. The museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue and 155th Street. For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org. Ayude a restaurar el bosque de Inwood Park el sábado 11 de febrero de 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Únase al equipo de administración y ayude a proteger la vida vegetal del parque aprendiendo prácticas de cuidado de árboles, de identificación de vegetación invasiva y técnicas de remoción de enredadera. Los voluntarios pueden inscribirse en http://on.nyc.gov/2k876o5, y se les pide usar botas, pantalones largos y ropa que pueda ensuciarse. El grupo se reunirá en la Casa Payson Park, ubicada en la Calle Dyckman y la Avenida Payson. Para obtener más información, por favor llame 718.392.5232 o visita www.nycgovparks.org. Experimente el “Concierto Nocturno” de Roberto Sierra en El Museo del Barrio el martes 28 de enero a las 7:30 p.m. Joel Sachs, el maestro internacionalmente aclamado de la música contemporánea, dirigirá al clavecinista Robert Fleitz y a los miembros del Conjunto New Juilliard durante su presentación. La actuación musical estará acompañada de una proyección de video de la obra de arte creada por la artista Nitza Tufiño. Las 40 piezas de arte fueron creadas especialmente para este programa mientras escuchaba el concierto. Para los boletos, por favor visite http://bit.ly/2k6EIlX. El museo se encuentra en el No.1230 de la Quinta Avenida. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.831.7272 o visite www.elmuseo.org. Pruebe la nueva exposición de la Mansión Morris-Jumel el viernes 17 de febrero de 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. “ATaste For Chocolate” explora el papel del cacao y el chocolate como una mercancía a través de los siglos XVIII y XIX. La exposición gira en torno a los antecedentes mercantiles de la familia Morris y Jumel y su participación en la importación de chocolate. Es necesario inscribirse enviando un correo electrónico a publicprograms@morrisjumel.org. El museo se encuentra en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite www.morrijumel.org. Pase por el Centro de Recreación Pelham Fritz para una noche de cultura y entretenimiento el sábado, 25 de febrero de 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. La Orquesta Harlem Renaissance interpretará jazz en vivo y música swing acompañada por la Sociedad de Danza Harlem Swing. Los invitados son bienvenidos a llegar temprano para clases de baile para principiantes y para mezclarse con otros bailarines y artistas. Se requiere inscripción en http://on.nyc.gov/2jxNo4c. El centro se encuentra en la Calle 122 Oeste y Mount Morris Park Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.860.1380 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. Sumérjase en el mundo del tango en el Museo de Arte Infantil Sugar Hill el jueves, 16 de febrero de 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Baile apasionadamente con su pareja al ritmo de melodías interpretadas por el dúo musical de Daniel Binelli y Polly Ferman. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2k1b1AI. El museo se encuentra en el No. 898 de la Avenida Saint Nicholas y la Calle 155. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.335.0004 o visite www.sugarhillmuseum.org.
