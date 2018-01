Community News – 01.31.18

Birdfeeder Workshop

Identify the birds found year-round in Fort Tryon Park and find out which plants help support them at the Payson Center on Sat., Feb. 3rd from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Learn about the local flora and fauna and create birdfeeders with artist Jenae Schwartz to help local feathered friends during the cold winter months. The program is intended for youths aged 5 – 12 years old. Registration is required by emailing rsvp@forttryonparktrust.org. The center is located at Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Cupid’s Concert

Join Presley and Melody for a Valentine’s Day-themed concert at the Fort Washington Library on Sat., Feb. 10th at 2:00 p.m. The couple’s interactive music productions integrate a live music program with reading, singing, and non-stop audience participation. Reading and singing are combined with the use of screen-projected lyrics and graphics, as children shine on stage, participating with guitars, maracas, dancing rainbows, dream catchers, and a wide assortment of props. The event is intended for youths aged 18 months to 5 years of age. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.

For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.

Fashion and Consciousness

Be a part of the conversation at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Tues., Feb. 6th at 6:30 p.m. Documentary photographer Kwame Brathwaite and his son Kwame S. Brathwaite join historian Tanisha Ford and designer Mimi Plange to reflect on the impact of Brathwaite Sr.’s pioneering “Black Is Beautiful” photographs. In the late 1950’s and early ‘60’s, Brathwaite helped to popularize an Afro-centric vision of female beauty featuring unstraightened hair and dark skin, then considered “exotic” in mainstream American media and popular culture. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2DPC3aF. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Neighborhood Concert

Valerie June will perform at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Mon., Feb. 5th at 6:30 p.m., bringing her trademark soulful voice and gritty guitar rhythms at the very heart of her deeply personal brand of blues. Soul, bluegrass, traditional Appalachian folk, and a dash of R&B will come together on this special evening. Her strain of Americana, which she describes as “organic moonshine roots,” is rich, raw, and rewarding. The program is a part of the center’s Carnegie Hall Neighborhood Concert program. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2BtHo21. The center is located at 135th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.

Income Tax Prep

The Harlem Library and AARP Tax-Aide are offering free income tax preparation starting Sat., Feb. 3rd through Sat., Feb. 24th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. IRS-certified AARP volunteers will prepare both federal and state returns for people of all ages within the limits of their skill and training. Virtually all tax returns will be prepared using computers and will be filed online (E-file). Taxpayers will be taken on a first come, first served basis. For a list of specific dates and required documents, please visit http://on.nypl.org/2DFovPR. The library is located at 9 West 124th Street.

For more information, please call 212.348.5620 or visit www.nypl.org.