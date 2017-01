Community News – 01.25.17

Evolving Community

The Inwood Library is hosting Community Visioning Workshops between Wed., Jan. 25th through Tues., Jan 31. The workshops are intended to discuss the possibility of developing the library site into affordable housing and a remodeled library and will offer residents the opportunity to add their input on potential changes. For meeting times, please visit http://on.nypl.org/2il3CtO. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.

Machines at the Museum

Meet the machines that helped New York move forward at the Museum of the City of New York on Sun., Jan. 29th at 2:00 p.m. The exhibit ranges from vintage apple corers to ticker tape machines that were used throughout the city’s history. Following the exhibit, guests will be able to create machines of their own using wheels, springs, wire, dials, and other parts. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 917.492.3395 or visit www.mcny.org.

Teachers Learn-In

Educators are invited to El Museo Del Barrio to create and converse on Wed., Feb. 8th from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Teachers are welcome to discuss teaching methods in the classroom with their peers as well as create artwork to take with them. Guests will also be guided through the museum’s exhibits while enjoying light refreshments provided by the museum. Educators can RSVP at http://bit.ly/2ird5TC. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.

Prenatal Yoga

Relax and stretch your baby bump with Bread and Yoga on Wed., Feb. 2nd from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Learn from experienced yoga instructors about how to help your body adjust to the changes as you move through your pregnancy. Keep your body flexible and relaxed to for an easier labor and postpartum recovery. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2ihM5HH. Bread and Yoga is located at 5000 Broadway Suite A.

For more information, please call 212.569.4112 or visit www.breadandyoga.com.

The Fate of Highbridge

Learn about the progress being made at Highbridge Park on Tues., Jan. 31st from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. NYC Parks invites all residents to learn more about and discuss the emerging ideas about the park’s future. Community members unable to attend can still weigh in by visiting http://on.nyc.gov/2jLpOlS. Highbridge Park is located at 2301 Amsterdam Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.