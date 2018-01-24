Community News – 01.24.18

Eagle Watch

Sick of being cooped up indoors? Set out with NYC Urban Park Rangers on Sat., Feb. 3rd from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. In the winter, many raptors—birds of prey—tend to fly further south to New York City in search of food, making it a great time to spot bald eagles. Attendees are encouraged to bring binoculars and a field guide, or borrow some from one of the rangers. The group will meet at Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street.

For more information, please call 212.304.2277 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Thurber Theater in Transit

Experience the Michael Thurber in Transit: Thurber Theater at Marcus Garvey Park on Fri., Jan. 26th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The concert features the composer and bassist’s far-reaching and genre-bounding artistic community performing highlights from both his own independent material and work composed for various Mobile Unit productions. The show features a broad array of genres and performers from diverse musical backgrounds. Registration is highly encouraged by emailing artsculturefun@parks.nyc.gov. The show will take place in the Pelham Fritz Recreation Center located at West 122nd Street and Mount Morris Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

March On!

The Apollo will host Blackberry Productions’ March On! on Thurs., Feb 15th at 11:30 a.m. The production follows the journey of four attendees from their arrival at the nation’s capital to the moment when Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic speech at the March on Washington in 1963 and is based on oral history interviews with March on Washington attendees. The performance is most appropriate for children in grades 5 – 12. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.

Shonen-Ai

Explore the worlds of gender and comics with artist Ivan Vélez at the Bloomingdale Library on Mon., Feb. 5th at 4:00 p.m. The workshop will explore the seeming differences between comics for boys and comics for girls. The group will focus on basic stories, character designs and basic business planning for marketing and media. The workshop is intended for youths aged 13 – 18 years. The library is located at 150 West 100th Street.

For more information, please call 212.222.8030 or visit www.nypl.org.

Thinking in the Heights

Introduce young ones to the world of philosophy at Word-Up Community Bookshop on Thurs., Feb. 1st from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Thinking High in the Heights brings together Spanish-speaking 11-14 year olds to raise and discuss the questions that matter most to them. Instructors will approach discussions from a philosophical standpoint that encourages both creativity and rigor. Participants will reflect on questions that they propose. The bookshop is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue at 165th Street.

For more information, please call 347.688.4456 or visit www.wordupbooks.wordpress.com.