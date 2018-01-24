Sick of being cooped up indoors? Set out with NYC Urban Park Rangers on Sat., Feb. 3rd from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. In the winter, many raptors—birds of prey—tend to fly further south to New York City in search of food, making it a great time to spot bald eagles. Attendees are encouraged to bring binoculars and a field guide, or borrow some from one of the rangers. The group will meet at Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street. For more information, please call 212.304.2277 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Experience the Michael Thurber in Transit: Thurber Theater at Marcus Garvey Park on Fri., Jan. 26th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The concert features the composer and bassist’s far-reaching and genre-bounding artistic community performing highlights from both his own independent material and work composed for various Mobile Unit productions. The bookshop is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue at 165th Street. For more information, please call 347.688.4456 or visit www.wordupbooks.wordpress.com. ¿Hartos de estar encerrado al interior? Participe con los Urban Park Rangers de NYC el sábado 3 de febrero de 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. En el invierno, muchas aves rapaces, tienden a volar más al sur hasta la Ciudad de Nueva York en busca de comida, por lo que es un buen momento para ver águilas calvas. Se anima a los asistentes a traer binoculares y una guía de campo, o pedir unos prestados a algunos de los guardabosques. El grupo se reunirá en la avenida Payson y la calle Dyckman. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.304.2277 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. Experimente Michael Thurber in Transit: Teatro Thurber en Marcus Garvey Park el viernes 26 de enero de 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. El concierto cuenta con el compositor y bajista de la comunidad artística de gran alcance y género que destaca su propio material independiente y obra compuesta para varias producciones de unidades móviles. El espectáculo presenta una amplia gama de géneros e intérpretes de diversos orígenes musicales. Se recomienda ampliamente inscribirse, enviando un correo electrónico a artsculturefun@parks.nyc.gov. El espectáculo tendrá lugar en el Centro de Recreación Pelham Fritz ubicado en la calle 122 Oeste y la avenida Mount Morris. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.860.1380 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. El Apollo será el anfitrión de March On!, de Producciones Blackberry, el jueves 15 de febrero a las 11:30 a.m. La producción sigue el viaje de cuatro asistentes desde su llegada a la capital de la nación hasta el momento en que Martin Luther King, Jr. pronunció su discurso histórico en la marcha en Washington en 1963 y está basado en entrevistas de historia oral con asistentes a la marcha en Washington. El espectáculo es el más apropiado para niños de los grados 5 al 12. El Apollo se encuentra en el No. 253 de la calle 125 oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.531.5300 o visite www.apollotheater.org. Explore los mundos de género y cómics con el artista Iván Vélez en la Biblioteca Bloomingdale’s el lunes 5 de febrero a las 4:00 p.m. El taller explorará las aparentes diferencias entre los cómics para niños y niñas. El grupo se centrará en historias básicas, diseños de personajes y planificación comercial básica para marketing y medios. El taller está dirigido a jóvenes de 13 a 18 años. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 150 de la calle 100 oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.222.8030 o visite www.nypl.org. Presente a los más jóvenes al mundo de la filosofía en la Librería Comunitaria Word-Up el jueves 1º de febrero de 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Thinking High in the Heights reúne a jóvenes hispanoparlantes de entre 11 y 14 años para plantear y debatir sobre las preguntas que más les interesan. Los instructores abordarán las discusiones desde un punto de vista filosófico que aliente la creatividad y el rigor. Los participantes reflexionarán sobre las preguntas propuestas. La librería está ubicada en el No. 2113 de la avenida Ámsterdam, en la calle 165. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 347.688.4456 o visite www.wordupbooks.wordpress.com.
Community News – 01.24.18
Eagle Watch
Thurber Theater in Transit
March On!
Shonen-Ai
Thinking in the Heights
Noticias Comunitarias – 01.24.18
Observación de águilas
Teatro Thurber in Transit
March On!
Shonen-Ai
Pensar en the Heights
¿Hartos de estar encerrado al interior? Participe con los Urban Park Rangers de NYC el sábado 3 de febrero de 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. En el invierno, muchas aves rapaces, tienden a volar más al sur hasta la Ciudad de Nueva York en busca de comida, por lo que es un buen momento para ver águilas calvas. Se anima a los asistentes a traer binoculares y una guía de campo, o pedir unos prestados a algunos de los guardabosques. El grupo se reunirá en la avenida Payson y la calle Dyckman.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.304.2277 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Experimente Michael Thurber in Transit: Teatro Thurber en Marcus Garvey Park el viernes 26 de enero de 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. El concierto cuenta con el compositor y bajista de la comunidad artística de gran alcance y género que destaca su propio material independiente y obra compuesta para varias producciones de unidades móviles. El espectáculo presenta una amplia gama de géneros e intérpretes de diversos orígenes musicales. Se recomienda ampliamente inscribirse, enviando un correo electrónico a artsculturefun@parks.nyc.gov. El espectáculo tendrá lugar en el Centro de Recreación Pelham Fritz ubicado en la calle 122 Oeste y la avenida Mount Morris.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.860.1380 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
El Apollo será el anfitrión de March On!, de Producciones Blackberry, el jueves 15 de febrero a las 11:30 a.m. La producción sigue el viaje de cuatro asistentes desde su llegada a la capital de la nación hasta el momento en que Martin Luther King, Jr. pronunció su discurso histórico en la marcha en Washington en 1963 y está basado en entrevistas de historia oral con asistentes a la marcha en Washington. El espectáculo es el más apropiado para niños de los grados 5 al 12. El Apollo se encuentra en el No. 253 de la calle 125 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.531.5300 o visite www.apollotheater.org.
Explore los mundos de género y cómics con el artista Iván Vélez en la Biblioteca Bloomingdale’s el lunes 5 de febrero a las 4:00 p.m. El taller explorará las aparentes diferencias entre los cómics para niños y niñas. El grupo se centrará en historias básicas, diseños de personajes y planificación comercial básica para marketing y medios. El taller está dirigido a jóvenes de 13 a 18 años. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 150 de la calle 100 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.222.8030 o visite www.nypl.org.
Presente a los más jóvenes al mundo de la filosofía en la Librería Comunitaria Word-Up el jueves 1º de febrero de 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Thinking High in the Heights reúne a jóvenes hispanoparlantes de entre 11 y 14 años para plantear y debatir sobre las preguntas que más les interesan. Los instructores abordarán las discusiones desde un punto de vista filosófico que aliente la creatividad y el rigor. Los participantes reflexionarán sobre las preguntas propuestas. La librería está ubicada en el No. 2113 de la avenida Ámsterdam, en la calle 165.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 347.688.4456 o visite www.wordupbooks.wordpress.com.