Community News – 01.18.17

Illustration Basics

Get closer to nature with your fellow Inwoodites on Sat., Jan. 21st from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. The workshop will offer guests the opportunity to illustrate the landscapes, woodlands and wildlife of Inwood Hill Park. The event will take place indoors and basic materials will be provided. Registration is required at http://on.nyc.gov/2fkB1ar. The location will be announced to pre-registered participants.

For more information, please call 212.628.2345 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Hamilton at the Mansion

Hamilton’s America is coming to the oldest house in Manhattan on Sat., Feb. 4th from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Experience the PBS documentary (portions of which were filmed at the mansion) which captured the creative process behind the Broadway hit Hamilton. Following the screening, guests will have an opportunity to meet with the documentary’s director Alex Horwitz. For reservations, please contact publicprograms@morrisjumel.org. Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.

The First Lady

Discuss the imprint of First Lady Michelle Obama at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Thurs., Jan 19th at 6:30 p.m. Award-winning journalist Caroline Clarke will moderate the discussion about the cultural meaning of Michelle Obama in The Meaning of Michelle: 16 writers on the Iconic First Lady and How Her Journey Inspires Our Own. Damon Young, Editor in Chief of VerySmartBrothas.com and Rebecca Carroll, ‎Producer of Special Projects on Race at WNYC will discuss their essays on the upcoming presidential inauguration. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2jJIKBx, and seating is first come first served. The center is located at 515 Malcom X Boulevard.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.

Photographic History

Drop by the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum for an afternoon of photographic storytelling on Sun., Jan 22nd form 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Reverend Malika Lee Whitney and The Significant Elders, in collaboration with the Digital Diaspora Family Reunion, will lead the workshop where guests will present photographs and documents of personal value and share the accompanying stories. The goal is to highlight the importance of one’s own personal, family and community life documents as historical artifacts in the making. The museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.

New Year’s Celebration

Celebrate the Chinese New Year at Manhattan Neighborhood Network’s Firehouse on Sat., Jan 28th from 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Three Chinese-American artists will present their works illustrating stories that are passed down from generation to generation, making the experience an entertaining and educational one. The Firehouse is located at 175 East 104th Street.

For more information, please call 212.757.2670 or visit www.mnn.org.