Community News – 01.18.17
Illustration Basics
Get closer to nature with your fellow Inwoodites on Sat., Jan. 21st from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. The workshop will offer guests the opportunity to illustrate the landscapes, woodlands and wildlife of Inwood Hill Park. The event will take place indoors and basic materials will be provided. Registration is required at http://on.nyc.gov/2fkB1ar. The location will be announced to pre-registered participants.
For more information, please call 212.628.2345 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Hamilton at the Mansion
Hamilton’s America is coming to the oldest house in Manhattan on Sat., Feb. 4th from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Experience the PBS documentary (portions of which were filmed at the mansion) which captured the creative process behind the Broadway hit Hamilton. Following the screening, guests will have an opportunity to meet with the documentary’s director Alex Horwitz. For reservations, please contact publicprograms@morrisjumel.org. Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.
For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.
The First Lady
Discuss the imprint of First Lady Michelle Obama at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Thurs., Jan 19th at 6:30 p.m. Award-winning journalist Caroline Clarke will moderate the discussion about the cultural meaning of Michelle Obama in The Meaning of Michelle: 16 writers on the Iconic First Lady and How Her Journey Inspires Our Own. Damon Young, Editor in Chief of VerySmartBrothas.com and Rebecca Carroll, Producer of Special Projects on Race at WNYC will discuss their essays on the upcoming presidential inauguration. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2jJIKBx, and seating is first come first served. The center is located at 515 Malcom X Boulevard.
For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.
Photographic History
Drop by the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum for an afternoon of photographic storytelling on Sun., Jan 22nd form 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Reverend Malika Lee Whitney and The Significant Elders, in collaboration with the Digital Diaspora Family Reunion, will lead the workshop where guests will present photographs and documents of personal value and share the accompanying stories. The goal is to highlight the importance of one’s own personal, family and community life documents as historical artifacts in the making. The museum is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.
New Year’s Celebration
Celebrate the Chinese New Year at Manhattan Neighborhood Network’s Firehouse on Sat., Jan 28th from 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Three Chinese-American artists will present their works illustrating stories that are passed down from generation to generation, making the experience an entertaining and educational one. The Firehouse is located at 175 East 104th Street.
For more information, please call 212.757.2670 or visit www.mnn.org.
Noticias Comunitarias – 01.18.17
Conceptos básicos de ilustración
Acérquese a la naturaleza con sus compañeros de Inwood el sábado 21 de enero de 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. El taller ofrecerá a los invitados la oportunidad de ilustrar los paisajes, bosques y vida silvestre de Inwood Hill Park. El evento se llevará a cabo en interiores y se proporcionarán materiales básicos. Se requiere inscripción, puede realizarla en http://on.nyc.gov/2fkB1ar. La ubicación será anunciada a los participantes inscritos.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.628.2345 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Hamilton en la Mansión
Hamilton’s America llega a la casa más antigua de Manhattan el sábado 4 de febrero de 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Experimente el documental de PBS (partes del cual fueron filmadas en la mansión), que capturó el proceso creativo detrás del éxito de Broadway Hamilton. Después de la proyección, los invitados tendrán la oportunidad de reunirse con el director del documental, Alex Horwitz. Para reservar, por favor envíe un correo electrónico a publicprograms@morrisjumel.org. El Museo Mansión Morris-Jumel se encuentra en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.
La primera dama
Discuta la huella de la primera dama Michelle Obama en el Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra el jueves, 19 de enero a las 6:30 p.m. La premiada periodista Caroline Clarke será la moderadora de la discusión sobre el significado cultural de Michelle Obama en The Meaning of Michelle: 16 writers on the Iconic First Lady and How Her Journey Inspires Our Own. Damon Young, director de VerySmartBrothas.com, y Rebecca Carroll, productora de proyectos especiales en Race at WNYC Discutirán sus ensayos sobre la próxima inauguración presidencial. Se requiere inscripción, puede hacerla en http://bit.ly/2jJIKBx, y la acomodación será en orden de llegada. El centro se encuentra en el No. 515 del Bulevar Malcom X.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.
Historia fotográfica
Pase por el Museo Infantil Sugar Hill para una tarde de narración fotográfica el domingo 22 de enero de 3:30 p.m. a 4:30 p.m. La reverenda Malika Lee Whitney y The Significant Elders, en colaboración con la Reunión Familiar de la Diáspora Digital, dirigirán el taller donde los invitados presentarán fotografías y documentos de valor personal y compartirán las historias que los acompañan. El objetivo es destacar la importancia de los documentos personales, familiares y comunitarios como artefactos históricos en proceso. El museo está ubicado en el No. 898 de la Avenida Saint Nicholas.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.
Celebración de Año Nuevo
Celebre el Año Nuevo Chino en la Estación de Bomberos de la Red de Vecindarios de Manhattan el sábado 28 de enero de 2:00 p.m. a 5:30 p.m. Tres artistas chino americanos presentarán sus obras, ilustrando historias que se transmiten de generación en generación, haciendo de la experiencia una entretenida y educativa. La Estación de Bomberos se encuentra en el No. 175 de la Calle 104 Este.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.757.2670 or visit www.mnn.org.