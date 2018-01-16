Witness the legacy of Shirley Chisholm at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Wed., Jan. 24th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The museum will be screening the Peabody Award-winning documentary, Chisholm ’72: Unbought & Unbossed, which speaks to the leadership of a woman claiming her place in American politics. Following the film, director Shola Lynch will discuss Chisholm’s lasting legacy with political strategist Donna Brazile and Brooklyn Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, the current representative of Chisholm’s former Ninth Congressional District. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2D0KOMp. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street. For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org. Community News – 01.17.18
Screening and Conversation
Afro-Latino First Friday
Hitting the Books
Winter Walk
Indoor Movie Night
Noticias Comunitarias – 01.17.18
Proyección y conversación
Primer viernes afro-latino
Dándole a los libros
Caminata invernal
Noche de película
Witness the legacy of Shirley Chisholm at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Wed., Jan. 24th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The museum will be screening the Peabody Award-winning documentary, Chisholm ’72: Unbought & Unbossed, which speaks to the leadership of a woman claiming her place in American politics. Following the film, director Shola Lynch will discuss Chisholm’s lasting legacy with political strategist Donna Brazile and Brooklyn Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, the current representative of Chisholm’s former Ninth Congressional District. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2D0KOMp. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.
For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.
Take part in the Afro-Latino First Friday celebration at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Fri., Feb. 2nd from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Enjoy signature drinks and groove the night away with a mix of heart-thumping beats and live performances in honor of Arturo Schomburg’s Afro-Latino heritage and his commitment to collecting materials that celebrate the African Diaspora experience. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2BVBjgZ. The center is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard and 135th Street.
For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.
Start a new chapter in your life with the Fort Washington Library book discussion group on Sat., Feb. 10th at 11:00 a.m. Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult, tackles race, privilege, prejudice, justice, and compassion—and doesn’t offer easy answers. The story follows Ruth Jefferson, an African American labor and delivery nurse at a Connecticut hospital with more than twenty years’ experience who is charged with a crime after hesitating before performing CPR on a newborn whose white supremacist parents did not want Ruth to touch their child. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.
For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.
Explore the clutter-free woods at Highbridge Park with expert naturalist Mike Feller on Sat., Feb. 10th from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. The winter woods are free of the clutter of spring and summer’s exuberant foliage, which reveals hidden features and dimensions of landscape and ecology. Bundle up, bring a hot beverage and explore signs of invasive species and its effects on the park’s landscape and wildlife’s winter adaptations. Registration is required by emailing rsvp@forttryonparktrust.org. The group will meet at West 158th Street and Edgecombe Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Grab your Cara Mia and join the oldest house in Manhattan for an unusual family movie screening on Fri., Feb. 16th from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum will be screening Addams Family Values, where Gomez Addams and his wife, Morticia, are celebrating the arrival of a baby boy, but siblings Wednesday and Pugsley are none too happy about the new addition and try their best to eliminate the infant. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.
For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.
Sea testigo del legado de Shirley Chisholm en el Museo de la ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) el miércoles 24 de enero de 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. El museo proyectará el documental ganador del premio Peabody, Chisholm ’72: Unbought & Unbossed, que habla del liderazgo de una mujer que reclama su lugar en la política estadounidense. Después de la película, la directora Shola Lynch hablará sobre el legado duradero de Chisholm con la estratega política Donna Brazile y la congresista de Brooklyn Yvette Clarke, la actual representante del ex distrito del congreso de Chisholm. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2D0KOMp. El museo se encuentra en el No. 1220 de la quinta avenida en la calle 103.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org.
Participe en el primer viernes de celebración afro-latina en el Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra el viernes 2 de febrero de 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Disfrute de bebidas exclusivas y de la noche con una mezcla de ritmos emocionantes y actuaciones en vivo en honor a la herencia afro-latina de Arturo Schomburg y su compromiso de recopilar materiales que celebran la experiencia de la diáspora africana. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2BVBjgZ. El centro se encuentra en el No. 515 del Bulevar Malcolm X y la calle 135.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.275.6975 o visite www.nypl.org.
Comience un nuevo capítulo en su vida con el grupo de debate de libros de la Biblioteca Fort Washington el sábado 10 de febrero a las 11:00 a.m. Small Great Things de Jodi Picoult, aborda la raza, el privilegio, los prejuicios, la justicia y la compasión, y no ofrece respuestas fáciles. La historia sigue a Ruth Jefferson, una enfermera afroamericana de partos en un hospital de Connecticut con más de veinte años de experiencia acusada de un crimen después de vacilar antes de realizar RCP en un recién nacido cuyos padres supremacistas blancos no querían que Ruth tocara a su hijo. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 535 de la calle 179 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.927.3533 o visite www.nypl.org.
Explore el bosque sin desorden en Highbridge Park con el experto naturalista Mike Feller el sábado 10 de febrero de 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Los bosques de invierno están libres del desorden de la primavera y el follaje exuberante del verano, que revela características ocultas y dimensiona el paisaje y la ecología. Abríguese, traiga una bebida caliente y explore las señales de las especies invasoras y sus efectos sobre el paisaje del parque y las adaptaciones invernales de la vida silvestre. Es necesario inscribirse enviando un correo electrónico a rsvp@forttryonparktrust.org. El grupo se reunirá en la calle 158 oeste y la avenida Edgecombe.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Tome su Cara Mia y únase a la casa más antigua de Manhattan para una proyección inusual de películas familiares el viernes 16 de febrero de 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. El Museo Mansión Morris-Jumel proyectará Addams Family Values, en la que Gómez Addams y su esposa, Morticia, están celebrando la llegada de un bebé, pero los hermanos Wednesday y Pugsley no están muy contentos con la nueva adición y hacen todo lo posible para eliminar al bebé. El museo se encuentra en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite www.morrisjumel.org.