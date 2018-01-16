Community News – 01.17.18

Screening and Conversation

Witness the legacy of Shirley Chisholm at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Wed., Jan. 24th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The museum will be screening the Peabody Award-winning documentary, Chisholm ’72: Unbought & Unbossed, which speaks to the leadership of a woman claiming her place in American politics. Following the film, director Shola Lynch will discuss Chisholm’s lasting legacy with political strategist Donna Brazile and Brooklyn Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, the current representative of Chisholm’s former Ninth Congressional District. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2D0KOMp. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Afro-Latino First Friday

Take part in the Afro-Latino First Friday celebration at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Fri., Feb. 2nd from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Enjoy signature drinks and groove the night away with a mix of heart-thumping beats and live performances in honor of Arturo Schomburg’s Afro-Latino heritage and his commitment to collecting materials that celebrate the African Diaspora experience. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2BVBjgZ. The center is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard and 135th Street.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.

Hitting the Books

Start a new chapter in your life with the Fort Washington Library book discussion group on Sat., Feb. 10th at 11:00 a.m. Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult, tackles race, privilege, prejudice, justice, and compassion—and doesn’t offer easy answers. The story follows Ruth Jefferson, an African American labor and delivery nurse at a Connecticut hospital with more than twenty years’ experience who is charged with a crime after hesitating before performing CPR on a newborn whose white supremacist parents did not want Ruth to touch their child. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.

For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.

Winter Walk

Explore the clutter-free woods at Highbridge Park with expert naturalist Mike Feller on Sat., Feb. 10th from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. The winter woods are free of the clutter of spring and summer’s exuberant foliage, which reveals hidden features and dimensions of landscape and ecology. Bundle up, bring a hot beverage and explore signs of invasive species and its effects on the park’s landscape and wildlife’s winter adaptations. Registration is required by emailing rsvp@forttryonparktrust.org. The group will meet at West 158th Street and Edgecombe Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Indoor Movie Night

Grab your Cara Mia and join the oldest house in Manhattan for an unusual family movie screening on Fri., Feb. 16th from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum will be screening Addams Family Values, where Gomez Addams and his wife, Morticia, are celebrating the arrival of a baby boy, but siblings Wednesday and Pugsley are none too happy about the new addition and try their best to eliminate the infant. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.