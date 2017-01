Community News – 01.11.17

Tryon Layers

Observe history that has been set in stone on Sat., Jan 21st from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Meet and learn from Sid Horenstein, geologist and Educator Emeritus at the American Museum of Natural History, for a PowerPoint presentation about Northern Manhattan Park’s exposed bedrock. Examine cliff edges and road cuts for geologic information showing continental collisions, breakup of continents, earthquakes, volcanism, erosion and much more. Guests can RSVP at RSVP@forttryonparktrust.org. The Payson Center is located at Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.forttryonparktrust.org.

Young Readers

Get them reading early at the Inwood Library on Wed., Jan. 18th at 11:00 a.m. The New York Public Library is partnering up with Literacy Inc., which seeks to empower youths by providing greater exposure to literature and reading. Parents are encouraged to bring their young ones for musical fun, a read-aloud, parent discussion and a free book giveaway. Space is limited: first come, first served. The event is intended for youths aged 18 months – 5 years. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.

Dream, Paint, Create

Youths are invited to explore their creative side at the Fort Washington Library on Sat., Jan. 14thfrom 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. The branch will provide children with a space and supplies to make their own works of art to take home with them. The artwork may also be presented in the exhibit in the children’s room. This program is intended for youths aged 3 to 12 years. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.

For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.

Gender and Fashion

Discuss the changing landscape of fashion and gender at the Museum of the City of New York on Thurs., Jan. 12th at 6:30 p.m. The discussion will be moderated by fashion and culture blogger Anita Dolce Vita and will focus on how the lines that once separated traditional feminine and masculine clothing has blurred. Leading queer fashion writers and designers will discuss the new possibilities for self-expression. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Coffee with Levine

City Councilmember Mark D. Levine will host his first “Coffee with Levine,” a monthly meeting with community residents. This first event will take place at Carrot Top Pastries on Sun., Jan. 29th from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. All members of the community are welcome to chat with the Councilmember and enjoy fresh coffee and treats. Carrot Top Pastries is located at 3931 Broadway (near 165th Street).

For more information, please call 212.928.6814 or visit www.marklevine.nyc.