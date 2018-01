Community News – 01.10.18

Children’s Art

Families and their young ones are invited to explore creative impulses at the Payson Center on Sat., Jan. 13th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Artist and educator Rachel Sydlowski will guide participants in identifying those species of plants and birds native to Fort Tryon Park through the construction of colorful, layered collages. Young artists will utilize a variety of collaging methods, and learn compositional techniques and how to use templates. Each artist will generate a unique work through careful selection and exploration of patterned and colored papers. Registration is required by emailing rsvp@forttryonparktrust.org. The center is located at Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Street Skills

Learn how to be a Citi Bike expert at the Bike New York HQ on Thurs., Jan. 18th from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. The workshop consists of a presentation and discussion that covers the rules of the road, how to avoid common road hazards, basic traffic principles, where to ride on the road, how to safely change lanes, and how to utilize bike infrastructure. The main focus will be on how to navigate the Citi Bike system and get the most out of the blue bikes. Every participant will receive a free 24-hour Citi Bike pass. To register, visithttp://bit.ly/2zxUKtr. Bike New York is located at 475 Riverside Drive, Suite 1300.

For more information, please call 212.870.2080 or visit www.bike.nyc.

Movement Speaks

Stay warm through the winter and spring with dance workshops at the George Bruce Library beginning Fri., Jan. 19th from 10:30 p.m. – 12:00 p.m. Seniors in Harlem are invited to a series of dance fitness classes led by Naomi Goldberg Haas for older adults of all ages and abilities. The program will repeat every Friday through Fri., June 22nd at the same time. Attendance at all sessions is recommended but not required. The library is located at 518 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.662.9727 or visit www.nypl.org.

Baby Laptime

Get some quality bonding time with your bundle of joy at the Bloomingdale Library on Wed., Jan. 10th at 1:30 p.m. Babies from birth to 12 months old (pre-walkers) and their caregivers are welcome to enjoy great books, lively songs and rhymes, and meet other families in the neighborhood. Tickets required for this event are first-come, first-served and will be distributed one hour prior to the program’s start at 12:30 p.m. The library is located at 150 West 100th Street.

For more information, please call 212.222.8030 or visit www.nypl.org.

Respect for Redding

Join the Apollo Theater in its celebration of Otis Redding on Thurs., Jan. 25th at 8:00 p.m. The benefit show will be hosted by Whoopi Goldberg and feature performances by the Dap-Kings plus special guests Otis Redding III & Dexter Redding, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Jussie Smollett, and many more. The event will feature a pre-show cocktail reception fundraiser for the Otis Redding Foundation. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2lgXKoy. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.