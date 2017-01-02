Community News – 01.04.17

Forest Restoration

Clean up forest clutter on Sat., Jan. 14th from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Help protect Inwood Hill Park’s forest with the Stewardship Team and fellow volunteers. Attendees will be trained in the best tree care practices, learn how to identify invasive vegetation and how to dispose of them properly. Volunteers are asked to wear boots, long pants and clothing that can get dirty. The group will meet at Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street.

For more information, please call 718.392.5232 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Portfolio Review

El Museo del Barrio invites artists of Puerto Rican, Latin, Latin American, or Caribbean descent for a twenty minute portfolio review on Wed., Jan. 25th from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. “Over The Table” is a part of the museum’s Office Hours project which offers artists in different stages of their development the opportunity to engage in an intimate discussion about their finished and ongoing work. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.

Painting at the Mansion

Experience new interpretations of Morris-Jumel Mansion’s Octagon Hall and George Washington’s war room on Sat., Jan. 21st from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Guests will learn the details of the decorative and faux paintings created by Mike McMath at the mansion. Participants can try their own hand at some basic techniques and take home their efforts. Reservations are strongly recommended at ‎publicprograms@morrisjumel.org. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.‎

Nights at Sugar Hill

Drop by the Sugar Hill Children’ Museum on Thurs., Jan. 19th from 6: 00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. for a discussion about film. Award winning cinematographer Bradford Young and renowned photojournalist Chester Higgins Jr. will swap stories and explore ideas about film, photography and culture. “Nights at Sugar Hill” is an on-going series held every third Thursday evening of the month featuring artist talks, performances and conversations. To register, please visit http://bit.ly/2hCHLT0. The museum is located at 898 St Nicholas Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.

Apollo Comedy Club

Laugh it up at the Apollo Theater’s Comedy Club on Thurs., Jan. 12th at 10:00 p.m. Looking to its roots, the Apollo is expanding its programming offerings by bringing back its iconic Comedy Club. The night hosted by Howie Bell, with music by DJ Qool Marv will offer stand-up from comedians Larry Lancaster, Leighann Lord and Suga Sean. To purchase tickets, please visit http://bit.ly/2hxp4vc. The theater is located at 253 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.