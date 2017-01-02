Clean up forest clutter on Sat., Jan. 14th from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Help protect Inwood Hill Park’s forest with the Stewardship Team and fellow volunteers. Attendees will be trained in the best tree care practices, learn how to identify invasive vegetation and how to dispose of them properly. Volunteers are asked to wear boots, long pants and clothing that can get dirty. The group will meet at Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street. For more information, please call 718.392.5232 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. El Museo del Barrio invites artists of Puerto Rican, Latin, Latin American, or Caribbean descent for a twenty minute portfolio review on Wed., Jan. 25th from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. “Over The Table” is a part of the museum’s Office Hours project which offers artists in different stages of their development the opportunity to engage in an intimate discussion about their finished and ongoing work. The museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue. For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org. Experience new interpretations of Morris-Jumel Mansion’s Octagon Hall and George Washington’s war room on Sat., Jan. 21st from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Guests will learn the details of the decorative and faux paintings created by Mike McMath at the mansion. Participants can try their own hand at some basic techniques and take home their efforts. Reservations are strongly recommended at publicprograms@morrisjumel.org. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace. For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org. Drop by the Sugar Hill Children’ Museum on Thurs., Jan. 19th from 6: 00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. for a discussion about film. Award winning cinematographer Bradford Young and renowned photojournalist Chester Higgins Jr. will swap stories and explore ideas about film, photography and culture. “Nights at Sugar Hill” is an on-going series held every third Thursday evening of the month featuring artist talks, performances and conversations. To register, please visit http://bit.ly/2hCHLT0. The museum is located at 898 St Nicholas Avenue. For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org. Laugh it up at the Apollo Theater’s Comedy Club on Thurs., Jan. 12th at 10:00 p.m. Looking to its roots, the Apollo is expanding its programming offerings by bringing back its iconic Comedy Club. The night hosted by Howie Bell, with music by DJ Qool Marv will offer stand-up from comedians Larry Lancaster, Leighann Lord and Suga Sean. To purchase tickets, please visit http://bit.ly/2hxp4vc. The theater is located at 253 West 125th Street. For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org. Limpie el desorden de los bosques el sábado 14 de enero de 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Ayude a proteger el bosque de Inwood Hill Park con el equipo de administración y otros voluntarios. Los asistentes serán capacitados en las mejores prácticas de cuidado de los árboles, aprenderán cómo identificar la vegetación invasiva y cómo deshacerse de ella adecuadamente. A los voluntarios se les pide usar botas, pantalones largos y ropa que pueda ensuciarse. El grupo se reunirá en la avenida Payson y la Calle Dyckman. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 718.392.5232 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. El Museo del Barrio invita a artistas de ascendencia puertorriqueña, latina, latinoamericana o caribeña para una reseña de su obra de veinte minutos el miércoles 25 de enero de 3:00 p.m. a 5:00 p.m. “Over The Table” es parte del proyecto Office Hours, que ofrece a los artistas en diferentes etapas de su desarrollo la oportunidad de entablar una discusión íntima sobre su obra terminada y en curso. El museo está ubicado en el No. 1230 de la Quinta Avenida. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.831.7272 o visite www.elmuseo.org. Experimente las nuevas interpretaciones de los salones Octagon y de la guerra de George Washington en la Mansión Morris-Jumel el sábado 21 de enero de 1:00 p.m. a 3:00 p.m. Los invitados aprenderán los detalles de la pintura decorativa y de imitación creada por Mike McMath en la Mansión. Los participantes pueden probar su propia mano en algunas técnicas básicas y llevar a casa sus esfuerzos. Se recomienda encarecidamente reservar su lugar en publicprograms@morrisjumel.org. El museo se encuentra en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite www.morrisjumel.org. Pase por el Museo Infantil Sugar Hill el jueves 19 de enero de 6:00 p.m. a 8:00 p.m. para una discusión sobre el cine. El premiado cinematógrafo Bradford Young y el renombrado fotoperiodista Chester Higgins Jr. intercambiarán historias y explorarán ideas sobre cine, fotografía y cultura. “Noches en Sugar Hill” es una serie en curso que se celebra cada tercer jueves del mes por la noche con charlas de artistas, actuaciones y conversaciones. Para inscribirse, por favor visite http://bit.ly/2hCHLT0. El museo se encuentra en el No. 898 de la Avenida St. Nicholas. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.335.0004 o visite www.sugarhillmuseum.org. Ría a carcajadas en el Club de Comedia del Teatro Apollo el jueves 12 de enero a las 10:00 p.m. Volviendo a sus raíces, el Apollo está ampliando sus ofertas de programación al traer de vuelta su icónico Club de Comedia. La noche organizada por Howie Bell, con música de DJ Qool Marv, ofrecerá stand-up de los comediantes Larry Lancaster, Leighann Lord y Suga Sean. Para comprar boletos, por favor visite http://bit.ly/2hxp4vc. El teatro se encuentra en el No. 253 de la Calle 25 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.531.5300 o visite www.apollotheater.org.
