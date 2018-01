Community News – 01.03.18

Showtime Saturdays

Escape with literature at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art on Sat., Jan. 6th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. The ongoing program invites young ones of all ages and their parents and/or caregivers to move their bodies, make music and be a part of the story every Saturday with dancer, actor and in-house talent Alexander Elisa. The museum is located at 898 St. Nicholas Avenue at 155th Street.

For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.

Comic Book Fest

Take part in the celebration of the 6th Annual Black Comic Book Festival at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Fri., Jan 12th from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. The festival celebrates the rich tradition of Black comix featuring panel discussions, film screenings, a cosplay show, and exhibit tables with premiere independent Black comic creators from across the United States. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2zyCkIU. The center is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard at 135th Street.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.

Video Editing

Learn the key to good storytelling at the Manhattan Neighborhood Network’s Firehouse starting Wed., Jan. 10th from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Students will learn basic editing techniques to produce engaging, high-quality media. Using professional digital editing software, this course will explore basic video and audio editing, importing and exporting footage, and applying basic transitions, titles and effects. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2BF54la. For a complete schedule of classes, visit ‎http://bit.ly/2pDGW0v. The Firehouse is located at 175 East 104th Street.

For more information, please call 212.757.2670 or visit www.mnn.org.

Nature Photography

Dust off your lens and strap on your boots for a nature photography hike at Highbridge Park on Sat., Jan. 13th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Photographer Michael Palma Mir will guide you as you capture the park’s natural assets, such as rock outcrops, magnificent cliffs, trees, and plants from behind the lens. Learn strategies for dealing with difficult lighting situations, lens and zoom choice for perspective control, and composition, using the park and its many vistas. Registration is required by emailing rsvp@forttryonparktrust.org. The group will meet at 2301 Amsterdam Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Gender and Justice

Tune into the next edition of “Only in New York” at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Wed., Jan. 17th from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Host Sarah Maslin Nir sits down with Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Lucy Lang and Reverend Vivian D. Nixon of the College and Community Fellowship to discuss the fraught relationship between gender and justice in New York City – and beyond. Afterwards, enjoy a reception with beer courtesy of Harlem Blue. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2zyIBEv. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.