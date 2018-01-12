Community members, landlord respond to Coogan’s shutdown

Story by Gregg McQueen

After news broke that Coogan’s, an iconic Washington Heights restaurant and pub for more than 30 years, would shut down in May due to a massive rent hike, concerned community members and elected officials have reacted to help save the beloved establishment.

Coogan’s owners said on January 9 that they needed to close because the eatery’s landlord, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, wants to increase rent by an additional $40,000 per month.

A Change.org petition, which called upon New York-Presbyterian to offer Coogan’s a new lease at an affordable rate, was launched that same evening. It had garnered more than 15,000 signatures by Friday afternoon.

The signatures will be delivered to New York-Presbyterian Chief Executive Officer Steven J. Corwin, as well as Royal Charter Properties, the hospital’s real estate arm.

“I hope the incredible response to this petition shows the connection people feel to Coogan’s and that this fight is far from over,” said local resident Graham Ciraulo, who created the petition.

On Wednesday evening, Community Board 12 hosted a strategy meeting at Coogan’s to brainstorm ways to prevent the restaurant from closing.

Even Coogan’s celebrity backers got involved, with uptown native Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeting, “I love Coogan’s. My stomach hurts from this news.”

Meanwhile, local Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer announced they will sponsor a rally outside of Coogan’s on Sun., Jan. 14 at 12 p.m.

New York-Presbyterian Hospital issued a statement regarding Coogan’s, indicating it was open to further lease negotiations.

“Coogan’s is a very special gathering place for those who live and work in our Washington Heights community,” the statement read. “For the past two years, anticipating the conclusion of Coogan’s current lease in May, we have been engaged in good-faith negotiations with its ownership team. We are willing to continue those negotiations in an effort to reach a fair and reasonable resolution.”

Author and historian Robert Snyder, who praised Coogan’s in his 2014 book Crossing Broadway as “one of the most amiably integrated institutions in the city of New York,” remarked to Manhattan Times that the restaurant’s inclusivity and civic-mindedness were essential in rebuilding Washington Heights after the crack epidemic.

“The neighborhood would not have come out of that era as well as it did if not for Coogan’s,” said Snyder, who pointed out that numerous charity events, political powwows and creation of the Salsa, Shamrock and Blues 5K run, which Coogan’s ran from 1999 until 2013, demonstrated the restaurant’s benefits to the community.

Snyder noted the irony that an institution responsible for public health was also instigating Coogan’s departure.

“Driving Coogan’s out of the neighborhood diminishes the health of Washington Heights,” he said‎.