Community members, landlord respond to Coogan’s shutdown
Miembros de la comunidad y propietario reaccionan al cierre de Coogan’s
Story by Gregg McQueen
After news broke that Coogan’s, an iconic Washington Heights restaurant and pub for more than 30 years, would shut down in May due to a massive rent hike, concerned community members and elected officials have reacted to help save the beloved establishment.
Coogan’s owners said on January 9 that they needed to close because the eatery’s landlord, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, wants to increase rent by an additional $40,000 per month.
A Change.org petition, which called upon New York-Presbyterian to offer Coogan’s a new lease at an affordable rate, was launched that same evening. It had garnered more than 15,000 signatures by Friday afternoon.
The signatures will be delivered to New York-Presbyterian Chief Executive Officer Steven J. Corwin, as well as Royal Charter Properties, the hospital’s real estate arm.
“I hope the incredible response to this petition shows the connection people feel to Coogan’s and that this fight is far from over,” said local resident Graham Ciraulo, who created the petition.
On Wednesday evening, Community Board 12 hosted a strategy meeting at Coogan’s to brainstorm ways to prevent the restaurant from closing.
Even Coogan’s celebrity backers got involved, with uptown native Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeting, “I love Coogan’s. My stomach hurts from this news.”
Meanwhile, local Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer announced they will sponsor a rally outside of Coogan’s on Sun., Jan. 14 at 12 p.m.
New York-Presbyterian Hospital issued a statement regarding Coogan’s, indicating it was open to further lease negotiations.
“Coogan’s is a very special gathering place for those who live and work in our Washington Heights community,” the statement read. “For the past two years, anticipating the conclusion of Coogan’s current lease in May, we have been engaged in good-faith negotiations with its ownership team. We are willing to continue those negotiations in an effort to reach a fair and reasonable resolution.”
Author and historian Robert Snyder, who praised Coogan’s in his 2014 book Crossing Broadway as “one of the most amiably integrated institutions in the city of New York,” remarked to Manhattan Times that the restaurant’s inclusivity and civic-mindedness were essential in rebuilding Washington Heights after the crack epidemic.
“The neighborhood would not have come out of that era as well as it did if not for Coogan’s,” said Snyder, who pointed out that numerous charity events, political powwows and creation of the Salsa, Shamrock and Blues 5K run, which Coogan’s ran from 1999 until 2013, demonstrated the restaurant’s benefits to the community.
Snyder noted the irony that an institution responsible for public health was also instigating Coogan’s departure.
“Driving Coogan’s out of the neighborhood diminishes the health of Washington Heights,” he said.
Historia por Gregg McQueen
Cuando se supo que Coogan’s, un icónico restaurante y pub de Washington Heights de más de 30 años, cerraría en mayo debido a un aumento masivo de alquileres, miembros de la comunidad y funcionarios electos reaccionaron para ayudar a salvar al amado establecimiento.
Los propietarios de Coogan’s dijeron el 9 de enero que tenían que cerrar porque el propietario del restaurante, el Hospital Presbyterian de Nueva York, quiere aumentar la renta del pub en $40,000 dólares adicionales por mes.
Una petición de Change.org, en la que se pide al New York-Presbyterian ofrecer a Coogan’s un nuevo contrato de arrendamiento a un precio asequible, se lanzó esa misma noche, y había reunido más de 12,000 firmas para la tarde del jueves.
Las firmas serán entregadas al director general del Presbyterian de Nueva York, Steven J. Corwin, así como a Royal Charter Properties, la división de bienes raíces del hospital.
“Espero que la increíble respuesta a esta petición muestre la conexión que la gente siente con Coogan’s y que esta lucha esté lejos de terminar”, dijo Graham Cirualo, quien creó la petición.
El miércoles por la tarde, la Junta Comunitaria 12 organizó una reunión estratégica en Coogan’s para intercambiar ideas sobre cómo evitar que el restaurante cierre.
Incluso famosos partidarios de Coogan’s se involucraron, con el nativo del norte del condado Lin-Manuel Miranda tuiteando, “Amo Coogan’s. Me duele el estómago por esta noticia”.
Mientras tanto, el congresista local Adriano Espaillat y la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, anunciaron que respaldarán una concentración afuera de Coogan’s el domingo 14 de enero a las 12 p.m.
El Hospital New York-Presbyterian emitió un comunicado con respecto a Coogan’s, indicando que está abierto a futuras negociaciones de arrendamiento.
“Coogan’s es un lugar de reunión muy especial para quienes viven y trabajan en nuestra comunidad de Washington Heights”, se lee en el comunicado. “Durante los últimos dos años, anticipándonos a la terminación del actual contrato de arrendamiento de Coogan’s en mayo, hemos participado en negociaciones de buena fe con su equipo de propiedades. Estamos dispuestos a continuar con esas negociaciones en un esfuerzo por alcanzar una resolución justa y razonable”.
El autor e historiador Robert Snyder, quien elogió a Coogan’s en su libro de 2014 Crossing Broadway como “una de las instituciones más amigablemente integradas en Ciudad de Nueva York”, comentó al Manhattan Times que la inclusión y la mentalidad cívica del restaurante fueron esenciales en la reconstrucción de Washington Heights después de la epidemia de crack.
“El vecindario no habría salido de esa época como lo hizo si no fuera por Coogan’s”, dijo Snyder, quien señaló que numerosos eventos benéficos, asambleas políticas y la creación de la carrera de 5K Salsa, Tréboles y Blues, que Coogan’s llevó a cabo desde 1999 hasta 2013, demostraron los beneficios del restaurante para la comunidad.
Snyder destacó la ironía de que una institución responsable de la salud pública estuviese promoviendo la partida de Coogan’s.
“Sacar a Coogan’s del vecindario disminuye la salud de Washington Heights”, dijo.
Un mitin se llevará a cabo afuera del Restaurante Coogan’s, ubicado en el No. 4015 de Broadway, el domingo 14 de enero de 12 p.m. a 1 p.m.
La petición de change.org puede verse en http://bit.ly/2FsjkzW.