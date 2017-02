Community Board application extended

Now there’s more time to apply.

Borough President Gale A. Brewer extended the deadline for New Yorkers to apply for seats on Manhattan’s 12 Community Boards by a week. Applications will now be due Friday, Feb. 10, instead of tomorrow, Feb. 3. Brewer encouraged all eligible New Yorkers living, working, or studying in the borough of Manhattan to take advantage of the extra time and submit an application.

“The presidential election shook a lot of New Yorkers, but it’s also awakened an urgent interest in civic involvement,” said Brewer. “The volunteer Community Boards play an essential role in our city — they help negotiate and plan new real estate development, they help steer city money toward local parks, infrastructure, and services, and they deal directly with government agencies to get neighborhood problems solved. If you want to be more involved in your community, take advantage of this extra week and apply.”

Community Board members are appointed to staggered two-year terms by the Manhattan Borough President, with half selected solely by the Borough President and half nominated by the City Council members representing each Community Board district. Three hundred Community Board seats are up for two-year appointments each year in Manhattan, plus any one-year vacancies created by departing members. Community Board selections for 2017 will be announced in late March. There are 12 Community Boards in Manhattan and 59 citywide.

Applications can be completed online at http://manhattanbp.nyc.gov/ CBapply. Because the deadline has been extended, online applications must now be completed and submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017. ‎