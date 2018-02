Commit to 5000 Units

By Rep. Adriano Espaillat

“Only 528 units of affordable housing have been built in these two neighborhoods in the past 44 years.”

In 2016, the city of New York built or preserved 21,963 affordable apartments, making it the best year for advancing affordable housing the city has seen in decades. While our city’s progress on this important issue is significant, it’s only a beginning to solving a problem that went neglected for far too long.

New York City has a housing crisis, and as witnessed in metropolitan communities around the nation with housing market prices that continue to rise, families being pushed from their long-term residences because they can no longer afford to live in the neighborhood, the crisis in housing and particularly for affordable housing has a far greater impact on individuals and families of color.

In another example of just how disconnected President Donald Trump remains from America’s working families and low-income households, the newly released Trump Budget for Fiscal Year 2019, the White House and Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) actually requests a reduction of $8.8 billion for HUD Rental Assistance programs. The Trump budget does not include affordable housing nor funding for the Public Housing Capital Fund, and wrongfully implies that affordable housing should be a sole responsibility of state and local governments.

Gentrification is a growing and very real concern in New York City, particularly in neighborhoods like Harlem, East Harlem, and Brooklyn.

Gentrification is rapidly pushing longtime low-income residents out of the area. When market prices rise, especially in historically minority-dense communities, longtime residents of color are typically pushed out as they can no longer afford to rent them homes. It’s easy to recognize the tipping point of when a neighborhood starts to turn. You begin to see an exodus of African Americans in Harlem; an exodus of Puerto Ricans in East Harlem; and, an exodus of Dominicans in Washington Heights and Inwood as noted in a study presented by Dr. Ramona Hernandez of the Dominican Studies Institute of The City University of New York (CUNY).

In her study, Dr. Hernandez examined increasing housing costs throughout Washington Heights and Inwood, and the resulting decline of Dominican Americans in the community. When the people leave, they take their culture and the vibrancy that helped to shape the community with them, thus leaving a void. Gentrified neighborhoods often typically suffer from insufficient construction of low-income housing and inadequate rent regulation laws to control rent prices, which leaves the housing market unstable for residents.

Washington Heights and Inwood have been home to immigrants for over a century, ranging from Irish, Jews, and more recently Dominicans.

However, when our children wish to move out of their parents’ apartments in to a place of their own, there is nowhere in the neighborhood they can afford. The median asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Inwood is $1,625, and $2,200 for a two bedroom. Washington Heights is even pricier. An individual with a roommate earning less than $50,000 a year would be considered rent burdened, according to federal guidelines.

We have this problem as people rarely move out of their rent-stabilized apartments, and only 528 units of affordable housing have been built in these two neighborhoods in the past 44 years. For Washington Heights and Inwood to keep its character as a home for working-class New Yorkers, we need additional units of affordable housing.

Housing is a critical and valuable resource to New Yorkers and investing in affordable housing throughout the City’s five boroughs is imperative to our success in ensuring sustainable programs and opportunities that will allow low- and moderate-income residents to have safe and affordable housing and the opportunity to build a stronger future for themselves and for their families. Affordable housing an indicator of a successful community, and when it does not exist, we fail –families move out and the impact is felt throughout the city.

Last year, Mayor de Blasio announced the City’s aim to create and preserve 300,000 affordable apartments.

I urge Mayor de Blasio to ensure residents of Washington Heights and Inwood receive a fair share of the 300,000 new units he has promised by creation of 5,000 new affordable apartments, with 1,000 of such apartments as senior housing. This commitment must happen before any rezoning proposal is adopted. While the current Inwood rezoning proposal would only create 1,300 affordable units, by utilizing vacant lots and soft sites throughout the designated area served by Community Board 12, our goal of 5,000 new affordable units is achievable with a commitment from the mayor and city of New York, not for profits and even private developers.

I am asking the mayor to commit to creating 5,000 new units of affordable housing in Washington Heights and Inwood and reduce the rezoning catchment area to the Sherman Creek, east of the 10th Avenue neighborhood as a condition to supporting a rezoning of Inwood. Some of the affordable housing will come from working with private sector developers, utilizing tools such as Mandatory Inclusionary Housing and additional incentives to both create additional units of affordable housing and ensure they are affordable for the poorest New Yorkers.

We support a third of the housing units to be 80% of the AMI, which translates to a household making over $64,000 annually, and will give a teacher and NYPD officer making $54,000 and $42,500 respectively the ability to remain in the neighborhood.

60% of the AMI, which translates roughly to about a $40,000 annual household income, will allow a taxi driver making anywhere from $30,000 and above and a home health aide making over $20,000 a year the ability to remain in the neighborhood.

30% AMI, which translates roughly to a $20,000 annual household income, will allow a single mother or working student making on average of $15-an-hour minimum wage and bringing in nearly $30,000 annually to also remain in the neighbor.

Some of this will come from better utilizing the 55 vacant lots in this community. Some will come from “soft sites,” such as one-story buildings and religious institutions in need of additional revenue. And some should come from creating new affordable housing at under-utilized city and state-owned properties, such as the Inwood Library, the Edgecombe Correctional Facility, and an expansion of the 181st Street 1 train station.

As our community is going through the ULURP process and is reviewing the city’s proposal to rezone Inwood, it is abundantly clear that current residents are receiving minimal benefits, while many renters and small businesses will be priced out. The creation of 5,000 new affordable apartments will provide a true benefit to our community, and take steps to ensure our community receives its fair share as the city creates and preserves 300,000 apartments.

If we are to consider the Inwood rezoning proposal, I urge Mayor de Blasio to first make these commitments to our community. Diverse families and family-owned small businesses are the fabric of our community and we have a responsibility to ensure they are able to stay and prosper in the neighborhood.

Without question, we know that a safe, affordable community to call home is truly the lifeblood of stability – for individuals, families and small businesses. With low wages, middle and low-income families cannot afford to live in the neighborhoods they’ve known their whole lives, including close proximity to jobs, schools, familiar neighbors, and everything else that defines their community. We should not stand for individuals to merely survive in our city, but rather we must take action to help them and their families thrive.

First elected to Congress in 2016, Rep. Adriano Espaillat is serving his first term in Congress where he serves as a member of the influential U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, and the House Select Committee on Small Business. He is a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) and serves in a leadership role as CHC Freshman Representative to the Democratic Caucus. He is also chairman of the CHC Task Force for Transportation, Infrastructure and Housing. Rep. Espaillat’s Congressional District includes Harlem, East Harlem, northern Manhattan and the north-west Bronx.