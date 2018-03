Commerce over coffee

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

They brokered business over breakfast.

Small Business Services (SBS) Commissioner Gregg Bishop attended a small business breakfast in Inwood at the Seawalk Restaurant on March 16.

The meeting, sponsored by City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, brought together local business owners to voice their concerns and hear about services that SBS offers to support small businesses.

Bishop pointed out that about 53 percent of small businesses in New York City are immigrant-owned.

“The immigrant community is the economic engine of the city,” Bishop said.

He noted that SBS gave a Neighborhood 360° grant of $1.23 million to the Washington Heights Business Improvement District (BID) to provide beautification services in Washington Heights and Inwood.

He advised business owners about a loan program sponsored by SBS that connects small businesses to lenders for loans up to $2 million at a low interest rate.

Bishop also told attendees about the Commercial Lease Assistance Program, which provides small business owners with free legal assistance for negotiating or renewing a lease, resolving landlord issues, responding to an eviction notice and breach of contract disputes.

“We want to make sure that as you’re negotiating a lease, that you’re equipped with not only the knowledge, but also you have the support needed to do that,” he said.

Angelina Ramírez, Executive Director of the Washington Heights BID, said her organization focuses on Inwood as well as Washington Heights, by hosting neighborhood events, coordinating holiday street lighting and conducting sidewalk sweeping on Inwood’s main thoroughfares like Dyckman and 207th Street.

“The reason we do this is to create a clean, safe and vibrant commercial corridor in Northern Manhattan,” Ramírez said.

She remarked that forums such as the small business breakfast were important for creating a dialogue between business owners.

“This is a chance for you to express your issues and we can discuss opportunities,” she said.

Local merchants took the opportunity to do just that, engaging with Bishop directly and asking for specific answers on a host of issues.

Jeffrey Garcia, an Inwood native who runs several Western Union locations in the neighborhood, as well as a Bronx restaurant, said‎ there are too many vacant storefronts in Northern Manhattan.

“It’s not something that makes uptown look thriving,” he remarked.

“Are we just going to leave these properties that are vacant, sometimes run down, just sitting there?”

“The vacancy issue is a big concern for us as a city,” replied Bishop, who said SBS is currently working on a strategy with the de Blasio‎ administration to address vacancies.

Bishop acknowledged that many landlords are waiting for “big box” or‎ well-known chain stores to come, but said that won’t necessarily happen, noting that Toys R Us recently announced the closure of their‎ retail stores.

Arelia Taveras of the Latino Restaurant Bar and Lounge Association expressed concern that her organization was left off the city’s‎ Nightlife Advisory Board, and said that the voices of Latino business‎ owners are not being recognized.

“We are the nightlife,” she said. “We are the culture here.”

“How can you have a nightlife committee if you don’t have a Latino‎ organization on the nightlife committee? They forgot. They overlooked us,” Taveras said.

She also suggested that the city comes down harder on small businesses, and‎ runs too many Multi-Agency Response to Community Hotspots (MARCH)‎ inspections of Latino nightlife businesses.

“The police department is not doing MARCH operations at Cipriani’s, because they have a lot of money,” Taveras remarked. “We are heavily regulated, and it’s not fair.”

Eddy Pérez of Inwood Bar and Grill said it was difficult for small businesses to maintain market expertise and also keep up with technology.

“You invest too much money in decorations, invest too much money in the lease, you’re a good manager, but then we don’t know how to market ourselves,” Pérez said. “Technology changes so fast and it’s hard to keep up to reach customers.”

Bishop said that SBS has more than 100 workshops to help businesses, including marketing courses and seminars to help business owners with technology.

While technology is vital, Bishop stressed that it does not replace the unique customer experience that small businesses can offer.

“You have an advantage — you’re in the community,” he told attendees, pointing out that many neighborhood eateries, for example, know the favorite meal of their frequent patrons.

“There’s a certain level of customization that small business has in terms of the community, that can never be replaced by an online experience, and that’s what you have to leverage,” he said.

Though some attendees voiced concern about the Inwood rezoning plan and its potential impact on small businesses, Rodríguez insisted he was not interested in rezoning “if it’s not good for the community” and said the rezoning proposal was an opportunity for neighborhood shareholders to shape the future of the community.

“We are in the center of the conversation where we will be deciding what it is we want for our neighborhood,” said Rodríguez.

“I want to be sure that in Inwood, we will start a new model for the whole city where we build commercial space affordable for local small businesses,” he said.

Susana Osorio, owner of Mamajuana Restaurant, said her restaurant has been around for 12 years, which she considered proof that a small business can thrive in the neighborhood.

“Rezoning is not going to hurt us. It’s going to do a lot of good things for the community,” she said.

Ozzie Pérez, owner of Tread Bike Shop, is marking its 20th year in business this year.

He started with a 500-square-foot shop on Dyckman in 1998, and now has a 3,000-square-foot store slightly east on Dyckman.

“We really filled a need in the area, because people had to go downtown for a bike shop,” he said. “We showed that small businesses can succeed here.”

The Washington Heights BID continues to offer various Neighborhood 360 training courses tailored for specific businesses and focused on topics such as restaurant management; controlling costs; and customer service, among others. For more information, please visit www.whbid181.org or call 212.928.3400.