Coming up short

Charter school advocates demand more space

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Give ’em room.

The de Blasio administration has denied 79 percent of public charter school requests for facilities since a 2014 law was passed to allow charters space in city-owned buildings, according to a new report.

The facilities law was passed three years ago by New York State to ensure charter schools had a fair chance at available public space. The report from pro-charter advocacy group Families for Excellent Schools (FES) indicated that since then, the city’s public charter schools have submitted 105 requests for public facilities, of which only 22 were approved.

With more than 90 percent of these rejections, adequate public space existed to support a co-location in the same school district, the report said.

Charter advocates, who gathered at City Hall on March 2 to announce the report, said the city’s actions have hindered schools from opening new locations in high-need communities.

Public Preparatory Network Chief Executive Officer Ian Rowe said his Bronx school was denied space by the de Blasio administration after previously being approved for a co-location when Mayor Michael Bloomberg was still in office.

After appealing to the New York State Education Department, Public Prep secured private space, which was almost lost after the city’s Department of Education contested the state’s decision.

“We were going to have to tell over 200 families ‘Sorry, there’s no place for you to go,’” recalled Rowe. “It was devastating. We had our school on the chopping block.”

Petra Milteer, whose two children attend South Bronx Classical Charter School, said the school was initially denied facilities from the city, but eventually secured space in a building designed to be a culinary school.

“They converted industrial kitchens into classrooms, sinks into tables, and refrigerators into closets,” she said. “But it’s still not enough space. And it’s located next to a slaughterhouse.”

Milteer explained that due to limitations of their private space, South Bronx Classical Charter School was forced to cut down enrollment for the current school year. Instead of offering 90 seats in their most recent lottery as planned, the school could only admit 30 new students despite receiving over 2,000 applications.

“Our kids deserve better than this,” she said.

In response, DOE spokesperson Michael Aciman called the FES report “deeply flawed and misleading.”

“Each request for space is individually assessed based on a variety of factors including building layout, type of space, ability to provide a contiguous school environment, and the needs of the greater school community,” Aciman commented. “We continue to work with charter schools to ensure the equitable use of school buildings and provide high-quality school options for all students.”

The DOE countered that 34 new or expanding charter schools have been provided with space or have a proposal for space pending, not the 22 cited in the FES report.

The agency also noted that it has spent about $28 million in fiscal year 2017 to aid charter schools, including lease assistance to 56 schools.

Joe Herrera, a FES parent organizer and father to a pair of charter school students, said New York City children suffer negative consequences when they are blocked from attending the charter school of their choice due to space limitations.

“Citywide, there are 44,000 families on waiting lists for charter schools,” Herrera said. “There are hundreds of underutilized buildings. The DOE needs to maximize space.”

“It is time that the mayor recognize that public charter schools are a part of the educational fabric of our city,” Herrera stated. “Then and only then, parents can rest assured that politics has no bearing on their children’s ability to get a great public education.”

For more on the report, please visit Families for Excellent Schools at http://bit.ly/UzIUKH.