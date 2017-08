Colors of Pride

Honoring folklore and Familia

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

“She deserves it.”

Genesis Villella lauded her mother, fallen New York Police Officer Miosotis Familia, as she accepted the recognition granted by the Dominican Day Parade (DDP) board leadership, who dedicated this year’s national celebration to Familia and her family.

Joined by her younger twin siblings Peter and Delilah, Police Commissioner James O’Neill and NYPD officers, Villella held aloft a large photo of Familia in uniform before kicking off the parade along Sixth Avenue.

The theme of the national parade, which marked its 35th anniversary on Thurs., August 13th, focused on the güira, drums, and accordion, instruments fundamental to Dominican rhythms.

Among the other honorees were Grand Marshal and Congressman Adriano Espaillat; Hall of Famer Juan Marichal, who served as “Padrino”; and famed ballet dancer Michelle Jiménez and pioneering pilot Lissette Nuñez who were named “Madrinas.” Eligio Peña, the founder of the National Supermarket Association (NSA), was presented with the Corporate Recognition Award and over a dozen of Ambassadors were honored for their contributions in fields such as fashion, business, non-profit service and medicine.

“On behalf of the board of directors we want to thank all those who attended the parade to show

their national pride or simply to support us in celebrating our Dominican heritage,” said DDP

Chair Maria Khury. “More than ever, it is important that we celebrate our rich culture and diversity as a city.”

Images from the celebration follow.