“Colonialism on steroids”

Rallying against oversight board

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Cartel.

That is how activists, union leaders and New Yorkers of Puerto Rican heritage characterized the Financial Oversight Board during a rally in lower Manhattan on Mon. Nov. 4th, outside of the U.S. Customs House where the board (known as “La Junta” in Spanish) was meeting.

The board had convened to discuss the island’s post-hurricane fiscal plan, as well as outline labor proposals for the next several years.

Carrying Puerto Rican flags and signs depicting vultures to represent the hedge funds allowing investors to profit from the island’s debt, advocates chanted “Wall Street’s greed is making Puerto Rico bleed” and voiced concern that the board would implement labor policies that would slash worker salaries and harm the working class.

“Based on their track record, those proposals will include cutting pensions and destroying collective bargaining rights and cutting salaries,” said Julio López Varona, a member of advocacy group Hedge Clippers. “We understand their track record and we’re extremely concerned.”

López Varona criticized the board, created by the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA), for making what he called “life-threatening” decisions for the people of Puerto Rico outside of the public eye, away from the island and close to Wall Street.

“It doesn’t seem like they’re willing to do anything for workers, they’re more interested in paying the bond holders,” he said.

An advocate named Millie brandished a Puerto Rican flag.

A native of the municipality Fajardo, she said it was important to come out to provide vocal support of people in Puerto Rico.

“I will continue to fight for my home. Your home country is like your mother, and it will always be with you,” she said. “I want to see Puerto Rico treated more equally by the government, and provide more assistance after the hurricane.”

Monxo López, who grew up on the island, said the oversight board should not have the power to make fiscal policies.

“They have no moral or ethical authority to make decisions,” he remarked. “It’s a very dangerous thing to have unelected people making decisions on behalf of Puerto Rico.”

López referred to the fiscal control board as a “cartel” that should be abolished.

“It’s a legalized cartel that represents the moneyed interest of Wall Street, of vulture funds,” he said.

“If the members of this Junta had an ounce of humanity, they would cancel this debt and cancel themselves,” said activist David Galarza. “We don’t need a Junta in Puerto Rico. We don’t need a fiscal dictatorship.”

“The colonial situation has been hurtful to Puerto Ricans,” he added. “The Junta makes it worse. This is colonialism on steroids.”

At the rally, union leaders said the board’s favoring of bondholders had a damaging effect on workers.

“Puerto Rico can only thrive with the right policies, not with austerity, not with privatization and not with using a hurricane as an excuse,” said Randi Weingarten, President of the United Federation of Teachers (UFT). “We are making it clear to the control board that it’s time to stop listening to Wall Street, it’s time to stop listening to the hedge funds and it’s time to start listening to the people of Puerto Rico.”

“I think that if you’re going to rebuild a nation, and there’s a need to transform and rebuild Puerto Rico, you need to have communities and labor involved in that process, not just the same bureaucrats who messed it up in the first place,” said Judy Sheridan-González, President of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA).

Gerson Guzmán, President of UGT/1199 SEIU in Puerto Rico, suggested that elimination of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) could cripple healthcare on the island.

“If Obamacare is done away with completely, and they do not create a substitute to balance that, there’s a risk that over 900,000 Puerto Ricans will lose their access to public health care,” he said. “That would cause the total collapse of the health care system of Puerto Rico.”

The rally drew several elected officials – including State Senator Marisol Alcántara, State Assemblymember Luis Sepúlveda, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, New York City Councilmembers Mark Levine and Rory Lancman.

“What has happened in Puerto Rico is nothing short of tragedy. The island was hurt twice — once by the storm, and then again by a federal response that has failed to deliver adequate resources,” said Stringer.

Advocates noted that even before Hurricane Maria, Governor Ricardo Rosselló was set to impose cuts in worker hours and salaries, including a 10 percent cut to pensions. After the hurricane, Rossello suspended all public sector collective bargaining agreements, claiming it was needed in the post-hurricane emergency.

“The crisis did not start because of the hurricane,” said Eric Ramos. “The Junta and the government have been dismantling Puerto Rico long before that.”

López Varona said he was not confident that the board would implement fiscal policies that protected workers, but stressed that it was important to keep the public pressure on nonetheless.

“We feel that the way we are able to pressure the fiscal control board is to make sure they’re held accountable,” he said, noting that Hedge Clippers has published reports on conflicts of interest within the board. “Just keeping a good public accountability campaign, making sure the Puerto Rican people know what’s happening, and rallying and making noise until we make some change, hopefully.”

Ramos referenced protests during the 90’s which called into question the environmental impact of weapons testing by the U.S. Navy on the Puerto Rican island of Vieques, After high-profile protesting by activists and eventual backing from politicians, the Navy withdrew from Vieques.

“At first, nobody knew about what was happening on Vieques,” said Ramos. “But we were on the street here in New York, and in Puerto Rico, and in the end, people understood after all that grassroots efforts, that it was criminal and that was the moment to leave Vieques. That’s why we will keep denouncing and trying to organize as much as we can around the actions of the control board.”

For more information on the advocacy groups, please visit www.vamos4pr.org.

For more information about the Oversight Board, please visit juntasupervision.pr.gov.