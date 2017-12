Coats that Count

New aid announced for hurricane survivors

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen ‎

Call it the “María Marketplace.”

Smack in the center of El Barrio, the heart of the historic East Harlem community, there is a new trading hub.

At the city’s Hurricane Service Center, located within the Julia De Burgos Latino Cultural Center in East Harlem, there is an “evacuee marketplace,” which allows families displaced by hurricanes to select donated coats and other clothing items that they need after relocating to the city.

According to City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, the marketplace has already assisted 482 households and provided over 4,500 articles of clothing.

Mark-Viverito spoke on the supplies during a visit to the center with Gabrielle Fialkoff, Senior Advisor to the Mayor and Director of the Office of Strategic Partnerships on December 18.

During their visit, the two also announced that the city will be providing $1.5 million in needed supplies to individuals and families displaced by Hurricane María, which ravaged Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in September.

In addition, more than $200,000 in aid was raised from contributions by New Yorkers through the Mayor’s Fund website, voluntary payroll donations from city employees and a month-long campaign led by iHeartMedia.

“The unique bond between New York City and Puerto Rico runs deep,” said Fialkoff. “Here, over 700,000 of our residents are of Puerto Rican descent, and feel a direct and powerful tie to their homeland. We are all part of this crisis.”

Fialkoff said that interviews and needs assessments with displaced individuals arriving to New York City indicated that the most desperately needed items at this time are warm-weather clothing, coats, bedding and home goods.

She noted that Macy’s has donated 800 new coats to the effort, and Target has offered gift cards to help children get school supplies and other necessities.

Mark-Viverito, who has become a routine visitor to the service center, said it was always an emotional experience to be at the site.

“Every time I walk into this center, I get overwhelmed with emotion, in a good way, because I think what’s been happening here is truly magical,” Mark-Viverito said.

“There’s humanity that is being brought back into the lives of those that come to this center, at a time when we know for a fact that this administration’s response to this hurricane and the aftermath is woefully inadequate,” she stated.

“Macy’s executives and associates share a deep connection to the communities where we live and work,” said ‎Sam Harrison, Vice President of Corporate Communications, Giving and Volunteerism at Macy’s, in a statement‎. “We’re pleased to take part in this partnership, helping our friends and neighbors from Puerto Rico and New York City rebuild their lives following these natural disasters.”

Lisa Gurwitch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delivering Good, said her organization is focused on providing items “that people need when they get off a plane without anything.”

“We look forward to helping to make it an easier transition, especially in this cold weather,” she said.

Peter Gudaitis, Executive Director of New York Disaster Interfaith Services (NYDIS), said that media coverage of Puerto Rico has waned, but stressed that the people from the island still have great needs.

“People tend to think things are getting better, because they’re not seeing coverage anymore with the same intensity,” he said.

The Mayor’s Fund has pledged up to $26,000 to Delivering Good to support these efforts, as well as an initial $15,000 to support NYDIS and the Salvation Army’s early work to bridge immediate clothing and shoe needs. The Salvation Army is also providing warehouse space and delivery support.

“iHeartRadio NYC is committed to helping serve our local communities in need and we felt that it was imperative to join (in) efforts to assist the people of Puerto Rico,” said Scott Hopeck, President, New York Region, iHeartMedia Markets Group. “Thousands of our listeners’ families living in Puerto Rico have been displaced by this natural disaster and we will continue to partner with the Mayor’s office to offer opportunities for New Yorkers to contribute to relief efforts.”‎

Actress Luna Lauren Vélez, whose parents came to the U.S. from Puerto Rico, said her visits to the center have filled her with optimism.

“I’m terrified about everything just disappearing and our island never recuperating the way it needs to,” she said. “But this has given me hope.”

The NYC Hurricane Service Center is located at 1680 Lexington Avenue (between East 105th and East 106th Streets), New York, NY 10029.



For more information on how to assist, please visit on.nyc.gov/2yPhvgg or call 311.